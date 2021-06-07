It's Shocking How Good These 45 Cheap Things Are

Shelling out $60 on a candle, or hundreds of dollars on a pair of shoes, has become the norm. So for luxury shoppers, it can be hard to imagine that you can score some seriously amazing buys for just 10 or 20 bucks. If you’re skeptical, just scroll through this list of editor-curated products from Amazon; it’s actually shocking how good these things are, considering their prices. Everything costs less than $35, though there are plenty of products that ring up in the single digits — making this the perfect excuse for a little guilt-free retail therapy.

Ahead, you’ll find a selection of products that fall into three categories: chic (gleaming gold jewelry; timeless cotton shirts), useful (mini cast iron pans; touch-activated lamps), or just plain old indulgent (fancy French soaps; luxe candles that won’t set you back $60). The best part, though? All of these cute, cheap things (but never cheap-looking) are available on Amazon Prime, which means fast, free shipping if you’re a Prime member — so you can be enjoying your new purchases in as little as two days.

So go ahead and treat yourself to a few of the cheap, amazing finds on Amazon listed ahead. With such a high return on investment, what do you have to lose?

1 These Quad-Milled French Soaps Inspired By Astrological Signs Amazon Pre De Provence Zodiac Tin Bar Soap $10 See On Amazon These Pre de Provence soaps come encased in tins bearing unique designs depicting all 12 signs of the zodiac (twin fish for Pisces; the Sagittarian archer; and so on). The soap itself is the classic quad-milled, shea butter-based formula you’d expect of French soap, but each is also infused with a sign-inspired fragrance — earthy, elegant Taurus is fruity and floral; mysterious Scorpio gets a spicy blend. Pick up one for yourself (or three for your sun, moon, and rising signs!), or gift them to your mystical friends.

2 A Normcore-Chic Watch With Tons Of Handy Features Amazon Casio Digital Watch $19 See On Amazon This Casio Digital Watch is made of stainless steel and has a classic, fold-over clasp, and the digital display also features stopwatch, countdown timer, and perpetual calendar capabilities. Arguably more interesting is the dadcore edge it’ll lend your outfit. This would look so cool with Bermuda shorts, flip-flops, and a sweater vest — ugly-cool par excellence.

3 A Bathroom Organizer That Actually Looks Sophisticated Amazon ZCCZ Bathroom Organizer Tray $22 See On Amazon Bathroom caddies aren’t typically known for their elegance, but this marble one is the rare exception. As is the case with anything marble print, this organizer looks so sophisticated, and it’ll make anything you put in its five, various-sized compartments (toothbrush, toothpaste, face wash, deodorant) look sleek, too. It’s made of sturdy resin that’s easy to wipe down to clean, and looks more expensive than plastic. Alternatively, you can opt for an equally sleek-looking wood-grain finish. Available colors: 2

4 These Twisted Hoop Earrings That Cost Just $13 Amazon PAVOI 14K Gold Twisted Hoop Earrings $13 See On Amazon These twisted hoops offer a very literal twist on the classic, gold hoop earrings. Put them on with anything you’re wearing — be it a simple white tank and jeans, or a slip dress and heels for an evening out — and feel instantly cooler and more put-together. These are made of 14-karat plated gold, have hypoallergenic posts, and look hundreds of dollars more expensive than their $13 price tag. This same style is also available in rose-gold plating. Available colors: 2

5 A Rotating Organizer That Can Fit Your Entire Makeup Collection Amazon 360 Degree Rotating Makeup Organizer $27 See On Amazon Whether you have an unruly makeup collection, or you just can’t resist a clever organizing solution, add this rotating makeup organizer to your cart next. Outfitted with several compartments of varying sizes and adjustable heights, this organizer can accommodate at least 30 bottles of skin care, 15 makeup brushes, and an assortment of other cosmetics.

