If you’re a style enthusiast, you know Milan Fashion Week debuts new shows from Gucci, Valentino, Prada, and Fendi (to name a few Italian labels). But, are you familiar with Milan Design Week? Well, you should be, because it’s practically MFW for interior design devotees. The five-day fête is just as designer-heavy as fashion month — even French ateliers get in on the fun. On April 7, the first day of MDW, Louis Vuitton took center stage with the launch of a new home collection, which marks the atelier’s latest departure into the world of decor.

Less than a month after Louis Vuitton presented its Fall/Winter 2025 collection at Paris Fashion Week, the brand introduced its newest venture: home decor. “In an ode to comfort and cheerfulness, Louis Vuitton launches the Signature collection, a new furniture and lighting offer demonstrating its refined sense of design and creativity,” the company wrote in a press release. “Each piece reinvents the House’s codes in its own way, showcasing its emblematic materials such as leather and wood, and introducing a custom selection ranging from luxury fabrics to precious woods to onyx and marquetry.” The launch is broken up into five product categories: Objets Nomades, the new Signature Collection (furniture and lighting), Decoration (objects and textiles), Tableware, and exceptional gaming, each of which maintains LV’s signature aura.

French designer Patrick Jouin, Argentinian artist Cristián Mohaded, Italian designer Patricia Urquiola, and Atelier Biagetti all worked together to combine “an eminently contemporary aesthetic with the palette of highly recognizable forms and savoir-faire distinctive to Louis Vuitton.” Jouin, for one, referenced the brand’s golden padlock in his armchair design; Mohaded channeled the trunk-making craftsmanship with bold stitching on chic cushions; Urquiola invented a curvaceous arm chair; and the Atelier Biagetti duo Alberto Biagetti and Laura Baldassari highlighted LV’s leather expertise with an eccentric lamp.

One standout in the divine drop are the Table Art offerings, which align with Louis Vuitton’s affinity for abstract shapes and colors. “The deep black color of the coiling collection by the Japanese designer Nendo flatters the pristine Limoges porcelain adorned with endless variations of the Monogram, flowers, and lozenges,” the label shared in an official statement. Butter yellow tableware, including plates, cups, jugs, and napkin rings, brightens up the dining catalog. This colorful set coordinates to other staples found in the kitchen — think bold blue vases, catch-all trays, and metallic candlesticks (to name a few).

The entire release, especially the timeless tableware, pays homage to Fortunato Depero, “master of the dazzling Futurist movement and a graphic genius who emerged in early 20th-century Italy,” the brand confirmed. “His work is represented through a collection of colorful tableware and home textiles emblematic of his avant-garde graphic style and fantastical bestiary.” In the living room, the “unprecedented yet timeless designs” of French architect Charlotte Perriand inspired new wool and cashmere throws, as well as polished pillows.

In an unexpected move, the home collections are currently displayed at Milan’s Neoclassical Palazzo Serbelloni and open to the public during Design Week, running from April 6 to April 13. So, if you happen to be in Italy, you have a week to view the selections. Once MDW concludes, you can get your hands on the creations in Louis Vuitton stores.