Rosé Lovers, This Subscription Service Will Be Your Summer Hero

Spring may have only just begun, but many are already ready to mentally jump a few months ahead to summer. Perhaps it’s the prospect of more outdoor outings (poolside hangs included), more (and long-awaited) social interactions, and even more options in terms of potential travel. But you can already get a jump start on the next season by stocking up on a summer essential, rosé, and one beloved wine membership service is offering a unique way to do just that. Winc’s rosé subscription service is back for its fifth year, and it’s the ultimate way for lovers of pink wine to sip all summer long.

Summer Water Societé is Winc’s four-month-long, direct-to-consumer service that caters to the “ultimate rosé lover.” From Memorial Day to Labor Day, members receive one shipment per month, with a variety of bottles to sip and share — including some limited edition varieties. This year, SWS embraced a sip-through-the-centuries theme that celebrates different eras, starting from the Victorian period and landing just slightly in the future. Their imaginative spin on the concept of summer travel makes this year’s membership even more enticing.

So how exactly does it work? Enrollment begins April 8 and you can still join through May 13. Members will receive four shipments that include the OG Summer Water Rosé (light and filled with flavors of summer fruit), a chillable red (bright, fruity, medium-bodied dry red wine), and Summer Water ‘Droplets,’ aka portable mini bottles that are perfect for taking along to a picnic on the beach or in the park — and they’re all clean, low in sugar, and cruelty-free. Each shipment offers a different combo of these, and the final one includes some more exclusive bottles. Pricing for membership is $89 per month, but you can save 10% if you pay for the four months in one go.

Winc’s Summer Water Societé is the only rosé subscription service of its kind, so it’s pretty much a no-brainer if you’re someone who has preference for pink wine in the warmer months. That said, it’s also a fantastic option if you’re planning on breaking in that newly revamped patio for some long overdue summer dinner parties.