6 A Minimalist-Chic Candle That Comes In Dozens Of Amazing Scents Amazon Lulu Candles Luxury Scented Soy Candle $20 See On Amazon If you love the look of Le Labo candles but can’t justify the price, this soy candle makes for a worthy alternative. Design-wise, its opaque black glass and simple typewriter print is a modern minimalist’s dream; and its jasmine, oud, and sandalwood scent is sophisticated and classic — just the right balance between woody, spicy, and floral. Though if you don’t love that fragrance you can take your pick among 30 more, all in equally chic packaging. Available scents: 31

7 A Ruched Baguette Bag That’s So Much Fun To Wear Amazon Petpany Vintage Shoulder Bag $20 See On Amazon Though it looks like it’s JW PEI, this ruched baguette bag costs just about $20 on Amazon. It’s made of PU leather and fits snugly under your arm for that signature, early-aughts look and feel. Get it in neutrals including black, cream, or chocolate (the more unexpected neutral, but no less versatile); or opt for lavender or robin’s egg blue for a subtle pop of color. Available colors: 5

8 This Tea Kettle With Stylish Design Flourishes Amazon ROCKURWOK Tea Kettle $26 See On Amazon No storage space in your tiny kitchen? No problem. With its pale wood accents, elegant flourishes, and stark white-and-chrome construction, this tea kettle doubles as decor on your stovetop. It’s made of food-grade, stain-resistant stainless steel that’s surprisingly lightweight, and its ergonomic grip and spout press make pouring easy and safe. This lovely little kettle has a 1.6-quart capacity, which is roughly the equivalent of four mugs of water. Available colors: 4

9 This 20-Pack Of Trendy Hair Clips In An Assortment Of Styles Amazon SYEENIFY Fashion Hair Clips (Set of 20) $10 See On Amazon Take a cue from Dua Lipa, Ariana Grande, et. al. and slip on a hair clip (or two, three, or four...) to turn around your next iffy-hair day, or to decorate your ponytail or bun. At just $10 for a set of 20 hair clips in an assortment of pearl, resin, tortoiseshell, and other finishes, this is an incredibly low-commitment way to make a huge impact on your look.

10 These Resistance Bands Printed With Motivational Phrases Amazon Bala Resistance Bands (Set of 5) $20 See On Amazon Amp up your workouts with this set of five resistance bands in increasing resistances from buzzy fitness brand Bala. Printed in quippy motivational phrases, you can use these bands for so many workouts, like yoga, Pilates, and core exercises, or for stretching and rehabilitation. Plus, the colors are much chicer than your standard, primary-colored resistance bands.

11 A Set Of Super-Soft Cotton Pads You Can Reuse Hundreds Of Times Amazon Qualb Resuable Makeup Remover Pads $7 See On Amazon Replacing disposable cotton rounds with these reusable ones is an easy way to cut down on the single-use products in your life. These are made of 100% bamboo cotton for an ultra-soft feel that’s gentle on sensitive skin, but each round is durable enough to be washed and reused up to 300 times. The included drawstring mesh bag doubles as a laundry bag so you don’t lose these rounds in the washing machine.

12 An Essential White Button-Down Made Of 100% Cotton Amazon Goodthreads Washed Cotton Boyfriends Shirt $31 See On Amazon A white button-down shirt — either crisp or rumpled — is just one of those things you need in your closet, whether your personal style skews classic or eclectic, casual or elevated. This one from Goodthreads has a slightly oversized fit for a modern, effortless take on the wardrobe staple, and its 100% cotton construction will stand up to years of wear. (It’s machine washable, too.) If you like this style, you can also get it in prints like classic blue stripes or black-and-white pinstripes. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 11

13 This Adorable Waffle Maker With Over 100,000 Glowing Amazon Reviews Amazon Dash Mini Waffle Maker $10 See On Amazon Homemade waffles feel like a luxury — and perhaps superfluous — but at just $10, why wouldn’t you give yourself the opportunity to enjoy this mini waffle maker? This cult-favorite, palm-sized gadget has earned over 100,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers, one of whom reported: “I had no idea what a small waffle maker could do for my life.” It couldn’t be easier to use: Just spray the nonstick surface with oil or butter, pour in your batter, plug it in, and after a few minutes, you’ll have a warm, toasty, golden-brown waffle. You can use it to cook French toast, paninis, and frittatas as well, according to enterprising reviewers.

