Labor Day Weekend marks your last chance to indulge in festivities with family and friends before summer ends, school starts, and work life becomes hectic again. This opportunity to celebrate translates into an occasion you can dress up for. In the spirit of re-emergence fashion, people are eager to slip into their psychedelic print dresses or colorful baubles for a day of partying. To offer up extra style inspiration as you’re planning out your long weekend looks, TZR spoke with Rent the Runway’s Chief Merchant Officer Sarah Tam. She conveniently shares the three major Labor Day Weekend outfit trends everyone’s loving this season.

Tam reveals shoppers are using everyday, casual occasions as an excuse to get dressed up and celebrate. “In keeping with trends we’ve seen throughout the summer, [Rent the Runway] customers are seeking out more liberating and statement-making pieces for Labor Day Weekend compared to previous years,” she tells TZR. “Specifically, they’re opting for maxis and midi dresses in bold colors and prints, skin-baring crop tops and rompers, and chic matching sets.” Given that the pandemic paused most summer activities last year, it makes sense this time around, everyone wants to channel their most fashionable selves at parties.

If you’re not celebrating at home this year, and instead booked a getaway trip, read the following before you pack. Rent the Runway recently partnered with Tripadvisor Plus — a membership program that offers discounted hotel stays, perks, and complimentary amenities. If you book a hotel through Tripadvisor, you can now get any of your RTR rentals delivered directly to your hotel. This takes the hassle out of checking in bags for your vacation.

As the seasons shift, Tam expects some of summer’s trendiest styles to grow and morph into their cold weather-appropriate counterparts. This bucket includes joyful color and prints, bodycon knit pieces, and leather co-ords. “Slinky, sexy knitwear in dresses and tops will continue to rise throughout the season,” Tam shares. “Maximalist prints will prevail in outerwear and sweaters while leather and faux leather separates will emerge as a core trend.”

Now, without further ado, read on to see what RTR customers are wearing this Labor Day Weekend. Then, work those items into your own outfits.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Cutouts Everywhere

Edgy cutouts have been a trend throughout 2021 and recently blossomed into edgy, Swiss cheese-inspired designs. For Labor Day, Tam says RTR shoppers are opting for more pared-down iterations of the trend that are much easier to style. “Cutouts are dominating demand across styles for the long weekend,” she shares. “[Coveted items range] from feminine, floral maxi dresses to edgy crop tops and mini dresses.”

Summer Whites

The million dollar question for September: Can you wear white after Labor Day? Tam says yes. “We’re seeing a strong uptick in summer whites before we officially turn to fall,” she shares. “Rent the Runway’s most popular styles include a bold tie-front shoulder-baring top from Just Bee Queen, an ethereal mini dress from Cecilie Bahnsen, and a clean and classic knit dress from STAUD.”

End-Of-Summer Mini Dresses

It’s hard to wear leg-baring mini dresses, skirts, and rompers during the colder seasons. As such, shorter hemlines are usually reserved for summer months and the few weeks surrounding them. According to Tam, this year is no exception. “Mini is the preferred length for end-of-summer styles,” she notes. “Our customers are staying cool in flirty rompers and mini dresses from LoveShackFancy, Ulla Johnson, Hermant & Nandita, and Rococo Sand.”