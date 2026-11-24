When it comes to true luxurious living, decadent, aspirational getaways and experiences likely — and should — come to mind. As it happens, luxury travel is booming more than ever before. A report from global management consulting firm Bain & Company estimates that global spending on luxury experiences will reach €533 billion by end of 2026, up 2% to 4% year over year.

With that said, in lieu of jewelry or a handbag (which are also worthy gifts), try indulging your favorite people with an unforgettable experience, treatment, getaway, or even item that’ll elevate their next vacay to new heights. Speaking of travel, a stay at a buzzy property is a guaranteed way to spread joy. From Lake Como and Saint Tropez to Turks & Caicos and Kyoto, there’s no shortage of picturesque destinations to send someone to.

But a luxury experience doesn’t always require a passport. A gift card or treatment to a local spa or bath offers the opportunity to transport your giftee to another world or state of mind without boarding a plane or even getting in a car.

Ahead, see the experiences, stays, and travel essentials that are perfect for those who love a change of scenery, both literally and figuratively.