14 A Pack Of 36 Pimple Patches That Flatten Breakouts Overnight Amazon Mighty Patch Acne Treatment $13 See On Amazon These Mighty Patches are a brilliant and effective way to tame unwanted pimples. The patches create a sealed barrier between spots and external aggressors that can worsen breakouts, while the hydrocolloid bandage works to absorb bacteria from the pimple to heal and flatten them within hours. These work best overnight, though their translucent, ultra-thin edges disappear into your skin, so you can wear them discreetly during the day, as well.

15 This Set Of 2 Mugs That Make Your Morning Coffee Feel Special Amazon Bosmarlin Stoneware Coffee Mugs (Set of 2) $18 See On Amazon How beautiful would these ceramic mugs look on your breakfast table? Unlike many handmade artisan mugs, these watercolor-inspired mugs are dishwasher and microwave safe, as well as stain resistant, so you can enjoy countless cups of supremely elegant coffee in these. They hold 16 ounces of liquid, so they’re a nice, big size, too. In addition to the green-and-cream colorway pictured above, you can choose from four other gorgeous shades. Available colors: 5

16 An LED Lamp That Changes Colors With The Touch Of A Button Amazon TECKIN Dimmable Desk Lamp $24 See On Amazon This LED lamp looks modern and polished sitting on your desk or bedside table, though it’s highly functional as well — it adjusts to three brightness levels with the tap of a button, and can also shift among a gradient of colors beyond the warm, peachy white light on its standard setting. Think of it as the tech-y equivalent of a white column candle. “Pleasantly surprised at how nice the quality of this lamp is. The outside casing looks like it could be glass and the silver rim gives it a timeless elegance,” one Amazon shopper commented.

17 This Gourmet Hot Sauce Infused With Black Truffles & Agave Nectar Amazon TRUFF Gourmet Hot Sauce $18 See On Amazon Maybe it’s passé to say, but adding truffle to a dish really does make it taste more complex — and, as it turns out, putting truffle in hot sauce is a stroke of genius. This Truff hot sauce is infused with black truffle, the “black diamond” of truffles, along with chili peppers and agave nectar sourced from Jalisco, Mexico for a pitch-perfect palette that’s equal parts sweet, spicy, and savory. The low-medium heat offers just the right amount of kick, without overpowering the flavor of the sauce. Dab this on everything from avocado toast to popcorn to macaroni and cheese.

18 2 Pairs Of Trendy Sunglasses At A Great Price Amazon BUTABY Vintage Rectangle Sunglasses $16 See On Amazon These rectangular sunglasses channel DMY by DMY vibes, but a pack of two rings up at just $16 on Amazon. UV-coated lenses offer ample sun protection, and with their thick, sturdy arms, these look and feel so much more expensive than they actually are. The black and tortoiseshell models featured here are timeless (but very on-trend), though you can get the same shape in playful colors like orange, pink, and baby blue in single or two-packs. Available styles: 23

19 A Brilliant Sponge That Quickly Removes Pigment From Your Eyeshadow Brushes Amazon Zodaca Brush Color Removal Sponge $6 See On Amazon Cleaning off your eyeshadow brush between shades is a small but extremely annoying task that this Zodaca sponge makes so much easier. Just glide the brush along this magical sponge and any pigment will slide right off. Be sure to wash it with whatever cleanser you use for your brushes and makeup sponges between uses.

