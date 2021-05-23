The 45 Most Clever Things Under $30 On Amazon

By now, it’s well-documented that Amazon is a treasure trove of brilliant, shockingly affordable things, even beyond the essentials — a treasure trove that never seems to end, as evidenced by this list of 45 clever things under $30. Everything has been chosen by our editors, and also come backed by thousands of glowing reviews from obsessed shoppers.

So, what does “clever” actually mean in this context? These products are rife with design features that seem obvious, which is precisely why they’re so genius. (Like, why doesn’t every wall socket have a shelf you can set your phone on while it’s charging?) Often, those clever designs are in service of making simple but time-consuming (or simply annoying) tasks quicker and easier, whether that’s effortlessly uncorking a wine bottle or cleaning and drying your makeup brushes on a regular basis. Though most of these things will become absolute necessities in your life, others are just plain fun. Either way, you’ll find yourself reaching for them again and again. Trust me: You haven’t lived until you’ve wielded an electric handheld depiller.

Intrigued? Then scroll on to shop the latest edit of the cleverest, low-cost items that Amazon has to offer discerning shoppers right now.

1 These Sweet Charms That Help Your Guests Keep Track Of Their Drinks Amazon TrueZoo Citrus Charms Glass Markers (Set of 8) $10 See On Amazon Not only do these citrus charms look completely adorable perched on the rim of a glass, but they also serve the important function of differentiating your guests’ glasses from each other (assuming your guests remember their assigned color, of course). These silicone charms snap together into a little, rainbow-shaped ball that you can easily throw in a drawer when the party’s over.

3 This Acrylic Organizer That Keeps Your Makeup Palettes Clean & Visible Amazon iDesign Clarity Makeup Palette Organizer $18 See On Amazon Makeup palettes are notoriously tough to store — they’re bulky, don’t slip nicely into a makeup bag, and are prone to opening and crumbling — which makes this makeup palette organizer so brilliant. This has plenty of slots to hold your eyeshadow, blush, bronzer, highlighter, and other awkwardly sized palettes. Though if you’ve already mastered your makeup storage, you could easily use this to organize your mail, coupons, recipes, or other small papers.

4 A Pack Of Essential Oil-Infused Steamers That Make Your Shower Feel Like A Sauna Amazon BodyRestore Relief Shower Steamers (Pack of 15) $30 See On Amazon If you take your at-home spa experience seriously, add these shower steamers to your list stat. Pop a disc onto your shower ledge or niche, and the steam will prompt it to release a purifying blend of eucalyptus and mint essential oils (though the brand makes relaxing lavender and energizing citrus versions, too.) The shower equivalent of a bath bomb, these steamers are also ideal for those without the luxury of a bath, or the luxury of time to enjoy a bath.

5 This Rose-Gold Organizer That Keeps Your Hair Styling Tools Tangle-Free Amazon mDesign Over Door Bathroom Organizer Storage Basket $20 See On Amazon Hair styling tools are another stubbornly difficult thing to keep tidy (too many cords!), so this pretty, rose-gold organizer will save you so much time and frustration. It comes with three rounded compartments to neatly store any combination of your flat iron, blow dryer, curling tongs, and brush; and you can use the base of the compartment either to tuck away extra-long cords, or to store slim combs. The whole thing is designed to hang over the door of your cabinet, so it’s a space-saver, to boot.

6 A Magical-Looking Lip Balm That Reacts To Your Skin’s pH Level Amazon Winky Lux Flower Balm $16 See On Amazon This cult-favorite lip gloss from Winky Lux looks like something you’d find on a Disney princess’ vanity (anyone else see the resemblance to the Enchanted Rose?). The way it works is a bit of magic, too — the formula applies from the bullet-shaped applicator as a clear gel, then reacts to your skin’s pH level and adjusts to a bespoke pink shade that suits your complexion. These glosses also come with an encased flower in blue or purple, though every version leaves behind a pretty pink hue. Available colors: 3

7 This 2-Pack Of Microfiber Scrunchies That Work To Dry Your Hair Amazon Kitsch Microfiber Hair Drying Scrunchies (2-Pack) $18 See On Amazon Here’s an easy way to achieve beachy waves: Spritz your damp hair with a salt spray or coat it in a curl cream, twist it up into a bun, and secure it with one of these soft, gentle microfiber scrunchies to speed up the drying process, and prevent marks in your hair when you pull it out. Beyond their utilitarian value, these scrunchies are a subtle way to work the terry cloth trend into your summer wardrobe.

