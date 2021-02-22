44 Cheap & Useful Products You'll Instantly Fall In Love With

When it comes to relationships, love at first sight is a cliché that rarely pans out IRL. But have you ever become smitten by a product you’ve just met? Whether that happens for you often or you’ve yet to discover a product that’s truly stolen your heart, you’re in luck, because this roundup features 44 cheap and useful products you'll instantly fall in love with (and wish you’d been introduced to years ago).

Whatever kind of product is your type — perhaps you’re a sucker for smart cleaning and organization hacks, or you can’t resist anything related to cooking or baking — you're sure to find plenty of items here that tickle your fancy. And, because every product on this list has earned a stellar reputation on Amazon (in fact, most have garnered hundreds or even thousands of five-star reviews), you won’t have to worry about being catfished by misleading advertising. Best of all, everything is eligible for free, two-day shipping for Prime members, so you won’t have to wait very long before meeting your new products face-to-face.

Ready to fall in love? Then scroll on to shop 44 of the most useful (and affordable!) products on Amazon that you’ll wonder how you ever lived without.

1 A Jewelry Cleaning Stick That's Super Effective On Diamonds & Other Stones Amazon CONNOISEURS Diamond Dazzle Stik $7 See On Amazon Boasting more than 4,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, the Diamond Dazzle Stik is a cult-favorite for good reason — not only is it incredibly effective at making fine jewelry sparkle like it's new again, but it's also super easy and convenient to use. The powerful cleansing gel with which the pen is filled makes diamonds and other stones look as lustrous as possible, and the formula also includes a polymer that helps fill in tiny scratches in the setting.

2 A Weightless Treatment That Makes Your Hair Silky In Just 8 Seconds Amazon L'Oreal Paris Elvive 8 Wonder Water $9 See On Amazon It's easy to see why people love L'Oreal's Wonder Water treatment. In just eight seconds, the rinse-out treatment makes hair softer and silkier than you ever could have imagined — hence why it's already garnered such a devoted following, despite being a relatively new product. The best part is, it does all of this without weighing down your hair or leaving behind a greasy residue. Go ahead and try it for yourself.

3 An Easy Way To Make Veggie Noodles Without Any Effort Amazon Sedhoom 4-in-1 Veggie Spiraler $10 See On Amazon Simple and effective, this handheld veggie spiraler has a unique, multifunctional blade that's actually a combination of four blades, so it can be used to turn vegetables like zucchini or carrots into "noodles" of all different shapes. Compared to more elaborate veggie spiralizers, it's super compact and can be stored almost anywhere, yet is still surprisingly efficient and easy to use.

4 These Best-Selling LED Lights To Give Your Vanity A Glamorous Look Amazon LPHUMEX LED Vanity Mirror Lights $18 See On Amazon Install these best-selling LED lights on your vanity mirror to give it a glam, Old Hollywood vibe. Unlike many lights in this price range, Amazon reviewers describe these as "SUPER bright" — in fact, many reviewers find their brightest setting to be too bright, but luckily, they have a dimmer switch. Reviewers also report that they "look so professional" and are super easy to install.

5 An Easy-To-Use Milk Frother For Making Fancy Coffee Drinks At Home Amazon Zulay Kitchen Handheld Milk Frother $20 See On Amazon Whether your goal is to save money on fancy coffee drinks or get your complicated drink order exactly how you like it (without the eye rolls from judgmental baristas), this milk frother is the perfect solution. A number-one best-seller on Amazon with over 35,000 five-star ratings, the user-friendly, battery-operated device makes it satisfyingly easy to recreate your favorite cappuccinos, lattes, and more at home — in fact, it's also great for making non-coffee drinks like cocktails and hot cocoa. Available colors: 26

6 The Must-Have Accessory For Anyone Who Owns A Smartphone Amazon PopSockets Phone Grip $10 See On Amazon A Popsocket is one of those small, novel purchases that's easy to put off making — but once you have one, you'll wonder why you waited so long. The ingenious little gripper makes holding your phone infinitely more comfortable, especially if your device is on the larger side. Plus, having a solid, one-handed grip is a game-changer when it comes to taking photos and videos. And since this one has a swappable top, you'll never have to worry about getting tired of the design.

7 A Soap-Dispensing Brush That'll Revolutionize Your Dish Washing Game Amazon OXO Good Grips Soap Dispensing Dish Brush $10 See On Amazon This scrub brush holds a reservoir of dish soap in its handle, so it's ready to dispense the perfect amount whenever you need it with the simple push a button. It not only saves time, but also means you won't have to pick up a bottle of dish soap with wet or greasy hands. Designed with durable, nylon bristles and a scraper tool on the back, it's safe to use on all types of cookware, including non-stick.

