The museums. Buckingham palace. The shopping. Big Ben. The list of attractions and experiences that draw millions to London each year is never-ending. Even in the snowy winter months, the city is bustling with travelers keeping warm by the sheer excitement of their buzzy surroundings. And if you’re one of those looking to book a trip at the top of the year, consider Londontown. As it happens, wintertime is ideal for discovering the city’s robust music scene and history. Indeed, music lovers will find their cup overfloweth, from iconic venues and world-class concerts to hidden gems showcasing emerging talent. Whether you're into classical, pop, rock, jazz, or electronic music, London has something to offer every kind of music aficionado.

“London has been the creative capital really of UK and Europe for hundreds of years,” says Lewis Swan, managing director of Brit Music Tours. “In terms of the interest around London's musical scene and culture, people are interested in historic cultural musical history. They like to understand culture, music from the past, and what we're doing in terms of the tools that we are creating is really sharing that history and taking people to those places where interesting stories have taken place.”

If you’re planning a quick jaunt across the pond in the new year, make sure to try one (or all) of these musical experiences — you won’t regret it.

Shutterstock

Abbey Road

One of the most highly visited spots, of course, is Abbey Road crossing, where the iconic Beatles album cover of the same name was shot. The landmark is adjacent to Abbey Road Studio, the legendary recording studio in St John's Wood where the Liverpool-born band recorded much of their music. While the studio itself is primarily a working facility, you can book guided tours to explore its history, see the studio's iconic rooms, and learn about the music legends who’ve recorded here. And, of course, you can snap a photo at the zebra crossing for good measure.

To take the Abbey Road experience to-go, so to speak, rent the new 2025 Volvo EX90 for the day or for the duration of your stay to enjoy the studio’s innovative sound while you explore the city. The company behind both Abbey Road speakers and Volvo’s audio system joined forces with both brands to create a newly launched “Abbey Road Studio” mode that allows riders to be producers, curating their own distinct music listening experience that emulates that employed by the legendary studio.

(+) Courtesy of Volvo (+) Courtesy of Volvo INFO 1/2

Walking Or Black Taxi Tours

Music history buffs can’t miss the experience of visiting some of the haunts of their favorite musical artists. Brit Music Tours, for example, offers programs that cover the London stories of The Beatles (of course), David Bowie, Queen, and the Sex Pistols. In the chillier months, Swan recommends the George Michael black taxi tour, a favorite among visitors. “People really love to go where he lived and where he went to school, those kind of places because there's an emotional connection with it, places were significant cultural musical history took place,” he explains. “It could be, for example, in a pub where Wham! were formed in North London, places like that.”

Catch Some Live Music

It goes without saying that London offers some of the finest live music venues in the world, catering to a wide variety of genres, bands, and tastes. For a more casual, intimate setting, spend an evening in Soho, where you’ll have your pick of legendary nightclubs like The Marquee Club and Ronnie Scott’s, an iconic jazz club. Speaking of jazz, fans of the genre will have more than their fill in the city’s thriving jazz scene, which has hosted some of the most famous acts and musicians in history. In addition to Ronnie Scott’s, Chelsea’s The 606 Club and Dalston’s Vortex Jazz Club are worth a visit.

For a more epic concert experience, there’s the Southbank Centre, located along the River Thames, which houses major music venues like Royal Festival Hall and Queen Elizabeth Hall. And, of course, there’s the world-renowned Royal Albert Hall, which has hosted almost every major act in music over the years, including Elton John, The Spice Girls, Jimi Hendrix, The Beatles, Adele, and Taylor Swift.

Visit The Victoria & Albert Museum

If you love a museum, pay a visit to the Victoria and Albert Museum, which features some of the most historic musical collections. Limited and exclusive exhibitions are often on display, dedicated to legendary musicians like David Bowie and Freddie Mercury, or on specific genres like rock 'n' roll, opera, and more. The museum also has a robust curation of musical instruments, one of the most extensive in the world, including rare and historic items.

Wiktor Szymanowicz/Future Publishing/Getty Images

Pick Up A Vinyl Or Two (Or More)

Instead of a cliché keychain, mug, or tee, grab a souvenir that you’ll actually put to good use long after your getaway. Visit one of London’s many storied record stores for a classic vinyl of your favorite musician or band. Soho has a number that’ll keep you browsing for hours, from Rough Trade and Phonica Records to Sister Ray Records.