8 A Set Of Acrylic Wine Glasses That Look Like Real Glass, But Won’t Shatter Amazon Cruvina Unbreakable Stemless Plastic Wine Glasses (Set of 4) $30 See On Amazon You’ll reach for these unbreakable wine glasses every time you entertain, or when you simply can’t be bothered to hand-wash glass stemware after enjoying a quick glass of wine. They’re as crystal-clear as real glass, but their BPA-free, acrylic construction renders them shatterproof — and safe to pop in the top rack of your dishwasher. They’re also stain-resistant so hold up well over time, even if you’re a red wine drinker.

9 This Multi-Port Wall Socket With A Handy Shelf Amazon VICOUP 9 Port Multi Plug Wall Outlet $19 See On Amazon It’s typically hard to garner much excitement about wall sockets, but this design is ingenious: It has a removable shelf on which you can set your phone, AirPods, electric toothbrush, or other small devices as they charge. It’s also equipped with six standard outlets, three USB ports, a built-in surge protector, and a fire-resistant shell for maximum safety and durability.

10 An Ice Roller That Soothes Skin & Massages Muscles Amazon LATME Ice Roller $13 See On Amazon Just thinking about a facial massage with this ice roller will make you feel soothed, though it offers benefits beyond the psycho-emotional too — like calming red or irritated skin; reducing puffiness; boosting circulation; and (possibly) alleviating sinus pain or headaches. If you apply it with enough pressure (the way you’d wield a jade roller or gua sha), it can work as a muscle or facial massager, as well. Use it with your favorite face oil for a smoother glide.

11 A Set Of Milky Bath Salts That Transport You To A Japanese Hot Spring Amazon TABINO YADO Hot Springs 'Milky' Bath Salts (13 Packets) $13 See On Amazon A unique addition to your collection of bath accoutrements, these bath salts are designed to mimic the experience of soaking in a Japanese hot spring. This order comes with 13 packets of bath salts, all inspired by four different onsens, though they all release a milky, skin-softening emulsion suffused with a nature-inspired fragrance, like cedar, herbs, or delicate flowers.

12 This Fabric Shaver That’s Surprisingly Fun To Use Amazon Conair Fabric Defuzzer $13 See On Amazon You’ve likely never considered “depilling things” to be a fulfilling pastime, but this fabric shaver will open you up to a whole new world of fun. Its unique, honeycomb mesh design shaves away lint balls, pilling, and fuzz from any fabric prone to those things — sweaters, socks, blankets, sofas, et cetera — but it’s gentle enough to be used on delicate fabrics like cashmere. It’s lightweight, has an ergonomic grip that fits snugly in your hand, and turns on and off with the slide of a button — so once you start depilling, you’ll never want to stop.

13 This Silicone Strainer That Snaps Right Onto Your Pot Or Pan Amazon Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Strainer $17 See On Amazon Streamline your kitchen tool collection and your cooking processes with this aptly named Snap N Strain Strainer. This silicone strainer is designed to clip onto round pots, pans, and bowls of most sizes, so you can strain water, oil, and other cooking liquids right from your vessel, without the need for a separate colander. (It also helps you save precious pasta water, which you’ll need when making certain pasta sauces.) This sturdy tool is BPA-free, dishwasher-safe, and made to stay firmly in place even when straining heavy foods, like potatoes and large amounts of pasta, as well as withstand hot cooking liquids. Available colors: 5

14 A Smart Plug With Over 350,000 Stellar Ratings On Amazon Amazon Amazon Smart Plug $15 See On Amazon With well over 350,000 perfect, five-star ratings, this Amazon smart plug is one of the most beloved tech products on the market. This compact, single-outlet plug is compatible with Amazon Alexa, which allows you to control connected devices like your lights, fans, and appliances with your voice, or remotely via the app. This is incredibly useful for those with limited mobility, or for those who simply want to streamline their daily routines (i.e., turn on your coffee machine without getting out of bed).

