This New LoveShackFancy Wallpaper Is Every Cottagecore Lover’s Dream

Since 2013, LoveShackFancy’s founder and creative director Rebecca Hessel Cohen has been giving customers a taste of her dreamy, feminine, and floral-covered world through her whimsical designs. And if you’ve ever purchased any of them, you know how strong the temptation is to create a fully LoveShackFancy-filled cottagecore world of your own. The brand has endeavored to make that easy — over time, it expanded from hand-dyed silk dresses all the way into decor with tabletop items, beach accessories, and more. On July 22, though, it’s ensuring that, if you wish, you can include Cohen’s aesthetic into every corner of your life and home with LoveShackFancy’s new bedding and wallpaper collection.

Yes, you may have been able to wear a LoveShackFancy dress at your LoveShackFancy-decorated dinner party before. But as of today, you can also lounge in a LoveShackFancy-covered bedroom, from the walls to the linens beneath you thanks to the brand’s newest launch.

The collection kicks off with a comprehensive bedding lineup, which includes a selection of pillows, shams, quilts, and sheets complete with four different hand-painted prints. Unsurprisingly (if you’re familiar at all with LoveShackFancy, that is), it’s comprised of pink and blue hues and floral and bow motifs, and it’s available in sizes from twin to king with prices ranging from $75-$300.

Then, of course, there’s the kicker — a collection of LoveShackFancy wallpapers to complement your sheets, created in partnership with A-Street. Again, this lineup features a mixture of bows and florals thanks to six pretty prints, all of which are available in pink or blue. Each roll retails for $140, and measures 20.5 inches wide by 33 feet long.

Given the feeling of nostalgia this collection imposes, it’s not surprising that Cohen took inspiration from the past in its creation — and in more than one way. “Expanding our LoveShackFancy home collection has been a dream of mine and we had so much fun creating,” she tells TZR in an email. “It is inspired by the charm of old houses in the English and French countryside where the curtains and wallpaper match the bedding, bed skirts, and pillows. To create this, we delved into our own archive of our forever favorite prints, including the Rosa Beaux and La Vie En Rose in pastel pinks and blues for the most sweet and nostalgic bedding.”

Courtesy of LoveShackFancy

Though it certainly provides the opportunity to create a LoveShackFancy-covered cottagecore oasis, Cohen meant for this collection to be for anyone — not just those who prefer their spaces to feature ditzy patterns and pastel hues from top to bottom. “Our home collection is designed for the romantic of every generation who loves pairing prints, or those who just want a hint of floral — such as a powder room with a wallpaper panel from our collaboration with A-Street Prints or a floral pillow in their bedroom,” she continues.

The new bedding and wallpaper collection is available at LoveShackFancy boutiques and online now. Ahead, a sneak peek to get your shopping started.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.