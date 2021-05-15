45 Cute, Cheap Things You Didn't Realize You Needed From Amazon

Do you ever get the urge to treat yourself to something — even if you’re not in the market for anything particular right now? For the next time that happens, bookmark this page: It contains 45 cute, useful things you may not have realized you needed, and they can all be bought on Amazon for less than $25 a pop.

Though every item on this list varies widely in terms of category, they do have a few things in common (aside from those glorious, under-$25 price tags). First off, they’re all cute on an aesthetic level — even the more practical purchases, like the heart-shaped waffle maker, rose-gold bottle stoppers, and wine charms that make it easy to tell your guests’ glasses apart. Beyond that, though, they’re actually really useful, so you don’t have to feel guilty about making a purchase that feels frivolous. So, whether you tend to gravitate toward beauty products in shelfie-worthy packaging, cute fashion accessories and footwear, or organizing solutions that would make The Home Edit proud, you’re bound to find plenty of things to get excited about here.

Ready to indulge in a bit of (guilt-free) retail therapy? Then scroll on to shop 45 cute and clever things worth buying on Amazon right now.

1 These Normcore-Chic Slides That Are Perfect For Indoor/Outdoor Wear Amazon Crazy Lady Anti-Slip Indoor & Outdoor Slippers $16 See On Amazon Whether you wear them with socks or without, these thick, minimalist slides will look so cool in a normcore-chic way. Besides being just fashionable, though, they’re actually amazing house shoes: That’s because they’re super comfy and truly anti-slip — wearing them almost feels like you’re giving your feet a mini massage (thanks to the acupressure stimulators built into the soles). These make amazing shower shoes if you belong to a gym, too, and they’re equally suited to outdoor wear. Available sizes:

Available colors:

2 A Makeup Sponge That Comes In A Cute Case To Protect It From Germs Amazon Allure & Co. Makeup Sponge and Cute Cat Shaped Container Set $9 See On Amazon Sure, makeup sponges are always useful — but (besides being super cute), there’s a reason this one is worth buying over others. It comes in a cat-shaped case made of medical-grade silicone, which will prevent it from becoming dirty in your makeup bag. That means you could even throw this in your purse without worrying about it becoming coated in germs from your wallet, phone, and other oft-used essentials. What’s more, the case — which is ventilated to keep it even more sanitary, and help your sponge dry faster — has a ribbed bottom that doubles as a cleaning board for your sponge. This could fit two small sponges at a time, or one big one. Available colors: 10

3 6 Padded Velvet Headbands For Less Than $15 Amazon Ivyu Headbands (6-Pack) $13 See On Amazon Channel your inner Kate Middleton with these chic padded headbands, which are sold in a ridiculously budget-friendly set of six (for less than $15). You’ll get one to suit every outfit — from classic black for pairing with pantsuits in the winter, to pale pink for sporting with sundresses in spring — all made of soft, padded velvet that won’t dig into your head uncomfortably. These are also sold in pearl-encrusted styles on the same page, if you prefer a touch more glitz.

4 A Sleek & Spacious Wallet With RFID-Blocking Technology Amazon Travelambo RFID Blocking Bifold Wallet $17 See On Amazon This wallet looks sleek and comes at a great price, but it also has a ton of smart features that make it stand out from the rest. For one, it’s designed with RFID-blocking technology, which will protect your sensitive information — like credit cards and IDs — from the risk of digital theft, which is especially useful when you’re traveling. On a more practical level, though, it’s outfitted with 18 card slots, a clear ID slot, and two spacious pouches for cash, coins, tickets, or even a slim iPhone. And, it comes in over 25 colors to suit any preference. Available colors: 29

5 This Fun, Korean Hand Cream That Looks & Smells Like A Peach Amazon TONYMOLY Peach Hand Cream $11 See On Amazon Love the smell of peaches? Then you need this hand cream from Korean beauty brand TonyMoly, which looks and smells just like a ripe, juicy peach. When you’re done with the hand cream, you can use the case to hold things like vitamins, breath mints, or even jewelry. And if you prefer apples to peaches, this also comes in an apple-shaped, apple-scented version.

6 A Gorgeous Catch-All Tray That Looks Way More Expensive Than It Is Amazon Umbra Prisma Tray $16 See On Amazon This gorgeous tray looks like it could cost $100, easily, but you can get it for well under $20 on Amazon. Place it anywhere — on your bedside table, vanity, or bathroom counter, to name a few ideas — to hold things like jewelry, hair accessories, glasses, perfumes, and more. Choose from a brass or nickel finish, both lined with linen.

