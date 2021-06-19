42 Cheap, Brilliant Things With A Cult Following On Amazon

Bookmark this page for the next time you could use a little retail therapy — It’s full of cheap, brilliant things with a cult following both on Amazon and in real life. In other words, there’s almost no way you won’t fall in love with these purchases, since they already come backed by thousands of reviews from your fellow discerning shoppers. And while it can be easy to fall into the trap of making frivolous purchases when you’ve got the itch to shop, that won’t be the case here, since all of these products are incredibly useful.

Whether you’re obsessed with interior design, organizing, cooking, or skin care, you’ll find plenty of things to get excited about here. Some products are longtime cult favorites that you’ve possibly been intrigued by before, while others are under-the-radar finds that our shopping-savvy editors have only just recently unearthed. The best part about these products is that they all cost well under $30, though many ring up in the single digits.

To prove that even the most off-the-cuff online shopping sessions don’t have to involve any guilt, scroll on to see 42 of the most popular and useful finds under $30 on Amazon.

1 This Coozie That Keeps Your Iced Drinks Cold & Sweat-Free Amazon Java Sok Reusable Cup Insulator Sleeve $12 See On Amazon The rare Amazon product with an average 4.9-star rating, the Java Sok is “a must for iced coffee drinkers,” as one of its many fans wrote. This reusable, hand-washable coozie is made of thick, durable neoprene to keep your drink colder for longer, wick away condensation, provide a comfortable grip, and keep your fingers from freezing. It comes in three sizes and 32 playful colors and prints, from tartan to skulls. Available colors/prints: 32

2 A More Hygienic Alternative To Traditional Terry Cloth Towels Amazon Clean Skin Club XL Biodegradable Face Towel (50-Count) $15 See On Amazon Made of 100% biodegradable rayon, these single-use Clean Towels are literally a cleaner alternative to terry cloth towels, as traditional towels can harbor bacteria. These are just as absorbent as terry, though, so they’re ideal for drying your face or removing makeup. Plus, their organic, super-soft construction is gentle on even the most sensitive skin.

3 The Makeup Palette Organizer With Over 15,000 5-Star Ratings On Amazon Amazon iDesign Divided Makeup Palette Organizer $15 See On Amazon This palette organizer may seem like a negligible purchase, but with a 4.8-star average from over 18,000 ratings, Amazon reviewers confirm it’s nothing short of brilliant. It’s equipped with several tiered sections to slot in your eyeshadow, bronzer, blush, and other palettes that can otherwise be clunky to store. It’s made of BPA-free plastic that’s satisfyingly thick (not flimsy and cheap-looking), and it’s a cinch to wipe down with soap and water if it starts looking cloudy. You may even want to pick up another to organize your mail.

4 This Bento-Style Container That Keeps Your Lunch Portable & Fresh Amazon Bentgo Salad Stackable Lunch Container $15 See On Amazon Not only are these bento-inspired boxes a fun way to eat a meal (especially for the hyper-organized among us), but they’re ridiculously convenient. The two-tiered container has one large, 54-ounce salad bowl on the bottom, which is big enough to fit up to four cups of food; and a top tray with four compartments of varying sizes, including a small section in the middle for dips, dressings, and sauces. There’s even a reusable fork that clips into the top, and all parts are dishwasher-safe. Available colors: 8

5 A Genius Drying Rack That Rolls Up For Easy Storage Amazon Seropy Over The Sink Roll Up Dish Drying Rack $12 See On Amazon This roll-up drying rack is a lifesaver for those with limited counter space. Made of waterproof, rust-resistant stainless steel tubes, it’s designed to fit over your sink (the silicone edges ensure that it won’t slip on wet surfaces), then roll up for easy storage when not in use. It can accommodate up to 70 pounds, so no need to worry about your dishes collapsing into your sink. It’s heatproof, too, so it can double as a trivet.