15 This Adorable Hair Steam Pack Infused With Fortifying Proteins & Softening Goat Milk Amazon MEDIHEAL Hair Sheep Steam Pack $16 See On Amazon Obviously, the first selling point for this hair mask (or pack) is that cheeky, cartoon sheep printed on the pack itself — gimmicky but cute — but the real selling point is how soft, silky, and visibly stronger it leaves your hair, thanks to a potent blend of goat milk extract, hydrolyzed plant proteins, and argan and jojoba oils. Secure the cap on freshly washed, semi-dried hair, let the formula soak in for 10 to 15 minutes, then rinse. It leaves behind the most divine, fruity-floral scent, in addition to all those strengthening and moisturizing benefits.

16 A Nifty Device That Aerates, Decants, & Pours Your Wine Amazon TenTen Labs Wine Aerator Pourer (2-Pack) $14 See On Amazon Pour a perfect glass of wine with this multipurpose wine spout. It’s equipped with a mini aerating and decanting tool to bring out the subtleties in your wine’s flavor and separate sediment, while the tapered spout and rubber stopper prevent drips and mess. Simply screw it into an opened bottle of wine and pour away. The stopper might be too large to fit some screw-top bottles, so note that this works best with cork bottles.

17 This Sleek Water Bottle That Tracks Your Daily Water Intake Amazon Joseph Joseph Dot Hydration Tracking Bottle $15 See On Amazon Hydration-tracking water bottles seem to be all the rage right now, but this one from Joseph Joseph is a sleeker, more portable iteration of the gallon water bottles currently favored by celebrities and influencers. Every time you refill the water bottle, click the lid and a dot will appear, marking one, full bottle down. Make it to three to reach your daily hydration goal. The size featured here is 25 ounces, which is the better choice if you’re active or working out often. Otherwise, the slightly smaller, 20-ounce bottle will suit you just fine. Available sizes: 2

Available colors: 5

18 A Set Of Magnetic Measuring Spoons That Tuck Away Neatly In Your Drawer Amazon Spring Chef Magnetic Measuring Spoons (Set of 8) $15 See On Amazon Another smart way to streamline your kitchen, these magnetic measuring spoons nest together for easy storage when not in use — a neater, quieter replacement for a set of spoons clanging on a keyring. Each spoon’s double-sided design features a round well on one side and a narrower, oval-shaped well on the other, which allows you to scoop spices right out of their jars. Their stainless steel construction is durable and dishwasher-safe, and the labels (available in either black or rainbow shades, if you like a pop of color in the kitchen) feature both U.S. and metric measurements. Available colors: 2

19 An Oil-Infused Balm That Breaks Down Stubborn Lipstick & Lip Stain Formulas Amazon Maybelline New York SuperStay Eraser Lip Color Remover $6 See On Amazon Budge-proof, long-wearing lipsticks, like matte liquids, are a godsend — until you need to take them off. But this lip color remover from Maybelline makes it so much easier, and keeps the pigment from smearing all over your face in the process. The balm-like formula contains oils like jojoba and sunflower that thoroughly break down long-lasting lipsticks, so you can simply apply it to your lips then wipe it off with a tissue. No rubbing necessary — the pigment will slide right off.

20 These Cascading Hangers That Tidy Up Your Closet Space Amazon HOUSE DAY Black Space Saving Clothes Hangers (Pack of 10) $13 See On Amazon Optimize your closet space with these slim, sturdy cascading hangers. Each can hold five individual hangers, or up to 50 garments, and can be hung in your closet either horizontally or vertically. They’re available in packs of either 10 or 16, in black or white. Pair them with neat, space-saving velvet hangers to make your closet look like a professional closet organizer got their hands on it (albeit for much less money).

21 A Set Of Magnetic False Eyelashes That Couldn’t Be Easier To Apply Amazon easbeauty Magnetic Eyeliner and Eyelashes Kit (5 Pairs) $22 See On Amazon If you haven’t tried your hand at magnetic lashes, this kit is an approachable place to start. It comes with five pairs of false lashes that run the gamut from wispy and natural-looking to bold and dramatic, plus a magnetic liquid eyeliner and applicator tool that make application a breeze. To get the most use out of these reusable lashes (and keep them hygienic), clean any residue off the band with a cotton swab dipped in micellar water or alcohol after every wear.

