The New Gucci Décor Collection Is Giving Eccentric Bridgerton Garden Party Vibes

When it comes to Gucci’s line of homewares, fans know you can always count on it to deliver a sense of fantasy. And with Gucci Décor’s latest release, it’s making good on that yet again. Dropped this July, its new decorative home goods join the iconic house’s growing lineup, this time with fresh forms that utilize the “primacy of nature” as inspiration, and are infused with a feeling of romanticism and whimsy.

There’s no better way to take in this collection than Gucci’s new campaign, which was envisioned by Gucci’s creative director Alessandro Michele and brought to fruition by photographer and art director Max Siedentopf. Together, the two created an eccentric, eclectic scene set in a pristine topiary garden with color, playfulness, and drama of Bridgerton-level proportions. Hedges are carved in shapes echoed by the new pieces, and the lush hues of the greenery enhance the vibrancy of each design. It may not cite direct inspiration from the Regency era, but it would almost definitely be Queen Charlotte-approved.

As for the products depicted within that setting (and added to the lineup), there’s plenty to take in. Metal candles are an addition to the brand’s 2022 collection, and come in designs and scents including Mehen, Esotericum, Herbosum, and Freesia. Colorful cushions and throw blankets are something you’ll also find a lot of, often adorned with monograms, GG patterns, or floral prints.

Tableware, too, is abundant in this collection. Expanding on Gucci’s past releases, it includes crystalline glasses and silver alpaca dessert flatware featuring animal totems, as well as silver-tone metal coasters with engravings of historic house designs. And to further the label’s wallpaper offerings, there are lush floral prints and retro, geometric designs, as well as a selection of three floral motifs in linen. Finally, 18th-century-inspired armchairs with beechwood horse hoof legs, moiré fabric fronts, and floral cotton jacquard backs round out the offerings.

Use the new items as you will — whether for an epic garden party or simply to display in your home as unique objets d’art, they were all created to redefine “a space according to one’s individual taste,” whatever that may mean for you. You can start shopping the latest collection at select Gucci boutiques worldwide and on Gucci.com, where the complete selection will be released over time. Or, find a few of our favorites from Gucci Décor, ahead.

