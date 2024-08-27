(Trends)

It’s Time To Invest In These Fall Dress Trends

Bring on the leopard and fringe.

by Angela Melero
Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Zebra print fall dress
As Labor Day looms, the season of linen seersucker outfits is coming to a close. The silver lining here is that it simultaneously brings the excitement of cozy autumn fashion, including sleek seasonal looks that’ll make returning to the office and your regularly scheduled programming a bit easier. In fact, the new wave of fall 2024 dresses is reason enough to celebrate pumpkin spice season, as they’re all about standing out and letting your hair down.

Take, for instance, the animal print craze. From leopard and cheetah to zebra and python, wild patterns are running rampant in the dress sector, making for interesting takes on slip dresses and classic shifts. And, if you loved your sheer frocks from the spring and summer, don’t worry, they’re still en vogue for the foreseeable future — although some strategic layering is required as temps start to drop. Oh, and the tennis aesthetic that has dominated TikTok and IG feeds all year is also still in play, but with some prep-inspired, academia edge to it. Think pleated plaid minis and collared drop-waist silhouettes.

If you’re ready to get a jump start on your fall fashion roster, try starting with dresses. Ahead, the top trends that are dominating in the months ahead.

Punchy Pleats

With the rise of the sporty-sweet tennis core aesthetic, pleated dresses have become a welcome extension of the trend. “This year, tailored and fitted designs are making a statement in the fashion world, alongside the trend of mini pleated tennis outfits,” says Derev Clara, founder and creative director of Turkish based brand Declara. “Dresses featuring intricate details, oversized collars, tailored fits, and cut-out elements are all the rage.”

Miu Miu
Prince of Wales Checked Mini-Dress
$3,400
Declara
Buttercup Floral Dress
$530
Self-Portrait
Metallic Boucle Pleated Mini Dress
$555
Proenza Schouler
Yoko Pleated Cotton-Blend Poplin Dress
$1,290
Thom Browne
Wool Linen Midi Belted Dress
$2,300

So Sheer

The sheer dress look that’s dominated all year is only picking up steam in the fall, cold weather be damned. The key to styling the look when the temps drop boils down to one word: layers. “Wear a fitted slip or a high-neck bodysuit underneath for coverage,” says stylist Cynthia Kennedy. “Over-the-knee boots or heeled ankle boots add height and balance to the delicate fabric. For outerwear, choose a textured coat like tweed or wool that complements the dress without overshadowing it.”

Alaïa
Stretch-Tulle Maxi Dress
$2,420
Rue Sophie
Antéa Lace Dress
$228
Acne Studios
Mesh Check Dress
$1,300
Mango
Lace Dress With Ruffle Design
$540
For Love & Lemons
Gertrude Maxi Slip Dress
$189

Animal Kingdom

This fall, everyone seems to be tapping in to their wild side, with brands from The Attico and Ganni to Reformation embracing all manner of animal prints. The beauty of this trend is that you can literally let the dress do all the work. “For a bold, autumn-ready look, I'd pair animal print dress with knee-high leather boots in a rich brown or black,” says Kennedy. “Add a structured leather jacket, camel coat or a wool blazer to tone down the wild print, making it more suitable for both the office and casual outings. Accessories like gold hoop earrings and a sleek belt can cinch the waist and pull the entire look together.”

Reformation X Laura Harrier
Eleonore Jacket
$368
Ganni
Brown Leopard Maxi Dress
$295
Retrofete
Vienna Dress
$598
The Attico
Zebra-Print Shirt Dress
$580
Theory
Shift Dress in Tortoiseshell Printed Crepe
$395
$119

Luxe Leather

Yes, leather is to fall what linen is to summer, but this season sees the material reimagined a bit. Lightweight, liquid-like leathers are being designed as elegant gowns and set against vibrant shades like mint green and warm yellows. “This edgy material speaks for itself, so keep the rest of your outfit simple,” advises Kennedy. “Pair the dress with sleek, pointed-toe boots or strappy heels. Opt for minimal accessories — like a single statement ring or a pair of small hoop earrings — and a structured bag. To soften the look for daytime, consider layering with a chunky knit cardigan or a long blazer.”

Saint Laurent
Paneled Leather Gown
$6,500
Bottega Veneta
Tasseled Leather Maxi Dress
$7,700
Anthropologie
Maeve Short-Sleeve Crew-Neck Faux Leather Swing Mini Dress
$148
Ulla Johnson
Marta Dress
$1,090
Jacquemus
La Robe Favola
$2,730

On The Fringe

Move over cutesy ruffles, fringe is the finish du jour of the season, with everyone from Simon Miller to Diotima jumping on board. While cold-weather dressing typically involves stiff, heavy fabrics, this swishy material is a breath of fresh air in that it allows for movement and a free-spirited feel. “Pair the dress with heeled ankle boots and minimal jewelry,” says Kennedy. “If it's chilly, drape a long trench coat over your shoulders for a dramatic, yet refined, look. Finish with a clutch bag to keep the focus on the dress’s playful texture.”

Zara
Fringe Halter Midi Dress
$90
Diotima
Medusa Fringed Crocheted Cotton-Blend Maxi Dress
$1,495
Simon Miller
Casablanca Fringe Dress
$395
Bode
Flint Dress
$1,200
Sandro
Sleeveless Fringed Midi Dress
$490