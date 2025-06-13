For Hermès’ Fall/Winter 2025 Chapter 1 show in Paris back in March, creative director Nadège Vanhée honed in on classics for the busy woman, highlighting an almost all-black, leather-filled assemblage of basics that ensure “she has everything she needs.” The installment beautifully demonstrated what the label does best: equestrian-leaning style, exquisite craftsmanship, and refined elegance. For its Fall/Winter 2025 Chapter 2 show in Shanghai, however, the French label showed its wingspan, and it’s quite colorful — and cool.

While the first issue hinged on a more sophisticated, determined woman, Hermès’ latest collection shines light on the “urban explorer,” feeling her way through her surroundings (with headphones in tow), and taking the time she needs to find her destination. She’s optimistic, embracing color, patterns, and unexpected embellishments. She’s a layered individual, both figuratively and literally.

These intentions seamlessly unfolded as Vanhée sent models down the paneled runway in elevated streetwear that was decidedly more casual than we’ve seen in past collections. It was also excessive in material. Rich leather skirt sets were layered over nylon windbreakers, which were layered over hoodies, which were layered over baseball hats. It’s as if the wearer wanted to be fully prepared for whatever elements the day had in store.

Courtesy of Hermès/Filippo Fior

Pops of color came by way of bright orange foundational pieces, candy-colored sweaters haphazardly tied around waists, and vibrant silk scarves interestingly tied around the aforementioned headwear, as if securing it in place.

Touches of opulence were demonstrated in the embellished riding boots and thick metallic arm cuffs nearly covering the models’ forearms. Accessories were clearly more than an afterthought here, they were the elaborate bow, tying together a carefully stacked package.

Courtesy of Hermès/Filippo Fior

And while leather is always a signature for any Hermès show, softer textures seemed to overshadow the brand’s go-to design code. Ultra-cozy knits and velvety furs were incorporated in nearly every look, from the quilted bomber jackets and sweater dresses to the dramatic fur capes and vests. Elevated comfort at its finest.

Ahead, see Hermès’ adventurous take on fall style.