6 This Vitamin C Serum That’s Quickly Becoming A Cult-Favorite — & Costs Just $6 Amazon Dr Song Vitamin C Serum $6 See On Amazon Considering that most popular vitamin C serums cost upwards of $100, we wouldn’t blame you if you thought a $6 serum was too good to be true — but according to its small but loyal following, this cult-favorite truly delivers. Many reviewers report that it minimizes the appearance of enlarged pores, refines uneven skin texture, and brightens unwanted dark spots and scarring, among so many other benefits — hence why one reviewer dubbed this “the best vitamin C serum I’ve ever used.” It’s blended with jojoba oil and hyaluronic acid to leave your skin moisturized and hydrated, respectively.

7 A Wildly Popular Detangling Brush Made With Unique, Cone-Shaped Bristles Amazon Crave Naturals Glide Thru Detangling Brush $12 See On Amazon With over 30,000 five-star ratings and reviews on Amazon, this Crave Naturals brush is the most popular detangling brush on the market. The cone-shaped bristles work to gently unravel knots without breaking your hair or tugging at the scalp. It works its wonders on wet and dry hair, and on all hair types, from thick and coily to fine and straight; and since it’s totally pain-free, it’s wonderful for use on children. “Thank you Lord for leading me to this life saving brush,” wrote one Amazon reviewer. Available colors: 6

8 These Swedish Dishcloths That Can Be Reused Up To 200 Times Amazon CCE Swedish Cellulose Sponge Dishcloths (6-Pack) $12 See On Amazon Once you start using Swedish dishcloths, you’ll never pick up a regular dish towel or sponge again. These brilliant cleaning cloths are incredibly absorbent, durable, and flexible, so you can use them to clean (and dry) surfaces, dishes, and everything else in between. Considering that they’re both machine washable and dishwasher safe, and can each be reused up to 200 times, you’ll get so much use out of this pack of six — all for just about $12.

9 The Electric Lighter That’s (Unexpectedly) A Joy To Use Amazon Ronxs Candle Lighter $9 See On Amazon The long, flexible, rotatable neck on this electric lighter helps you use every last inch of your dwindling candle wick, without running the risk of burning your fingers. It turns on with a convenient on/off button, and the USB charge keeps it powered up for over 600 uses when fully charged. The electric flame is also wind- and splash-proof, so you can bring it with you to the beach, barbecue, and camping. One reviewer wrote: “Great for lighting candles that have deep glasses or are almost gone. Lights the wick in 3-5 seconds of contact [...] Battery lasted me 2 weeks of lighting the candle almost daily, and it doesn't take all that long to charge it up. Overall, I highly recommend!” Available colors: 5

10 This Waffle-Weave Towel Wrap You’ll Lounge In All The Time Amazon Soft Touch Linen Spa/Bath Wrap With Pocket $10 See On Amazon Ideal for post-shower lounging, this towel wrap has an elasticated back and an adjustable loop closure, so you never have to deal with your towel falling down again. The waffle-weave construction is made of a cotton-polyester blend that’s absorbent, lightweight, and oh-so comfortable — so you do run the risk of sitting on your bed in your towel for many more hours than you intended. A large side pocket is a convenient touch. Available colors: 12

11 A Sponge That Removes Every Trace Of Eyeshadow From Your Brushes Amazon MS.DEAR Brush Color Removal Sponge $7 See On Amazon This eyeshadow removal sponge is one of those simple but genius things you’ll wonder how you ever lived without. Exactly as the name says, this completely removes eyeshadow from your brush when you run it across the surface a few times — no water or soap necessary. “It's very easy to use and it's great for travel,” reported one Amazon reviewer. “I love that I can quickly clean off my eye brushes and change the color without spraying it with a spot cleaner or washing it. And it's easy to wash the little pad inside when needed (you can use both sides of the pad before needing to wash it).”

12 This 2-Tiered Turntable To Organize All Your Odds & Ends Amazon Copco Non-Skid 2-Tier Turntable $15 See On Amazon Maximize your storage space, stylishly, with this two-tiered turntable. Pop one in your pantry to organize spices, in your office for random supplies, or even in your bathroom to keep skin care and makeup products easily accessible. The no-slip lining ensures that anything you store on it stays precisely in place, while a range of six colors makes it easy to fit in with your color scheme or decor. Available colors: 6

13 The Best-Selling Pimple Patches With Over 40,000 5-Star Reviews Amazon Mighty Patch Original Hydrocolloid Acne Pimple Patch (36-Count) $13 See On Amazon Mighty Patch’s “Original” pimple patches are absolutely adored by shoppers. On Amazon alone, they’ve been awarded over 40,000 five-star ratings and reviews. The translucent, hydrocolloid patches work to flatten pimples overnight by sucking out the gunk, and also keep them protected from becoming contaminated by further bacteria, or your hands (because let’s face it — we all get tempted to pick at our spots). For less than $15, you’ll get a pack of 36, so you should be set for a while.