22 This Simple Machine That Churns Out Rich, Fresh Cold Brew Overnight Amazon Takeya Deluxe Cold Brew Coffee Maker $20 See On Amazon This cold brew machine is dead simple to use: Just add a few tablespoons of your favorite ground coffee to the infuser, pour cold filtered water into the pitcher, shake, and store in the fridge overnight, or for up to 36 hours. You’ll have fresh, smooth cold brew waiting for you in the morning. At about $20, this sleek machine is a much more affordable alternative to buying a cup of coffee (or two, or three) every day. Get it in the 1-quart size linked here, or a 2-quart size, depending on how much coffee you and/or your household drinks. Available sizes: 2

23 A Waterproof Eyebrow Pen That Gives You Full, Defined Brows Amazon MoonKong 4-Point Eyebrow Pencil $13 See On Amazon Cheat the look of crisp, microbladed brows with this eyebrow pen. It’s designed with a unique, four-pronged tip that works to quickly define and fill your brows and mimic natural, yet bold-looking, brow hairs. The formula is waterproof and long-lasting, so you’ll need a micellar water or oil cleanser on hand when you’re ready to take it off. As a bonus, every order comes with three eyebrow stencils and an eyebrow razor for ultra precise taming and shaping. Available shades: 4

24 This $10 Gadget That Slices, Pits, & Fans Avocados Amazon OXO 3-in-1 Avocado Slicer $10 See On Amazon If you can’t go a day without your avocado fix, you’ll love this niche-but-useful tool. This three-in-one gadget is outfitted with a serrated knife to slice the avocado open (but it’s not sharp enough to pierce skin), a pitter to quickly and safely remove the seed, and a fan blade to cut the fruit into even slices. Simply put it on the top rack of your dishwasher to clean it.

25 A Stack Of Reusable Makeup Remover Pads Made Of Soft, Sustainable Bamboo Amazon Wegreeco Reusable Bamboo Makeup Remover Pads $8 See On Amazon If you’re trying to cut down on single-use products, replace your disposable cotton rounds with these reusable, machine-washable ones. They’re made of sustainable, absorbent bamboo that feels as soft and plush as velour, so they’re incredibly gentle on sensitive skin; but along with your makeup remover of choice, they’re just as effective for sloughing off makeup as cotton. Throw them in a laundry bag to keep them from getting lost in your machine.

26 This Essential Oil Diffuser & White Noise Machine That Promotes A Restful Sleep Amazon Artnaturals Essential Oil Diffuser & White Noise Sound Machine $23 See On Amazon This essential oil diffuser may be your ticket to a more restful sleep (or, barring that, a more restful relaxation session) — it’s actually an essential oil mister, a dehumidifier, a nightlight, and a sound machine all in one. And with its wood base and sleek, globular shape, this doubles as chic nightstand decor.

27 A 3-Pack Of Velvet Scrunchies That Hailey Bieber Would Love Amazon LokiStashed Velvet Hair Tie Scrunchies (3-Pack) $8 See On Amazon There’s something so chic-yet-playful about throwing your hair up with a velvet scrunchie — and if it’s good enough for Hailey Bieber, then it’s good enough for us. The velvet scrunchies in this three-pack are durable enough to keep thick, curly, or coarse hair secure, but they won’t mark or damage fine, fragile hair. That rich material is luxurious enough to sport in the evening, or to make your daily ponytail feel a bit more special. But the best part? They’re designed with a hidden zippered pocket that’s roomy enough to store small essentials, like some cash or a key. Available styles: 2

28 The Breakfast Sandwich Maker You Never Knew You Needed Amazon Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker $25 See On Amazon This single-serving breakfast sandwich maker is the very definition of clever. Slot the bottom half of your bun in the bottom tray, the contents of your sandwich (like eggs, cheese, pre-cooked meat, or veggies) in the middle tray, the top half of your bun in the top, and close the lid. You’ll have a perfectly cooked sandwich in under five minutes. All parts are removable, covered in non-stick coating, and dishwasher safe for stress-free cleanup, and this compact machine stores easily when not in use. You can pick this up in standard black or silver, or opt for a punchy color like coral or mint. Available colors: 5

29 A Nested Casserole Dish & Steamer Basket Made Of Expensive-Looking Stainless Steel Amazon Oster Sangerfield Stainless Steel Cookware $27 See On Amazon This two-in-one casserole dish and steamer basket lets you cook a main dish and steam a side of veggies all in one go — though the steamer is just an insert, so you can use either parts on their own, as well. Both components are made of sleek, expensive-looking stainless steel (though the whole contraption costs under $30) that’s dishwasher safe, and they feature two riveted handles for comfort and durability.

