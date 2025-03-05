As quickly as it came, fashion month is just as speedily entering its home stretch. Milan typically signals the halfway point, and is also a strong gauge of the season as a whole, thanks to the big designers and brands it encompasses. The fall/winter 2025 cycle was no different as everyone from Gucci, Moschino, Prada, Giorgio Armani, Versace, and Max Mara came to play — painting a bold fresh vision for the latter half of the year. And while the runways read fairly unique and definitive, as always, a few through lines materialized in terms of trends.

There was, of course, the triumphant return of leggings, which were style in sleek and formal ways for the fall season. Paired with luxe outerwear and skirts, the skinny bottoms are going to be your date-night go-to in a matter of months. Speaking of outerwear, fur was also remixed for 2025, with brands showcasing the classic material in color-blocked finishes and heavily designed patterns.

And the western wave the world’s been riding isn’t crashing just yet. Designers like Etro, Dsquared2, and Philipp Plein showcased the Americana aesthetic with fresh modern details that will certainly serve you well come fall — especially if you plan on attending the Cowboy Carter tour.

Ahead, see the seven overarching trends plucked straight from MFW’s runways.

Leggings

The early aughts staple that you thought would never resurface outside the gym again has done just that. In fact, brands like Diesel, Jil Sander, and Gucci all showcased sleek leggings with formal wear staples like tweed skirts, blazers, and fur coats, making a strong case for the fitted pant’s comeback.

Animal Kingdom

It’s no secret that leopard has already solidified itself as the print of the year, but it seems all manner of animal patterns are sparking inspiration, from the zebra-print footwear at Sergio Rossi and the python suits at Roberto Cavalli to the cheetah blouses at N°21. One things for certain when it comes to the 2025 landscape — it’s a jungle out there.

Multifaceted Fur

Zsa Zsa Gabor would have a field day with the fur (and faux fur) renaissance taking flight these past few seasons. And while classic, neutral-colored teddy coats are par for the course in the cold weather months, the fall/winter 2025 runways are kicking things up a notch, showcasing fuzzy outerwear in multidimensional finishes. First, there were the color-blocked looks at Fendi and Marni. Then, Tod’s showcased luxe full-length coats with imprinted shapes in contrasting colors.

On The Fringe

Perhaps its the effect of the ‘60s and ‘70s fashion revivals inspired by Palm Royale and A Complete Unknown, but groovy, spirited fringe is everywhere these days. The finish seems to be picking up steam for fall, showing up on handbags at Versace and Sportmax and splashed all over formal frocks at Salvatore Ferragamo.

Paperbag It

While roomy, boxy silhouettes are certainly not going anywhere, contouring and shape-play have been growing trends on runways of late, with the paperbag strategy being a particular favorite among designers this season. At Prada and Max Mara, high-rise bottoms were cinched with belts to show off natural curves. At Moschino, the approach hit higher on the body, with models sent down the runway in sack-like dresses tapered at the chest with sturdy leather belts.

Americana Remix

Blame it on Beyoncé, but western wear is going to continue to be a point of focus in 2025. That said, the look is going less hoedown and more downtown, as designers throw in some modern elements into the mix. At Etro, models sported exaggerated fringed bandanas around their necks to complement boho mini dresses riding boots. At Dsquared2, cowboy hats were layered on baseball styles and paired with micro-mini shorts, leather outerwear and corsets compiled of stacked leather belts. On Philipp Plein’s moodier runway, fringed jackets got the rock n’ roll treatment courtesy of star embeds and grommet detailing — not to mention the complementary silver cowboy hats.

Big Fat Belts

Statement accessories are coming in hot this year. First, it was loud and proud statement necklaces and now designers are coming for your waists. Exaggerated, oversized, hip-hugging belts were aplenty for the fall/winter 2025 season, with corset style being a particular favorite at Bally and Giorgio Armani. At Blumarine, large, embellished buckles jazzed up ethereal sheer ensembles.