14 These Fancy French Soaps That Are Inspired By Astrology Amazon Pre de Provence Zodiac Soap $8 See On Amazon Have you ever seen a more perfect hostess gift than this? These Pre de Provence soaps are inspired by all 12 signs of the zodiac, complete with a bespoke scent and tin illustration to match. Fragrances vary from woody and fresh (Sagittarius), to sweet and citrusy (Pisces) to warm and spicy (Leo). All of them are quad-milled in the tradition of French soaps, and blended with shea butter to leave your hands feeling soft and nourished. Hold onto the pocket-sized tin when the soap runs out, and use it to store things like small earrings, Band-Aids, or vitamins. Available scents: 12

15 An RFID-Blocking Wallet That Comes In So Many Colors Amazon Travelambo RFID Blocking Bifold Multi Card Wallet $15 See On Amazon Not only does this slim, minimalist wallet incorporate nicely into any wardrobe, but it’s functional, to boot: Its RFID-blocking technology protects your credit cards and ID from scanning and digital theft; and with 18 card slots, one translucent slot, and two zippered compartments, there’s plenty of room to store all your essentials and then some. Choose from 30 pretty colors, from rose gold to lilac. Available colors: 30

16 This Organizer That Keeps All Your Bedtime Essentials Handy Amazon mDesign Bedside Storage Organizer $11 See On Amazon Here’s another brilliant space-saving solution. Designed to slip easily between your mattress and bed frame and lay flush against your bed, this caddy features four compartments — a large one for your tablet or magazines; two smaller ones for items like your phone; and one for a water bottle — keeping all your nighttime necessities within reach. This canvas organizer comes in six discreet shades, including the cream color pictured above. Available colors: 6

17 The Cult Japanese Mascara That Literally Stays On Underwater Amazon HEROINE MAKE Long and Curl Mascara $15 See On Amazon Of all the cult-favorite Japanese mascaras out there, Heroine Make is quite possibly the most popular. This “super” waterproof version is essentially Teflon — it’s made with polymers that resist water, oils, sweat, and rubbing to stay intact throughout the toughest conditions, including being fully submerged underwater. It boasts all the same lengthening, separating, and curling abilities of the original Heroine Make mascara, and it leaves behind a glossy, jet-black finish. Argan, camellia, and rose oils help keep your lashes moisturized, so they feel supple, not crunchy.

18 This Ice Roller That Helps Soothe & Depuff Tired, Dull Skin Amazon LATME Face Ice Roller $13 See On Amazon A luxurious addition to your at-home facial routine, this ice roller works to help soothe tired, puffy, or irritated skin. Use this in tandem with your favorite facial oil for a smoother glide; or, roll it over a sheet mask to help the serum thoroughly soak into your skin (and give yourself a well-deserved facial massage in the process). It’s great for relieving the pain associated with tension headaches, allergies, and migraines, too. Available colors: 5

19 A Set Of Ultra-Soft Cotton Rounds You Can Throw In The Washing Machine Amazon Bambaw Reusable Makeup Remover Pads (16-Count) $12 See On Amazon Thankfully, there are lots of reusable cotton pads on the market right now — but not all of them come with a handy laundry bag so you don’t lose them in the wash. This order comes with 16 makeup remover pads: 12 soft, smooth ones, and four textured ones for gentle physical exfoliation. Both types are made of a blend of cotton and bamboo, and they’re slightly larger than your standard cotton pad to cover more surface area. You can reuse each many times over — the brand says one package will last you years.

20 The Pan Lid & Spoon Holder You Never Knew You Needed Amazon iPstyle Pan Lid Holder $9 See On Amazon This contraption is designed to hold your pan lid and spoon or spatula as you’re cooking to keep your countertops clean — niche, but genius. It’s surprisingly lightweight and a breeze to assemble (even if you’re not typically handy), and the stainless steel construction is easy to wipe down clean. The architectural design doubles as countertop decor, too.

