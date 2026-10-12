Next to securing front row seats and planning your outfits, figuring out where to stay is the biggest puzzle piece of traveling to Europe for fashion month. Yes, location is everything when you’re trying to calculate commute times to storied show venues in various corners of a city, and (hopefully) squeeze in some culture and local cuisine during your down time. So when mapping out my trip to London Fashion Week to cover the Spring/Summer 2027 season, it was a no-brainer to make the West End, specifically Mayfair, my British home away from home.

I’ve been to Londontown a handful of times, so I knew going in that it can take an hour to get from Shoreditch to say, Chelsea, which is why the central location was key. Quick travel times aside — I got to the Erdem show in Camden and the Roksanda show in South Bank from my hotel in 30 minutes or less — I was in proximity to the city’s best dining, shopping on Bond, Oxford, and Regent streets, and famous West End theater productions when I took breaks and recharged.

With the help of The New West End Company’s recommendations, see how my downtime during LFW was just as exciting (and stylish) as the season’s runways.

Erin Lukas

Where I Stayed

Set directly across from the Brown Hart Gardens, The Beaumont Mayfair is a quiet, luxurious reprieve from the crowds just steps away on Oxford Street. While the discreet location makes it a true IYKYK spot, you’re still within walking distance of Mayfair’s buzziest restaurants and top designer shops. The historic Art Deco space oozes glamour, from the lobby’s wood-paneled walls and white-and-black checkered floors to the lush neutral velvet trimmings in the rooms. I stayed in a Signature Suite, which really felt cozy and homey during my four-night stay. The accommodations consisted of a sitting room with a dining area, a powder room, a bedroom with king size bed, and a marble bathroom complete with a deep soaking tub I could not wait to get into after a long day of shows. Also noteworthy? The suite has a giant closet with ample hangers, a Dyson hair dryer at my disposal, and it comes with access to the hotel’s chauffeur-driven car.

While the decor had the character of a boutique hotel, the service was what you’d expect with five-star accommodations. The entire team went above and beyond to make sure my stay was comfortable, from bringing an emergency steamer up to my room within minutes to delivering my (vegetarian!) full English breakfast room service order right at my requested time in the morning.

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Beyond room service, you can enjoy a meal at Rosi, the hotel’s restaurant led by chef Lisa Goodwin-Allen, which offers up modern British fare like Chicken Wellington and Cottage Pie. For a post-shopping break, The Gatsby offers award-winning afternoon tea. If you’re after a nightcap, La Magritte’s menu of craft cocktails is best enjoyed on the terrace overlooking the Brown Hart Gardens.

And if you’re after true relaxation, I recommend taking advantage of the Beaumont’s hammam spa. The sauna and steam room was a godsend after my red eye flight from New York.

Where I Ate & Drank

Getting through fashion week without good coffee isn’t possible. During my stay at the Beaumont, I got my morning caffeine fix at Hagen Espresso Bar, a premium Danish brand known for its speciality beans. Hours after arriving in London, I came across Popina, a popular neighborhood breakfast spot, while taking a walk in attempt to fight off jet lag, There, I enjoyed shakshuka al fresco, a much-needed hearty meal after an overnight flight.

In reality, my lunches consisted of pastries I grabbed on-the-go between shows, so my dinners really served as a moment to refuel and decompress after a long day. On my first night, I went to Sketch. For those who aren’t familiar, the Michelin-starred restaurant is located in a townhouse with several dining and cocktail spaces, all decked out in Instagram-friendly decor. In fact, there was time when taking a selfie in its famous bathroom with egg-shaped stalls was a requisite of any London trip. So, you better believed I snapped one. The food also lives up to the hype. I opted for the three-course pre-fixe menu, choosing a tomato salad, tagliatelle with basil and zucchini, and the signature Sketch 059 multilayer chocolate dessert.

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The next night, I met with an editor friend who was also in town for LFW at Dishoom’s Carnaby Street location for an Indian food fix. On my third night, I had upscale British pub fare at Berners Tavern at the London Edition Hotel in Soho. Along with a glass of very dry white wine, my meal of beetroot and radicchio salad, cauliflower steak, and fries, was the perfect end to the day.

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For my last night, I regrouped with my friend for dirty martinis and shared plates at the London outpost of the Dante. The popular New York spot opened in Claridge’s this summer, and it’s already shaping up to be a fashion crowd favorite. As we were debriefing LFW at our table, we watched guests arrive for Conner Ives’ intimate dinner in the private dining room.

Erin Lukas

Where I Shopped

The West End is truly a shopper’s paradise. On Oxford and Regent Streets you’ll find high-street favorites like Zara, Massimo Dutti, & Other Stories, and of course, British staples like Marks & Spencer, Primark, and River Island. Oxford street is also home to Selfridges, an iconic luxury department store. Throughout its six floors you’ll find the latest collections from designer and contemporary brands (including British brands like Simone Rocha, Rixo, and Whistles), a massive beauty floor, a food hall, a cinema, and more. I recommend carving out an afternoon to take it all in — I spent over an hour in the shoe floor alone. Other department stores to explore in the area include John Lewis & Parnters and Liberty London.

On Bond Street, you’ll find virtually every designer brand, from McQueen to Miu Miu to Ralph Lauren. There’s also a number of fine jewelers, including Van Cleef & Aprels and Tiffany &Co. Further into Mayfair, you’ll find buzzy high-end boutiques, like every fashion-girl’s go-to for dresses, Réalisation Par, and celebrity-favorite jewelry brand Jessica McCormack. And if you walk east into Soho, you’ll find even more boutiques like Rixo and Ganni, along with popular vintage shops like Vintage Threads and Oh So Vintage.

What I Did

Despite having been to London before, I had somehow never been to a West End show. So it was my mission to change that on this trip, despite my jam-packed fashion week schedule. I was able to squeeze in Moulin Rouge at Piccadilly Theatre in Soho, and the musical based on one of my favorite movies did not disappoint.

While I love trying new restaurants while traveling, I always have a standout dish or two that I’ll think about for weeks after I get home. This is where The Jamie Oliver Cookery School comes in. Since London is known for its top-tier Indian cuisine, I took a North Indian Thali class at the famous chef’s Oxford Street flagship location in John Lewis & Partners. There, I made the entire meal from scratch, and was even given the recipe to take home. Now, I won’t need to consider booking another flight to relive the Chana Dal I had.