20 One Of The Best (& Cheapest) Mascaras Of All Time Amazon L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Waterproof Mascara $6 See On Amazon L’Oreal Voluminous Mascara is one of the best mascaras of all time, drugstore or otherwise, especially if you favor thick, dramatic lashes. This waterproof version will literally stay on underwater, so it’s a failsafe if you have watery eyes, or otherwise need a wildly long-lasting mascara. The Carbon Black shade linked here is the richest, deepest black available, but if you want to get a bit experimental with your makeup, try a jewel tone like emerald or cobalt. Available waterproof shades: 3

Available washable shades: 10

21 A Tiny Bluetooth Speaker That’s Shockingly Loud Amazon EWA Mini Bluetooth Speaker $18 See On Amazon For such a tiny gadget, this bluetooth speaker packs a lot of punch — it delivers enough crisp, clear sound and rich bass to fill an entire room (“I conduct group fitness sessions indoors and it fills up the room,” one Amazon reviewer confirmed), so it’s perfect for parties, road trips, or entertaining outdoors. “Very attractive and minimal which makes it look expensive. The sound is the best thing about it for sure [...] amazing how much real bass this micro speaker has, truly amazing!!” raved another customer. Available colors: 3

22 This Soft, Lightweight Pashmina You’ll Wear All Year Round Amazon Calvin Klein Pashmina Scarf $23 See On Amazon Pashimas are another staple in an evolved wardrobe; and at just $23, this one from Calvin Klein is an approachable purchase that doesn’t skimp on luxury. It’s made of 100% viscose, so it has a silky-smooth feel and a bit of stretch, but it feels cozy enough to wear during the colder months. Subtle fringe detailing at the ends give it some edge. The crisp white version pictured above would look fresh with an all-white outfit (both in the winter and the summer), though you have 17 other shades to choose from, including brights and neutrals. Available colors: 18

23 An Under-$20 Serum That Delivers Every Skin Care Benefit You Could Want Amazon CeraVe Vitamin C Serum with Hyaluronic Acid $19 See On Amazon The main ingredients in this new serum from CeraVe are vitamin C, which is great for brightening and fading hyperpigmentation; hyaluronic acid for hydration; three different ceramides to bolster your skin barrier; glycerin for even more moisture; and panthenol, aka vitamin B5. In other words, you’re getting pretty much every skin care superhero you could want, all for just $20.

24 A Micro-Grater For Grating & Zesting Like A Pro Amazon Deiss Pro Zester and Grater $11 See On Amazon This seemingly simple kitchen tool has been awarded over 15,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, so it’s probably worth adding to your kitchen, too. What’s so great about it? Well, as one Amazon reviewer explained, “This sturdy, well-made zester is comfortable in the hand, and its sharp grating surface makes short work of citrus rinds, ginger, or parmesan cheese. I was astonished at how quickly I was able to generate the amount of zest I needed for my holiday recipes, and clean-up is much easier than other grating tools I've used in the past.”

25 A Satin Pajama Set That’s Cute Enough To Show Off Amazon Ekouaer Satin Pajamas Set $25 See On Amazon Ringing up at just $25, this satin pajama set is cute, comfy, and perfect for hot sleepers. The best part, though? It comes in over 40 colors and prints, from classic black to bright green neon to palm leaves, pinstripes, and more. Go ahead and stock up on a few. Available styles: 42

26 The Best-Selling Concealer That’s Creamy, Not Cakey Amazon Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Concealer $8 See On Amazon Not only is this purportedly America’s best-selling concealer, but it’s a cult favorite among Amazon shoppers as well, who have given it over 55,000 five-star ratings and reviews. Unlike a lot of concealers, this is creamy, not cakey, so it’ll blend in with your skin beautifully (and discreetly). The sponge-tip applicator makes for convenient, hygienic application, too. To sum it up: You’d be hard-pressed to find a better concealer for less than $10. Available shades: 18

27 A Pair Of Super-Plush Slippers With Memory Foam Cushioning Amazon Donpapa Memory Foam Slipper $24 See On Amazon You won’t be able to find comfier slippers for less than $30. This pair, which boasts over 8,000 five-star Amazon reviews, are what cozy dreams are made of: There’s the plush fleece lining; the memory-foam cushioning; the suede exterior; and the overall Nordic-chic look. These have grippy, rubber soles, so you won’t slide around inside, and you can wear them for quick trips outdoors, too. Available colors: 4