21 A Massive Bag Of Lavender-Scented Epsom Salts For Just $4 Amazon Solimo Epsom Salt Soaking Aid (3-lbs) $4 See On Amazon It’s not hard to see why this bag of Epsom salts has garnered over 16,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. A simple blend of Epsom salts and lavender oil work to soothe tired muscles and leave your skin super soft, as well as provide some calming aromatherapy. The resealable, 3-pound bag costs just $4, so the price-per-use is virtually negligible. “A small indulgence, a cheap thrill, but big rewards,” wrote one happy customer.

22 An Easy Way To Make Your Diamonds Shine Anywhere, Anytime Amazon CONNOISSEURS 1050 Diamond Dazzle Stik $6 See On Amazon Make your diamonds and other stone jewelry sparkle like they’re brand new with the Diamond Dazzle Stick, which is compact enough to store in a small pouch for travel. One Amazon reviewer raved, “So I was skeptical about purchasing this despite all of the good reviews because how could a $6 solution possibly compare to a professional cleaning...BUT, wow!!! I am so impressed with how shiny and clean this pen got my wedding set. Years of grime came off with a few minutes of scrubbing the solution into my diamond and it now looks like new! If you’re on the fence, try this! The value is unbeatable and it is super easy to use. Definitely my new holy grail ring cleaner.”

23 This Multi-Tiered Pan Storage Rack With Thousands Of Rave Reviews Amazon Cuisinel Heavy Duty Pan Organizer (5-Tier Rack) $20 See On Amazon “I have owned multilevel pan storage rack in the past, however this is by far the most solid and well made one I have ever seen,” one Amazon reviewer reported of the Heavy Duty Pan Organizer from Cuisinel. The spaces between each of the five racks are wider than many other organizers, so it can accommodate larger or deeper pans in addition to standard ones. Also brilliant: It can stand vertically or lay horizontally to suit your particular storage space. Available colors: 6

24 A Cute Rose-Gold Organizer To Keep Your Makeup Brushes Upright Amazon mDesign Plastic Makeup Brush Organizer $11 See On Amazon Keep your makeup brushes organized and upright with this chic rose-gold holder (though note that if you don’t love rose gold, it does come in several other colors, including clear with black and white with brass). It has 15 slots for brushes, eyeliners, slim tubes of mascara, and other similar makeup products. “Fits all my different sized makeup brushes,” one Amazon reviewer wrote. “I love the grooves at the bottom to hold the brushes in place so they dont fall over, like with many holders. The holes are big enough to hold an entire set if the handles are slim enough.”

25 This Delicious Honey With A Spicy Kick Amazon Bushwick Kitchen Bees Knees Spicy Honey (13.5 Oz) $15 See On Amazon If you’ve never tried spicy honey, you may be skeptical at first. But once you start slathering it on top of all of your favorite foods, you’ll wonder how you ever lived without it. It’s especially good on pepperoni pizza, but it’s also great for marinades, cheese boards, chicken wings, and warm drinks like cider and Hot Toddies. No wonder this has a cult-like following among in-the-know foodies everywhere.

26 A Super-Soft Sleep Mask That Truly Blocks Out All The Light Amazon Mavogel Sleep Eye Mask $15 See On Amazon There are a lot of things that make this the best sleep mask ever. First, and most importantly, it truly blocks out all the light thanks to its wide, wraparound design. It’s also really soft and gentle — though it’s made of cotton and modal, it almost feels like silk. Another highlight — once again thanks to its clever design — is that it doesn’t leave marks on your face or put pressure on your eyes. And last, because this doesn’t have any clips or straps, it’s a lot more comfortable to wear all night since it won’t dig into your head. It’s not an exaggeration to say that if you’re a light-sensitive sleeper, this will change your life.