7 The Prettiest Cream Blush From Drew Barrymore’s Beauty Line Amazon FLOWER BEAUTY Blush Bomb Color Drops $10 See On Amazon Literally, every makeup bag could benefit from the addition of one of these creamy blushes from Flower Beauty, Drew Barrymore’s popular (yet still under the radar) beauty line. Sold in six stunning shades, just a tiny drop deposits a natural-looking wash of color, but they could also be built up for more intensity, or mixed in with moisturizer for a sheerer effect. You could use these on your lips and eyes for a monochromatic look, too. Available shades: 6

8 These Washable Metallic Markers For Labelling Your Guests’ Glasses Amazon Lulu & You Wine Glass Markers $9 See On Amazon Pick up a pack of these clever markers for yourself, and grab another for your friend who loves to host, too. The concept is simple: They’re washable markers that you can use to mark wine glasses so you know whose drink is whose, but these are especially pigmented, and come in a cute, gift-worthy box. You’ll get six pens in here in metallic shades, which wipe off easily with water.

9 A Minimalist-Chic Organizer For Any Space In Your Home Amazon BREIS Multifunction Desk Organizer $15 See On Amazon Whether you use this in your bedroom for makeup, in your bathroom for toiletries, or in your office for supplies, you’ll get so much use out of this cute, minimalist organizer. It has plenty of slots for vertical and horizontal storage, as well as two slide-out drawers and a shelf on top. Choose from white, pink, or blue.

10 A Sleek Wallet Phone Case That You Can Wear As A Wristlet Amazon ZVE iPhone Xs Wallet Case $14 See On Amazon Not only is this phone case super stylish — with its dark green, croc-embossed pattern — but it’s also super spacious. That’s because unlike most wallet phone cases, which just have a built-in card slot or two, this actually has a full-on, zippered pouch attached, so it has more room for multiple cards and ensures your valuable stay protected. If you don’t love the green croc, it also comes in black croc, snakeskin, and a few solid colors made of woven linen. Available styles/sizes: 37

11 A Heart-Shaped Waffle Maker With Over 100,000 Glowing Reviews Amazon Dash Mini Waffle Maker $15 See On Amazon For such a niche product, it’s kind of hard to believe this mini waffle maker has been awarded over 120,000 five-star ratings and reviews on Amazon. In addition to churning out delicious, golden-brown waffles in mere minutes, you could also use this for paninis, quesadillas, and other, similar kitchen creations. This comes in a pumpkin-shaped version, as well, which would be perfect for cozy fall mornings at home. Available styles: 19

12 A Mini Humidifier That Lights Up In Different Colors Amazon LoiStu USB Humidifier $12 See On Amazon Who said humidifiers can’t be cute? This one is pint-sized and powered by a USB, so you could even take it with you in the car if you want. Sold in white, green, and pink, it lights up in seven different colors as it diffuses continuous or intermittent mist, depending on the mode you choose. It’s also practically silent, so it won’t disturb you as you sleep.

13 This Clever Way To Prevent Your Tacos From Falling Apart Amazon OH Ovation Taco Holder (4-Pack) $16 See On Amazon Another niche-but-useful find for the kitchen, these taco holders will prevent your tacos from falling apart on those beloved Taco Tuesdays. Made of dishwasher- and oven-safe stainless steel, these are sold in a pack of four and can hold three tacos at a time. Another fab hostess gift idea.

14 A Pretty Rose-Gold Organizer For Magazines, Notebooks, & More Amazon Sooyee Rose Gold Magazine Holder $16 See on Amazon Perfect for books, magazines, journals, and other slim items, this rose gold organizer will look so chic on any desk or shelf. Boasting a near-perfect, 4.8-star rating on Amazon, it’s also sold in black, white, and classic yellow gold. Here’s another potential use: If you collect large makeup palettes, it could also act as a home for those.

15 An Under-$15 Pendant Engraved With Your Choice Of Initial Amazon PAVOI Rose Gold Plated Letter Necklace $13 See On Amazon Love dainty jewelry? Then add this pretty little pendant to your collection — at just $13, why not? Offered in rose gold, yellow gold, and rhodium plating, it has an 18-inch chain (with a 2-inch extender), and comes emblazoned with your choice of initial. Pick one up for your best friend or sibling, while you’re at it — this would never not make a cute gift.

16 This Super-Cute Way To Keep Your Hair Out Of Your Face Amazon ETUDE HOUSE My Beauty Tool Lovely Etti Hair Band $6 See On Amazon When you’re going about your skin care routine, slip on this cat ear headband from K-beauty brand Etude House. It’s a cute, fun, and wonderfully affordable purchase that you’ll get a ton of use out of — after all, there’s nothing more annoying than your hair getting in your face when you’re cleansing or applying a mask.