30 This Bedside Caddy That Keeps Your Necessities Within Reach, & Your Nightstand Free Of Clutter Amazon mDesign Bedside Storage Organizer Caddy $11 See On Amazon If you’re fresh out of room on your nightstand, add this bedside organizer to your cart. Designed to slip discreetly between your mattress and bed frame, this caddy has multiple pockets in various sizes to fit essentials like a water bottle, phone, remote control, and magazine or tablet, and keep them all within easy reach. It comes in six subdued colors in a canvas material, like cream, light gray, or light pink. Available colors: 6

31 A Genius Liquid Eyeliner With A Wing-Shaped Stamp Amazon Lovoir The Flick Stick Winged Eyeliner Stamp $15 See On Amazon Drawing on sharp, clean, even (!) eyeliner wings is so much easier with this winged eyeliner stamp. Exactly as the name says, one end of the pen is outfitted with a triangular-shaped cushion that you “stamp” right onto the corner of your lid; then, you can use the fine-tip liner side of the pen to connect and perfect your wing. Each order comes with two pens — one with a stamp for the left eye, one for the right eye — and you can choose among three stamp sizes, depending on how dramatic you like your wings. Available sizes: 3

32 This Smart Light Bulb That Changes Color To The Beat Of Your Music Amazon Govee LED Light Bulb $14 See On Amazon This color-changing light bulb instantly sets a party vibe, whether you actually have people over or not. It connects to an app (via Bluetooth), from which you can then sync it up with your music, so the colors will change with the beat. Coolest thing ever. You can also manually control these bulbs right from the app, set timers, and set “modes,” like a Sunrise mode that prompts the bulbs to brighten gradually for a gentle wake-up call.

33 An Electric Wine Opener That Makes Quick Work Of Uncorking Bottles Amazon Chefman Electric Wine Opener $15 See On Amazon With this electric wine opener, you can confidently explore the world beyond screw tops, even if you have a terrible track record with uncorking bottles. It smoothly pulls out corks with the touch of a button, and its rechargeable battery is surprisingly long-lasting — though you can just pop it onto the included charging base when it needs more juice.

34 This Egg Bite Maker That Churns Out Perfectly Cooked Eggs In Under 10 Minutes Amazon Dash Deluxe Sous Vide Style Egg Bite Maker $30 See On Amazon Egg bites (whether made with actual eggs or a vegan version) are arguably the perfect snack, and this egg bite maker is dedicated solely to making them. It comes with four non-stick silicone cups for small egg bites, as well as a larger silicone cup that’s ideal for making egg sandwiches. Either way, this pops out perfectly cooked eggs in under 10 minutes.

35 This Brooklyn-Born Nail Polish That Changes Color With Your Body Temperature Amazon Cirque Colors Thermal Nail Polish $16 See On Amazon The cosmetic equivalent of a mood ring, this nail polish from Cirque Colors shifts between two hues with your body temperature. Seems like a stroke of magic, and the shades themselves are magical, too: like Luna, a blend of turquoise and violet shot through with gold holographic sparkles; or Rothko Red, a vampy combination of creamy oxblood and bright crimson (or their four other, equally delightful shades). Every bottle is vegan, cruelty-free, and handmade in small batches in Brooklyn, NY. Available shades: 6

36 A Wine Saver Kit That Keeps Opened Bottles Fresh For A Week Amazon EZBASICS Wine Saver Vacuum Pump $13 See On Amazon This wine saver kit lets you enjoy just a glass or two of wine, without needing to pour the rest of the bottle down the drain a few days later when it goes bad. The stainless steel vacuum pump removes all the air from the bottle to help preserve the wine’s freshness for up to a week, and bring out its full flavor profile; and the included wine stoppers keep the bottle hermetically sealed to prevent more air from coming in. You can also track how many days have passed since you last opened the bottle right on the wine stopper.

37 This Pan & Lid Holder That Looks So Cool On Your Countertop Amazon iPstyle Pan Lid Holder $9 See On Amazon With two different-sized wells and a tall middle stand, this tool is handy for storing pan lids, spoons, and spatulas as you’re cooking to keep your surfaces clean, though it can also work as a drying rack for lids and pans. Its gleaming, fade- and stain-resistant stainless steel construction and architectural design will look sophisticated on your countertop, too.