27 A Cute Mini Waffle Maker With Over 100,000 5-Star Amazon Ratings Amazon Dash Mini Waffle Maker (4-Inch) $10 See On Amazon When something as seemingly niche as a mini waffle maker garners over 150,000 Amazon reviews, you know it’s worth your attention. This creates delicious, golden waffles in mere minutes, each of which is perfect for an individual serving. What’s more, the waffle maker comes in lots of cute colors and shapes — you can buy a pumpkin-themed one for autumn, for example, or a heart-shaped version for Valentine’s Day — and it can also be used to whip up paninis and other similar treats.

28 These Microfiber Hair Towels That’ll Revolutionize Your Post-Shower Routine Amazon YoulerTex Microfiber Hair Towel Wrap (2-Pack) $11 See On Amazon Not only do traditional bath towels tend to slip off and weigh down your head, but they can also cause more breakage and frizz. Instead, invest in these super-soft, lightweight, microfiber hair towels, which are gentler and more absorbent than traditional towels, so they can help dry your hair faster. And since they secure in the back with a button, you’ll never have to worry about them slipping off, even if you want to do some gardening or vacuuming after taking a shower.

29 A Gallon-Sized Water Bottle With An Infuser For Fruit & Herbs Amazon QuiFit Motivational Gallon Water Bottle $18 See On Amazon Gallon-sized water bottles have somehow become the latest “it” accessory. But this one is even better than most, because it has a filter-net top, which means you can add fruit, herbs, and tea to your water and not have to worry about accidentally swallowing any. Other highlights: It comes in lots of cute color combinations, and comes marked with motivational reminders to help you keep track of your water intake.

30 This Sunscreen Serum That Feels Like Nothing On Your Skin Amazon Neutrogena Invisible Daily Defense Face Serum With Broad Spectrum SPF 60+ $15 See On Amazon If you hate the feel of sunscreen lotions and creams, try a sunscreen serum instead. This is one of the best ones in its price category, with its super-lightweight, antioxidant-rich formula and high SPF of 60. It’s also free of fragrance and oil, and water-resistant for up to 80 minutes. One Amazon reviewer commented, “This is an ELEGANT SPF that feels like a serum. Honestly, this reminds me of high end department store SPF's [sp] that cost much much more than this product.”

31 2 Specially Designed Pillowcases To Keep You Cool At Night Amazon LUXEAR Ultra Cooling Pillowcases (2-Pack) $21 See On Amazon Are you a hot sleeper? Then these cooling pillowcases may just change your life. Made with a special type of Japanese fiber called “Arc-Chill”, these help absorb your body heat as you sleep so they feel cooler once your skin touches them. They’re also super soft — almost silk-like — so they’re great pillowcases for anyone who’s conscious about their skin and hair, since they’re less likely to cause tangles and pillow lines. And, since they’re super stretchy, the fit both queen- and standard-sized pillowcases. Hard to believe that you can get a set of two for just about $20.

32 A Sun Hat That’s Stylish & Won’t Blow Off In The Wind Amazon Furtalk Wide Brim Sun Hat $26 See On Amazon A must for summer, this sun hat offers UPF 50+ protection and has a convenient strap so it won’t blow off in the wind. And unlike a lot of sun hats, this one is actually cute — it’s hard to think of any outfit this wouldn’t pair stylishly with. “This is exactly what I've been searching for!” ” one Amazon reviewer commented. “A *cute* straw hat, with real sun protection, a chin drawstring so it won't blow off, and a brim that won't flop down into my face. The brim is just right. Wide enough to shade your face, but not so wide that it goes limp and floppy in humidity. The hat is also bendable enough to pack without damaging. I got a large according to the measurements and it fits just right, but it's also adjustable.” Available colors: 7

33 A Handheld Frother That You Can Use For Coffee, Hot Cocoa, Eggs, & More Amazon Zulay Original Handheld Milk Frother $18 See On Amazon Handheld milk frothers are obviously super useful for whipping up barista-quality lattes and cappuccinos at home. But you can also use them to make luxurious hot cocoas, egg white cocktails, and even scrambled eggs — so despite what you may have thought, they’re actually quite the kitchen essential. This one in particular is a number-one best-seller on Amazon, having been awarded over 35,000 five-star ratings thus far.