17 A Set Of 3 Clear Organizers For Cotton Pads, Q-Tips, & More Amazon Tbestmax Apothecary Jars/Makeup Organizers (3-Pack) $9 See On Amazon Yes, these organizers are perfect for bathroom essentials like Q-tips, cotton pads, hair ties, and dental floss sticks. But they could also be used more creatively, like to hold tea bags, nuts, or candy in the kitchen; paper clips and rubber bands in the office; or makeup sponges on your vanity. Sold in a pack of three, you’ll discover plenty of other uses for these cute little clear jars as well — so it’s worth stocking up.

18 These Heavy-Duty Bottle Stoppers In A Pretty Rose Gold Color Amazon OWO Wine bottle Stopper $15 See On Amazon Perfect for wine, champagne, and cider, these bottle stoppers will look so chic as they keep your drink of choice fresh after opening (in fact, the brand says they’ll help preserve wine for up to 10 days). Made of durable stainless steel, these also come coated in silver or black metal, if you don’t love the rose gold. Or, pick up a three-pack with one of each.

19 A Woven Rope Basket With A Never-Ending Amount Of Uses Amazon Goodpick Large Cotton Rope Basket $23 See On Amazon This gorgeous rope basket can be used to store so many different things: blankets and pillows; soft kids’ or pets’ toys; clean or dirty laundry; and just about anything else that could use a home. Pick from five pretty color combos, from the beige and cream pictured to a very nautical inspired royal blue and white. Available styles: 5

20 A Shimmering, Insulated Mug That Keeps Your Coffee Warm For Hours Amazon CIVAGO Stainless Steel Coffee Mug Cup $14 See On Amazon Insulated mugs, while practical, don’t have to be boring — just look at this one, which is coated in a shimmering metallic finish. Sold in fun colors like pink, purple, and silvery-white (pictured), it’ll keep your tea or coffee warm for hours, so it’s perfect for long commutes. And unlike comparable stainless steel mugs, this one will set you back less than $15. Available colors: 20

21 A Luxe-Looking Scarf That Can Be Styled Endless Ways Amazon Corciova Square Silk Wrapping Scarf $9 See On Amazon The limit does not exist when it comes to a classic silk (or in this case, satin) scarf: Use it to wrap your hair, as an accessory for your bag, or tie it around your neck like the Parisians do. You could even wear one as a top — a look that you’ll be seeing everywhere this summer. And at less than $10 for a stunning scarf like this one, which comes in dozens of stylish prints, there’s really no reason not to buy at least one. Available styles: 44

22 These Fluffy, Faux-Fur Slippers With Pillow-Like Soles Amazon Parlovable Faux Fur Slippers $20 See On Amazon You’ll feel fabulous padding around the house in these faux-fur slippers. Sold in four neutral colors, they’re designed with cushy, memory foam soles and anti-slip bottoms, so they’re as practical as they are stylish. “Perfect slipper in all months,” one Amazon reviewer commented, while another reported, “They are so soft and with the memory foam it's like walking on clouds!” Available colors: 4

23 These Teeny Spatulas For Scraping Out Every Last Bit Of Product Amazon The Spatty & Spatty Daddy Last Drop Spatula $12 See On Amazon Here’s another cute and clever product you definitely didn’t realize you needed: these teeny tiny spatulas, which are perfect for scraping out the remnants of product from cosmetics jars, condiment bottles, and more. These were originally seen on Shark Tank, and they now boast over 2,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. Simple, but genius.

24 A Chic Crossbody Bag That Looks Like It Cost Hundreds Amazon Lola Mae Quilted Crossbody Bag $20 See On Amazon Impress your friends by telling them you got this bag for just $20 on Amazon — or don’t tell anyone, since nobody would ever guess the price by looking at it. The classic crossbody has a subtle quilted pattern and long, detachable strap, so it can be used as a clutch in addition to worn over your shoulder or chest. Choose from 14 different colors and variations on style, from classic beige and black to a bold, bright orange. Available styles: 14

25 A Handy Bedside Organizer For Rooms That Are Low On Space Amazon mDesign Bedside Storage Organizer Caddy Pocket $11 See On Amazon If you’re short on bedside storage space, pick up this cute, cleverly designed caddy. It slips under your mattress and has enough room to store a water bottle, an iPad and magazines, your phone, and a TV remote. As one reviewer reported, “It has just enough pockets to store all your bedside essentials [...] But [it’s] also slim enough that when you make the bed and pull the covers over that it doesn't add unsightly bulk.” Available colors: 6