28 These Quality Measuring Spoons That Nest Together Magnetically Amazon Spring Chef Magnetic Measuring Spoons (Set of 8) $15 See On Amazon These measuring spoons nest together to save space in your drawer, and they’re made of high-quality stainless steel that’ll last literally forever. They’re marked with both American and metric measurements, too, so they’re especially ideal if you cook and bake using both American and international recipes. These are one of the rare products on Amazon that boast a 4.9-star overall rating (courtesy of 19,000 reviews).

29 A Soft, Lightweight Robe That’s Perfect Post-Shower Amazon Soft Touch Linen Lightweight Robe $25 See On Amazon Made of the type of waffle-knit material that you find in spas, this bathrobe is a no-brainer buy if you’re looking for something to wrap yourself up in after a shower. So why does it have so many five-star reviews? As one Amazon reviewer wrote, “I didn’t know what to expect with the price being so cheap - BUT OH MY GOSH - this robe is SO SOFT AND COZY without being too thick or hot. I got it as my summer robe- still nice to throw something on in the mornings over my summer pjs while I make the fam breakfast. Great length - and soft! Did I mention SOFT?!?” Available colors: 11

30 This Nail Polish That Truly Only Requires 1 Coat Amazon Revlon Ultra HD Snap Nail Polish $10 See On Amazon If you can’t be fussed with multiple coats when doing your nails, you need a bottle (or five) of Revlon Ultra HD Snap Nail Polish. It delivers rich, vivid color with just one coat, without ever streaking. Better yet, this is 20-free and formulated with good-for-nails ingredients like shea butter, spinach, avocado, and green tea — really rare to find in a nail polish. Available shades: 24

31 A Revolutionary Device For Slow Coffee & Tea Drinkers Amazon Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer $11 See On Amazon If you like to take your time sipping on your tea or coffee in the morning, you need the Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer. It does exactly what its name implies: keeps your mug warm for as long as you leave it on, while the extra-long cord means you can plug it in anywhere. Over 25,000 Amazon shoppers left this a five-star rating or review, if you’re skeptical.

32 A Set Of 4 Turkish Towels To Upgrade Your Bathroom Amazon Clotho Turkish Hand Towels (Set of 4) $18 See On Amazon Give your bathroom a stylish upgrade with this set of four Turkish-style hand towels. Made of 100% cotton, these are a nice decorative touch, sure — but since they dry really quickly (and are lightweight to pack up for travel), they’re practical, too. Choose from a set in all blue, all gray, or an assortment of colors. Available colors: 3

33 These Bamboo Claws For Tossing & Serving Salads Amazon Totally Bamboo Salad Server Set $10 See On Amazon Perfect for anyone who entertains often, these bamboo “claws” will take the fuss out of tossing and serving your favorite green leaves. “They lift out the perfect amount of salad and have the handy little knobs on the back for hanging on the edge of the bowl,” one Amazon reviewer commented. Others also noted that these would make a lovely hostess gift.

35 An Astonishingly Cozy (& Chic) Blanket For Less Than $25 Amazon Eddie Bauer Ultra-Plush Throw Blanket $24 See On Amazon It’s hard to believe this super-cozy, super-plush blanket from Eddie Bauer costs less than $25 on Amazon. Sold in 18 chic colors and prints — many of which feel especially perfect for winter and the holiday season — these are double sided, with smooth brushed fleece on one side and textured sherpa fleece on the other. Over 85% of Amazon reviewers left this a perfect five-star rating, resulting in an impressive overall score of 4.8 stars. Available styles: 18

36 These Cult-Favorite Eyebrow Razors That Also Work For Dermaplaning Amazon Dorco Tinkle Eyebrow Razor (6-Pack) $5 See On Amazon These cult-y eyebrow razors are great for shaping and grooming your brows, sure. But you can also use them all over your face for dermaplaning — aka, the process that involves removing all your peach fuzz and dead skin, so your makeup glides on (and looks) a lot smoother. For just $5, you’ll get six of these little razors, so you’ll be set for ages. Just remember to wipe them down with an alcohol pad between uses.