34 These Velvet Hair Scrunchies With A Hidden Pocket Amazon LokiStashed Velvet Hair Tie Scrunchies (3-PACK) $8 See On Amazon Scrunchies came back in style a couple of years ago, and the trend doesn’t seem to be going away anytime soon. But these velvet scrunchies aren’t just stylish and comfortable — they’re designed with a discreet zipper so you can store cash, a key, or any other small, valuable item. For just $8, you’ll get a pack of three in assorted colors.

35 A Simple Way To Keep Fresh Herbs Fresh Amazon OXO Good Grips GreenSaver Herb Keeper (2.8 QT) $15 See On Amazon Keep your fresh herbs, well, fresh with the OXO Good Grips GreenSaver Herb Keeper. You just put a little water at the bottom so your herbs stay hydrated, while the vented design and secure lid expose them to optimal humidity and airflow. This comes in two sizes, both of which are compact enough to store on the fridge door.

36 This Cream-To-Powder Eyeshadow Stick That Comes In 20 Stunning Colors Amazon Julep Eyeshadow 101 Crème To Powder Waterproof Eyeshadow Stick $15 See On Amazon One of the best eyeshadows you can buy for $15, this Julep cream-to-powder stick glides onto your lids smoothly and, once it settles, won’t fade or smudge thanks to its waterproof, crease-proof formula. It comes in both matte and shimmery finishes, and each pen has a thick smudger on one side so you can diffuse the shadow easily. Choose from 18 gorgeous colors, from versatile neutrals like champagne (which also makes a great highlighter) or deep navy and emerald green. Available colors: 18

37 An Electric Wine Opener So You Never Have To Struggle With A Cork Again Amazon Secura Electric Wine Opener $21 See On Amazon If you tend to struggle with opening wine bottles, make your life easier (and your bar area a lot fancier) with this electric wine opener. With the press of a button, it uncorks a bottle in mere seconds and can open up to 30 bottles before it needs to be charged again. Plus, it looks cool.

38 6 Cutting Boards Mat That Are Labelled For Every Type Of Produce Amazon Olivivi Flexible Plastic Kitchen Cutting Board Mats (Set of 6) $15 See On Amazon Wooden cutting boards look nice and do a great job at protecting your counters, but they can be hard to clean. So, buy these colorful cutting board mats to put over your expensive wooden cutting boards. The color-coded mats are labelled according to the type of product you should use them with, so you never have to worry about cross-contamination, and they’re incredibly easy to clean.

39 This Organizer For Your Baking Sheets, Cutting Boards, & More Amazon YouCopia Storemore Adjustable Pan and Lid Rack $20 See On Amazon Speaking of cutting boards — if you never know how to store them, this organizer is a must-buy. You can also use it for bakeware, pot lids, and plenty of other things to drastically cut down on the mess inside your cabinet. Over 10,000 Amazon shoppers gave this a perfect five-star rating, with one person raving, “By the picture, I was expecting a light weight plastic base with flimsy metal uprights that would hold a light weight pan or cutting board. BOY WAS I WRONG!!!! This is a very heavy duty base with good grip on the bottom. The uprights are heavy coated wire to prevent scratching of the items it is holding. I am SO PLEASED with the quality of this rack that I will be ordering a couple more to use for my skillets. Buy with confidence as these are really a quality product.”

40 A Simple Tool To Give Yourself A Soothing Scalp Massage Anytime Amazon Ryoma Portable Hand Scalp Massager (2-Pack) $9 See On Amazon If you’re prone to a tight, painful scalp, pick up this scalp massager ASAP. Sold in a pack of two, the five-pronged tool has little steel balls on each end to help soothe your head and relieve tension. Amazon reviewers report that the balls don’t snag or tangle your hair, while some recommend taking things to the next level by using a scalp oil with the massager — a great idea for your next at-home spa day.

41 This Yummy-Smelling Body Scrub That Makes Your Skin SO Soft Amazon Dove Exfoliating Body Polish Scrub (10.5 Oz) $6 See On Amazon Formulated with rice milk and crushed macadamia shells, this Dove body scrub feels amazing on sore muscles and leaves your skin feeling impossibly soft. It’s especially great to use before shaving or a spray tan, if you do either of those things, but it’s a truly wonderful addition to any bath or shower routine. Bonus points for the delicious, slightly sweet, nutty scent.