There is a changing tide in the home decor trend space. The simple, minimalistic, and even Mid-Century modern styles are quietly on their way out, and the more eclectic and ornate designs are moving in, sparing no detail in their path. This is particularly true for fabric choices, as we’ve seen ultra-elaborate and decorative patterns make a splash on everything from rugs and curtains to throw pillows and bedding. Of all the splash prints, vintage-like heritage fabrics are really positioning themselves as the standout stars for fall and winter.

“The heritage fabric trend draws inspiration from traditional textile designs through history,” says Bethany Struble, a lead designer at Totum Home. “It reflects a nostalgia for simpler times and traditional craftsmanship, embracing patterns and textiles that have a timeless quality.” This style isn’t just one pattern or era, though. It encompasses a collection of designs and decades, including florals, damasks, chinoiserie, paisley, brocade, and jacquard — even classic retro stripes are considered a (much simpler) part of the heritage fabric trend.

When looking for decor inspiration, Struble says heritage prints from Liberty of London are an excellent place to start. And, if you want more of an Americana look, turn to Pendleton and Ralph Lauren. It’s also worth looking at the 19th-century Arts and Crafts Movement for color palettes and patterns. “The nature-inspired prints by William Morris defined the Arts and Crafts Movement,” Struble notes.

To give your space a splash of this emerging trend, Struble says to focus on accents first, which are easy to switch in and out and not as big of an investment as a piece of furniture. “Use curtains with floral or toile patterns to add a touch of vintage charm to your windows,” she remarks. For even more of a classic look, she says to look for tartan and plaid throw blankets, rugs, and pillows.

You can get even more subtle and try the fabric-covered picture frame trend that is all over TikTok right now. All you need is a piece of cotton heritage-printed material, some craft glue, a picture frame, and mat board. Since it’s a smaller surface area, look for fabrics that have more intricate micro prints. This is a fun way to refresh old frames and add some texture, print, and color to your gallery walls.

If you love the idea of prints but aren’t quite ready for florals, don’t fret. Struble says you don’t have to stick exclusively to foliage for intricate designs. “Classic stripes and plaids have that heritage feel without overwhelming a space,” she notes. These are excellent pattern choices for larger purchases that need to withstand the test of time, such as a sofa or accent chair. Gingham is another classic heritage print that feels like less of a trend moment on a piece of furniture.

For a deeper dive into the style, Struble recommends anchoring your space with an eye-catching patterned rug — or even some wallpaper. “Persian rugs and chinoiserie wallpapers are bold ways to invite the heritage fabric trend into your home,” she notes. You can go all in with a wall-to-wall look or add ornate wallpaper to just one or two accent walls. Patterned wallpaper also works well as a backdrop in a built-in.

Whether you incorporate the heritage fabric trend into your space in big or small ways, you’ll want to focus on blending it with contrasting accents and details so that it looks more interesting and modern — as opposed to a time capsule. “To keep the look from feeling outdated, mix it with modern elements like clean-lined furniture or contemporary artwork,” says Struble. “I would choose one or two statement pieces in heritage fabric and then balance it with more modern fabrics and shapes,” she adds.

Blending heritage fabrics and modern decor details allows you to curate your space in a way that touches on the look in a more elevated way. You could also up the ante by incorporating some other 2024 home decor trends, like chocolate brown and silver accents.

Ready to embrace a more vintage aesthetic this season? Shop TZR’s top heritage print picks below.