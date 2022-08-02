Target’s Latest Magnolia Collection Just Dropped Hundreds Of Fall Must-Haves

Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Target line is always fun to peruse — but never more so than at the advent of autumn. If you’ve been waiting all year for this moment, pumpkin-spice lovers, buckle up: Hearth & Hand with Magnolia’s home fall refresh collection is here, and it’s introducing almost 300 new items to the beloved collaboration’s selection.

True to the modern farmhouse aesthetic of the brand, the latest drop takes Hearth & Hand with Magnolia’s usual products and look and gives them a comprehensively seasonal vibe. Home fragrances, decor, greenery, throw pillows and blankets, and furniture make up the fresh offerings, with rustic materials, earthy tones, and classic fall patterns in tow.

In other words, this massive assortment is the perfect opportunity to refresh your home during the transitional season — especially since the line’s budget-friendly prices are continuing, with products starting at just $1.99. Labor Day’s on its way, so grab your favorite fall latte, get cozy, and start shopping this new collection before the end of summer is officially here. It’s available online and in stores at Target now, and you can find TZR’s must-haves from the collection, ahead.

We at TZR only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

(+) Courtesy of Target (+) Courtesy of Target INFO 1/2

Shop The Collection