37 A Set Of 2 Satin Pillowcases That’ll Make Your Bed Feel So Luxurious Amazon Bedsure Satin Pillowcases (Set of 2) $10 See On Amazon Upgrade your bed with this set of satin pillowcases. Satin not only looks luxurious, but it’s incredibly gentle on your skin and hair, unlike a lot of rougher materials like cotton and flannel. These will help prevent creases on your face and tangled hair upon waking, so they take the meaning of “beauty sleep” to the next level. Over 130,000 (!!!) Amazon shoppers left them a five-star review or rating. Available shades: 24

38 A Retro-Chic Bath Caddy To Hold All Your Bathing Essentials Amazon Amazon Basics Wire Bathtub Caddy $22 See On Amazon Bamboo bath caddies may be all the rage, but there’s something so retro-chic about a wire bath tray. Also, bamboo bath caddies tend to cost upwards of $40, but this one rings up at just $22. Perfect for holding your phone, wine glasses, bath oil, and candle while you take a leisurely soak.

39 A Cute, Cast Iron Skillet — For Less Than $10 Amazon Cuisinel Cast Iron Skillet $9 See On Amazon You’ll get so much use out of this little cast iron skillet, which can be used to make eggs, molten chocolate cakes, crumbles, sausages, and so much more. (Basically, you can cook just about anything in this guy.) The 6-inch size is especially perfect for single-serve dishes or camping, but it does come five other, bigger sizes, which are all equally affordable.

40 A Pair Of Stylish Aviator Sunglasses That Come In 6 Cool Colors Amazon livho Polarized Aviator Sunglasses $13 See On Amazon Mirrored aviators will always be cool — so why not pick up a new pair in a fun color, like the pink pictured (or purple, or blue)? These also come in classic shades like black and gray, all of which boast anti-reflective lenses and UV protection for your eyes. You can choose from six sizes to fit any size face, as well. Available colors: 6

Available sizes: 6

41 This Gadget That Effortlessly Cooks Eggs Of Any Style Amazon Dash Rapid Egg Cooker $20 See On Amazon Make any style of eggs you want with barely any effort on your part. All you need is the DASH Rapid Egg Cooker, which comes with a bunch of extra accessories to make all types of eggs: poached, hard boiled, scrambled, even omelets. It may seem too good to be true, but it’s been awarded over 10,000 five-star ratings by Amazon reviewers who swear it really does work. It comes in a bunch of cute colors, too. Available colors: 5

42 This Decanter That’ll Impress Your Friends At Dinner Parties Amazon Smaier Wine Decanter $20 See On Amazon Impress your guests at your next dinner party with this luxe wine decanter, which somehow costs just $20 on Amazon. It not only looks gorgeous, but helps your wine taste better, too, since it exposes it to the ideal amount of air. One more bonus? It makes pouring extra easy with its narrow, slanted spout.

43 A Set Of 2 Microfiber Towels To Dry Your Hair Quickly (& Comfortably) Amazon YoulerTex Microfiber Hair Towel (2-Pack) $11 See On Amazon There are so many reasons to invest in a microfiber hair towel. For one, microfiber helps dry your hair faster than cotton, since it’s highly absorbent. For another, these turban-style towels will stay on your head without slipping, so you can go about your business as your hair dries. And since they’re small, lightweight towels, they won’t weigh down your head like a normal bath towel would.

44 These Food Storage Containers That Collapse To Save Space Amazon SuperDee Collapsible Storage Containers (Set of 4) $17 See On Amazon Food storage containers are essential, but they tend to take up so much space in your cabinet. Not these, though, thanks to their brilliant collapsible design. Sold in four sizes and made of easy-to-clean silicone, they collapse down when they’re not in use, but hold a generous amount of food when they are. Genius.