26 A Moisturizing Marshmallow Mask For Soft, Bouncy Skin Amazon bliss - Mighty Marshmallow Face Mask $12 See On Amazon Treat your skin to some marshmallowy goodness with this creamy pink mask from spa brand Bliss. Made with marshmallow root, olive leaf, and vitamin C, it helps promote softer, brighter, more moisturized skin in just one application — and unlike a lot of masks, which can be overly harsh or drying, this one is gentle and nourishing, so you can leave it on as long as you’d like. Pair it with the cat-ear headband featured above and run a warm bath for the ultimate at-home spa day.

27 A Cute Makeup Brush Holder With A Clever Geometric Design Amazon Weiai Makeup Brush Holder Organizer $7 See On Amazon Cute, simple, and infinitely useful, this peachy-pink organizer has three geometric compartments to hold brushes, makeup, pens, pencils, and more. At just under $7, it’s a no-brainer purchase, whether you could use some extra storage in your bathroom, office, bedroom, or somewhere else.

28 A Pack Of 4 Shower Caps That Are Actually Cute Amazon Waterproof Reusable Shower Caps (4-Pack) $23 See On Amazon How cute are these shower caps? With their colorful patterns and bow details, they actually make the normally drab shower cap feel exciting to put on. If you don’t love the four-pack pictured, they also come in three other assorted styles, all made of waterproof nylon. Available assortments: 4

29 6 Mini Succulent Holders With A Pretty Marble Design Amazon BUYMAX Succulent Plant Pots (6-Pack) $17 See On Amazon Regardless of your decor style, these mini succulent pots will look so cute in your home. Sold in a set of six featuring a colorful marbled pattern, each pot comes with a bamboo tray to prevent messes, while a built-in drainage hole disperses any excess water your plant doesn’t need.

30 The Mesh Market Bag That You Should Always Have On Hand Amazon Bailuoni Net String Shopping Bag $10 See On Amazon Here’s a super practical way to spend $10: Pick up this mesh market bag. Keep it in your car or larger tote at all times for unexpected trips to the grocery store, so you don’t have to accept a wasteful plastic bag. This looks chic, too, and is especially ideal for fresh produce, since the holes will allow any dirt and leaves to escape through.

31 These Stretchy Waist Belts That Are Perfect For Tunics & Dresses Amazon WERFORU Retro Stretch Waist Belt (4-Pack) $18 See On Amazon You can make a tunic or dress look like an entirely new piece with these waist-cinching belts. Made of stretchy elastic with gleaming gold hardware, they’re sold in a pack of four in assorted colors, mostly comprising goes-with-everything neutrals like black, beige, and cream. Some packs include colors like navy, red, and metallic gold as well. Available assortments: 8

32 A Set Of Citrus-Shaped Wine Charms So Guests Can Tell Their Drinks Apart Amazon TrueZoo True Fabrication Citrus Charms Glass Markers (Set of 8) $10 See On Amazon Here’s another clever (and even cuter) way to ensure your guests’ glasses never get mixed up again: These citrus-shaped charms, which, like real slices of citrus, attach to the rim of your glasses. Sold in a set of eight, these, too, would make an adorable hostess gift or stocking stuffer. Over 80% of Amazon shoppers who reviewed these left them a perfect five-star rating.

33 These Silicone Brushes That Take The Mess Out Of Masking Amazon Opiqcey Silicone Face Mask Brush (2-Pack) $4 See On Amazon Another simple concept, and another great way to spend a few dollars. These silicone brushes are ideal for applying face masks — which can get messy when you use your hands, especially when you’re dealing with clay masks — but you could use them to apply just about any skin care product, like rich creams and body butters. For less than $5, you’ll get two brushes, which dozens of Amazon reviewers have deemed as “game changers.” In fact, the seemingly simple product has been awarded over 45,000 five-star ratings and reviews thus far.

34 The Cutest & Most Cleverly Designed Pill Case Ever Amazon Betife Weekly Pill Case $11 See On Amazon For a way to make taking your vitamins and medication feel fun, pick up this pill-shaped pill case. It has a slot for every day of the week, and is made with a durable, waterproof, BPA-free material that’s made of natural fibers. Also, since each label with the correct day has been laser engraved, you won’t have to worry about it rubbing off.

