The Viral Decor Trend That’s Made Its Way Into Every Italian It-Girl’s Home

Considering Milan is one of the fashion capitals of the world, it’s no surprise that Italy’s inhabitants seem to just be born with impeccable style. Thus, it makes sense that millions of people look to Italian influencers for fashion inspiration — they constantly serve up glamorous-yet-effortless looks that are nearly impossible to resist copying. What’s perhaps less known, however, is that many of those same It-girls have just as much of an eye for style when it comes to the home. So while you may have only looked to mega-bloggers and fashion stars like Chiara Ferragni and Anna Dello Russo for outfit ideas in the past, it’s time to expand your horizons to the Italian decor trends they’re putting on the map.

It’s true that you may already be familiar with — or even own — a few of those already. After all, thanks to the global influence of Instagram and TikTok, most trends aren’t relegated to just one place. What is interesting, though, is which trends take the strongest hold in the homes of Italian tastemakers, plus how they choose to style them. With the influence of their own culture (and no doubt their access to some of the world’s most well-known museums and architecture), the decor trends in Italy inevitably get their own unique spin. See which ones are having a moment and get inspiration for how to use them in your own space, ahead.

Body-Shaped Decor

Clearly, this influencer-loved trend knows no borders. Like countless celebrities and It-girls around the world, Italians are just as enamored with the body-shaped decor trend. Unsurprisingly, you’ll find a classic Love Handles vase by Anissa Kermiche in more homes than you can count, but they’re also known to decorate just as much with torso-inspired candles and more.

Tile Furniture

According to Apartment Therapy, the tile-covered furniture trend was dreamed up by Italian architecture and design firm Superstudio in the 1960s, making it only too fitting that many of the country’s influencers have adopted this revived viral trend en masse. Of course, they’re experts at styling it to perfection, too — in their homes, you’ll see its harsh lines paired with contrasting squiggly shapes, or even sitting alone for a minimalist approach.

Wallpaper

It seems no place in the world has been spared by wallpaper’s major comeback. Some of the most well-known Italian influencers, such as Ferragni and Beatrice Valli, have the material featured in their spaces, opting for prints of all kinds to add interest to their walls.

Ornate Mirrors

It’s hard for anyone to resist the charm of an ornate gold mirror, and apparently Italians are no exception. One of their approved ways of utilizing them? Mixing and matching styles and sizes for an eclectic-but-glamorous gallery wall.

Curved Furniture

Emily Ratajkowski, Gabrielle Union, and Claudia Schiffer have all adopted this ‘80s-inspired shape in the U.S., but as many Italian influencers have shown, curved pieces are actually a global trend. It’s not just sofas, either — rounded chairs, tables, and more make frequent appearances on their accounts.