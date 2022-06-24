Aimee Song’s New Etsy Collab Is Made Up Of Decor That’s Meant To Last

Any follower of Aimee Song knows that she wears more hats than just fashion influencer (though if her 6.5 million Instagram fans are any indication, she definitely is that). In fact, Song was actually studying and working in interior architecture when she started her blog — and now brand — Song of Style. And today, she’s proving yet again just how much of a multi-hyphenate she truly is with her new Aimee Song Creator Collab for Etsy, which includes a curation of decor, accessories, and more co-created with her favorite sellers from the marketplace.

The collection was released on June 23, and features a lineup of thoughtfully designed, of-the-moment pieces like ceramic vessels, checkerboard print pillows, wall sconces, nursery furniture, and necklaces. According to the brand, Song approached each of these “the same way one collects art — through the lens of carefully curated, well-thought-of pieces that are made to last forever.”

“Similarly to fashion, I like to accessorize a space or a wardrobe with individual pieces that make it feel more me,” said Song in a press release. “And I make certain that whenever accessorizing each item has an element of timelessness, it is more about my personal taste and less about chasing a fast trend.”

(+) Courtesy of Etsy (+) Courtesy of Etsy INFO 1/2

Aside from a passion for and knowledge of interiors, Song had other reasons for embarking on this partnership. “Having been an Etsy shopper for years, I am constantly overwhelmed by the immense talent on the platform, and have used Etsy to find one-of-a-kind pieces that make my house truly feel like a home,” she continued. “As a small business owner myself, it has always been a mission of mine to raise the voices of talented people around the world.”

The collaboration certainly meets that mission. The Creator Collab features 14 sellers representing nine different countries, including the U.S., Canada, the U.K., the Netherlands, Ukraine, Greece, Germany, Turkey, and Lithuania. With them, she created a minimal, contemporary, and intentional collection that showcases their unique talents alongside her own.

Shop it now on Etsy’s site, or click the links below to head straight to TZR’s favorite pieces.

