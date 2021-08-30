The Unexpected Color Pairing You Should Try This Fall, According To H&M Home

For many people, a fall color scheme means the classic combination of beige, orange, and red. It makes perfect sense: That’s the natural palette of the trees and food of the season. Why wouldn’t you incorporate it into your home and wardrobe as well? That said, it’s far from the only combination worth trying come September — especially if H&M Home’s fall collection has anything to say about it. Launched Aug. 26, the retailer’s new line features all the traditional cozy vibes. But instead of going with the usual color scheme as well, it heads into an entirely unexpected direction, making the case for a mixture of hues you might have never considered for the transitional months.

Yes, it does include a hefty dose of neutrals, so it won’t land too outside your comfort zone if you consider yourself a traditionalist. But in addition to those, the collection features a splash of “Klein blue” (aka a deep blue hue developed by French artist Yves Klein) throughout a selection of artsy cushion covers. Meant to be mixed into the selection of sculptural, warm pieces that make up the rest of the launch, the bold blue products provide just enough of a pop to add a surprise in your decor this upcoming season.

If you’re hoping to go the usual route this fall, though, there are plenty of opportunities for that as well. Aside from a few blue additions, the rest of H&M Home’s fall line is made up of gray, tan, and black with the occasional touch of orange or pink. Many of the textures are just as classic: You’ll find fluffy pillows, soft throws and towels, and woven materials thrown in. And while the silhouettes and prints featured are very contemporary (think squiggly lines and organically shaped vases), the trendiness of the pieces don’t take away from the comfort they add.

“This season at H&M HOME is about the importance of feeling good at home,” said Evelina Kravaev-Söderberg, Head of Design and Creative at H&M Home, in a press release. “We want to focus on our senses and how we can satisfy them. We want to explore and dig deeper into the rooms and interiors — using colors, materials, lights, and scents to help our customers create a feel-good-at-home experience.”

The H&M Home fall collection is now available online. Just note that many of the pieces are already marked as “out of stock” — so if you’re planning to shop, you may want to do so quickly. Below, TZR’s favorite picks to help you get started.

