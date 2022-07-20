Crate & Barrel’s Fall Collection Is Betting Big On This Classic Color Palette

While you’re still stocking up on pool furniture before Labor Day, some are already looking ahead to the next season and its trends. Namely, Crate & Barrel, which just launched its fall collection for 2022. Yep — while it may only be mid-July, the retailer has started dropping entire lines geared toward cooler weather, hinting at what’s to come in the world of interiors in the next few months.

The collection was fully unveiled on July 15, and included new furniture, decor (such as pillows and vases), kitchenware, holiday accessories, and more. As is usually the case with Crate & Barrel, all pieces were built with a timelessness in mind — classic silhouettes, cozy fabrics, and quality materials took precedence. That said, there were a few fresh details to take note of if, during your shopping, you’d also like to indulge in some up-and-coming trends.

Most notably, the home store bet big on the usual fall colors this season rather than taking an untraditional approach. A palette of deep reds, rich greens, golden yellows, and burnt oranges took the spotlight, making it easy to lean into the classic autumnal look. An emphasis on “new modern classics” also reigned supreme, blending modern shades and shapes with old-school designs.

Courtesy of Crate & Barrel

Crate & Barrel’s fall collection is massive, so there’s even more worth considering from this latest launch. You can find it all by heading to the retailer’s site now, or just peruse TZR’s must-haves from the new arrivals below.

We at TZR only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Shop The Collection