38 A Mini Rice Cooker That Makes Fluffy, Delicious Rice With Zero Effort Amazon Hamilton Beach Mini Rice Cooker & Food Steamer $27 See On Amazon I love cooking, but for whatever reason, I always burned my rice to a crisp — and then I got this mini rice cooker from Hamilton Beach. It couldn’t be easier to use — just rinse your rice in the included steamer basket (which you can also use to steam veggies!), add water, and toggle the switch to cook. When it’s done cooking, it’ll automatically switch to the warm setting to keep your rice hot for hours, so it’s a real “set it and forget it” device. This makes fluffy, perfectly cooked rice every time, though you can use it to cook all manner of dishes, like spaghetti and eggs. A high performer all-around, and a serious steal at under $30.

39 This Multi-Pocket Organizer That Pops Right Into Your Purse Amazon Felt Purse Bag Organizer Insert $15 See On Amazon Slip this felt organizer into your purse to keep your things from disappearing into the infinite abyss of your bag. It has 13 pockets total, including 10 interior pockets, three exterior pockets, and a removable, zippered inner pocket in which you can store valuables like your wallet, jewelry, and passport if you’re traveling. It makes switching bags so easy, too, since you can just lift the organizer (and all your things) out of your current bag and insert it into another. This genius organizer comes in 20 colors and five sizes to suit most medium-to-large purses. Available sizes: 5

Available colors: 20

40 A Shower Speaker That Can Withstand Being Fully Submerged In Water Amazon XLeader SoundAngel Mate Shower Speaker $26 See On Amazon This small but mighty shower speaker has an IPX7 waterproof rating, meaning it can be fully submerged in up to 1 meter of water for 30 minutes and still deliver big, clear sound with “outstanding” bass, as one Amazon reviewer noted. A sturdy suction cup allows you to mount it right to your shower wall, without worrying about it popping off or slipping; or, throw this compact speaker into your bag and bring it to your next pool or beach gathering.

41 This Beverage Chiller That Makes Hot Drinks Icy-Cold In Under A Minute Amazon Maxi-Matic HyperChiller $25 See On Amazon If you often find yourself in need of an iced coffee immediately, this beverage cooler will be a game-changer for you. According to the brand, the HyperChiller can cool your coffee by over 130 degrees in under a minute, without the use of ice cubes that can dilute your drink. It’s compatible with all coffee makers, including single-cup Keurigs, so you can brew your coffee directly into the vessel. You can use this to instantly chill other beverages too, including water, iced tea, and alcohol.

42 An Electronic Brush Cleaner That You’ll Actually Have Fun Using Amazon Automatic Makeup Brush Cleaner $22 See On Amazon If you wear makeup, cleaning your brushes is probably one of the more annoying tasks on your to-do list. But this electronic brush cleaner makes the process a lot more palatable — and, dare I say, fun — and the two-part system can both thoroughly clean and dry a brush in a matter of seconds, so you don’t have to wait for it to dry overnight to use it again. Note that the cleaning tool requires two AAA batteries, which aren’t included, but it’s worth the trip to the drugstore (or that extra Amazon purchase).

43 This Architectural Pasta Drying Rack Made Of Durable Rubberwood Amazon Norpro Pasta Drying Rack $16 See On Amazon Not only does this pasta drying rack look really cool, but it’s a must-have for whipping up the most divine homemade pasta. It’s made of durable, sustainable rubberwood, and features eight dowels arranged at precisely the right angles to keep the pasta from touching each other as it dries. With over 2,400 five-star ratings on Amazon, it’s garnered a surprisingly enthusiastic fan base for such a niche tool.

44 A Makeup Organizer & Display Case That Rotates 360 Degrees Amazon Ameitech 360 Degree Rotating Makeup Organizer $27 See On Amazon Doesn’t this rotating makeup organizer remind you of a display case on a department store’s beauty floor? Designed to keep your most-used cosmetics visible and within reach, it has eight layers with several compartments each, so it’s equipped hold tons of items — according to the brand, at least 60 makeup brushes, 30 skin care products, and other small items like nail polish and hair ties, to be precise.