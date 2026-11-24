When it comes to gifting, you can’t really go wrong by indulging a loved one with a little treat for their home or their fur baby. Interior upgrades in the form of a fun statement chair, eclectic lampshade, or fancy espresso maker are often things people wouldn’t immediately splurge on for themselves, so surprising them with a little luxury is an easy holiday win.

Same goes for pets. Everyone knows a dog or cat parent who refers to their four-legged pal as their “child” and has a closet packed with matching outfits for every season and occasion (guilty). So, feeding into this devotion via a festive leash or pet-size outerwear is truly a no-brainer.

Luckily, brands are catching wind of the ease of the home and pet categories, creating a plethora of enviable novelty items that are prime for gifting season. Aritzia reissued its Ruff Puff collection that offers a range of dog puffer coats that match its women’s styles. In the home space, newly launched home brand Nechita Studio has a range of decor from frames to candle holders that look like literal works of art.

Ahead, make your life and shopping easier by perusing The Zoe Report’s picks for top home and pet gifts.