35 A Pretty Catch-All Tray For Your Rings, Keys, & Other Trinkets Amazon Simple Shine Jewelry Tray Ring Dish $14 See On Amazon Catch-all trays are so useful, and they also make cute, decorative accents that serve a functional purpose, too. Put this one in your entryway, or on your bedside table for keys, loose change, and jewelry; or, keep it in your office for random supplies, or in your kitchen for serving candy and cookies.

36 A Chic Little Jewelry Box That’s Perfect For Travel Amazon misaya Travel Jewelry Box $16 See On Amazon If you always struggle to keep your jewelry neat and organized while you travel, pick up this pretty little pastel box. It has slots for 12 rings, five necklaces or bracelets, and 10 (or more) pairs of earrings, depending on the type. The slots are adjustable, too, so you can personalize the configuration to best suit your needs. Available colors: 4

37 These Cute & Trendy Slides For Less Than $20 Amazon FUNKYMONKEY Comfort Slides $18 See On Amazon These chunky, buckled sandals are so fun — and since they cost less than $20, there’s no harm in trying out the trend for yourself if you’re skeptical. Made of cushioned, waterproof EVA that’s comfy and durable, these are the perfect shoes for the pool/backyard/beach, but they’d be comfy enough for indoor wear, too. And they come in a never-ending array of colors and styles, including metallic purple, neon green, lilac (with black or white buckles), and so many more. Available colors: 43

38 A Tiny Ice Cream Maker That’s Foolproof To Use Amazon DASH My Pint Electric Ice Cream Maker Machine $20 See On Amazon Make gelato, sorbet, or fro-yo in less than half an hour with this mini ice cream maker from DASH (just remember to chill it in the freezer overnight). It couldn’t be any easier to use, it’s super cute, and it costs just $20 on Amazon. One reviewer wrote, “I was very skeptical about purchasing the product. I never new that such a small ice cream cup maker would work so well. It does everything it says it would do. Just follow the instructions inside the package and you will be a happy camper.”

39 5 Thick, Fluffy Headbands For Masking, Cleansing, & More Amazon Teenitor Bow HeadBands (5-Pack) $7 See On Amazon If you can’t get enough of those functional spa headbands, pick up this five-pack. These are super fluffy — they’ll truly keep all of your hair out of your face — and because they’re so soft, they couldn’t be any more comfortable to wear. Each one comes in a different color in a striped or polka dot pattern, accented with an oversized bow.

40 A Smartly Designed Dish For Pistachios, Cherries, & Other Snacks Amazon Southern Homewares Double Dish Pedestal Serving Snack Dish $13 See On Amazon Over 85% of Amazon shoppers left this seemingly simple bowl a five-star rating or review after purchasing it. Why? Because its genius design has a separate, built-in compartment for shells, seeds, or stems — making it ideal for pistachios, edamame, cherries, and more. The lower portion is removable, so you’re technically getting two bowls here, which can also be used for candy, chips, and dips.

41 A Fold-Up Picnic Blanket In The Cutest Pineapple Print Amazon MIU COLOR Waterproof Outdoor Picnic Blanket $20 See On Amazon Keep this picnic blanket in your car (or in your hallway) so you’ll always have somewhere comfortable to sit when you stop. It folds up into a tiny pouch with a handle, so it can easily fit in a larger tote, and it comes covered in the cutest pineapple print. The material is totally waterproof, too.

42 A Set Of 2 Satin Pillowcases For Just $10 Amazon Bedsure Satin Pillowcase (2-Pack) $10 See On Amazon For just $10, you can transform your bed with these pretty satin pillowcases. And they don’t just look good: Satin is a lot gentler than cotton, so it’s better for your skin and hair (think: less knots, and no more creases on your face when you wakeup). Perhaps most impressively, this set has been given over 130,000 (!!!) five-star ratings and reviews from Amazon shoppers. “Kept my hair PERFECT all night!” one person wrote. Available colors: 24

43 A Criss-Cross Ring That’ll Look Great With Everything Amazon PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Criss Cross Ring $13 See On Amazon Add the perfect hint of sparkle to any outfit with this criss-cross ring. Sold in rose gold, yellow gold, or rhodium, it’s made of a nickel-free, hypoallergenic material that won’t irritate sensitive skin or turn green. A number-one best-seller on Amazon, it’s been awarded over 5,000 five-star ratings thus far.

44 A Pretty Satin Robe At An Incredible Price Amazon Season Dressing Short Satin Robe $12 See On Amazon Whether you’re buying it for standard, post-shower use or as a bachelorette gift, this short satin robe will make you feel so glamorous when you slip it on. Sold in 11 floral prints, it’s made of lightweight polyester that’s especially ideal for spring and summer. Available colors: 11