8 A Clip That Makes It Easy To Hang Your Purse From Practically Anything Amazon Clipa Instant Bag Hanger $16 See On Amazon This nifty little bag clip is a longtime favorite among Amazon reviewers, having earned over 3,000 five-star reviews and a 4.7-star overall rating. Simple yet ingenious, the clip attaches onto the handle of your purse, allowing you to hang it on a door, shelf, chair, table edge, bathroom stall... you get the idea. It's strong enough to support up to 33 pounds, and it comes in several stylish finishes so you can find one that complements your bag's hardware. You can even wear it as a bracelet when it's not in use!

9 A Narrow, Flexible Bottle Brush To Clean Oddly Shaped Vessels Amazon ALINK Bottle Brush Cleaner $7 See On Amazon This bottle brush is designed to fit inside narrow bottles and other vessels that are impossible to clean otherwise — think decanters, vases, wine bottles, Swells, et cetera. It's 16 inches long, so you can hit all the way at the bottom, and the brush portion is flexible, so it'll reach those crevices where stuff tends to get stuck. Sure, it's probably not the most exciting thing to buy, but you'll definitely find yourself using it way more than you'd think. Available colors: 3

10 This Cult-Favorite Strengthening Cream That Transforms Weak, Brittle Nails Amazon Onyx Professional Hard As Hoof Nail Strengthener $8 See On Amazon Hard As Hoof Nail Strengthening Cream is one of those time-tested products people have been relying on for decades — a solid 25 years, in this case. The ultra-rich formula strengthens, nourishes, and conditions dry nails and cuticles, and helps prevent nail damage as well. Over the years, various competitors have introduced comparable products, but so far, none have achieved the same, cult-like popularity as the original.

11 A Tiny, Plug-In Smart Speaker With All Of Alexa's Capabilities Amazon Echo Flex Plug-In Smart Speaker $15 See On Amazon The Echo Flex is essentially a smaller, plug-in version of its popular cousin, the Echo Dot. Just like the Dot, the Flex is more than just a smart speaker — the compact device actually gives you full access to Alexa's vast capabilities, from checking the weather to calling your babysitter to playing the latest episode of your favorite podcast. You can also use the Flex to broadcast voice messages to other Alexa-enabled devices throughout the house — to announce that it's dinnertime, for example, or to tell your teenager to come downstairs and walk the dog.

12 These Best-Selling Face Masks That Come In An Affordable Pack Of 50 Amazon SUDILO Disposable Face Masks (50 Pack) $14 See On Amazon Over 40,000 Amazon shoppers rated these face masks, and a full 91% left positive feedback. It's hard to get that many people to reach a consensus about anything these days, so there's a pretty good chance that you'll love these face masks, too. Reviewers report that the masks fit well and are super breathable, noting that the flexible wire at the nose prevents glasses from fogging up. If black isn't your thing, the 50-pack is also available in blue or a variety pack of fun, rainbow colors.

13 A Space-Efficient Outlet Extender With An LED Night Light Amazon POWRUI USB Outlet Extender $20 See On Amazon This outlet extender instantly converts a single AC outlet into six, plus two USB ports — and unlike a traditional surge protector, it doesn't take up space on the floor or create a tangled mess that's impossible to sweep under. It also has an LED night light around the edges, which automatically turns on when it senses that it's dark (the dusk-to-dawn feature is great for dark hallways or closets, but if it doesn't make sense for your needs, you can also set the light to turn on and off manually).

14 An Exfoliating Body Scrub That Smells Delicious Amazon Tree Hut Shea Sugar Scrub $7 See On Amazon It's not hard to see why this exfoliating sugar scrub is so popular. Not only does it leave skin super soft and smell delicious, but you also get a ton of product (18 ounces) for the incredibly low price. Note that this is for use on your body only — not your face.

15 A Jade Roller & Gua Sha Set For Under $15 Amazon BAIMEI Jade Roller & Gua Sha $13 See On Amazon This gorgeous set includes both a jade roller and gua sha tool, each made with genuine jade and beautifully packaged in a premium gift box. Both tools utilize pressure to refresh and revitalize your skin, which feels amazing and helps quell unwanted puffiness. Pro tip: Keep them in the fridge for even more effective skin-soothing benefits. Available styles: 4

16 These Non-Stick, Reusable Baking Mats That'll Help Cut Down On Waste Amazon Amazon Basics Non-Stick Baking Mats (2-Pack) $13 See On Amazon Sold in a set of two, these non-stick silicone baking mats are one of those purchases that'll easily pay for itself with just a few uses. Absolutely nothing sticks to these oven-safe mats, so they can be used in place of parchment paper or cooking spray for all sorts of baking and roasting. They're also great for chilling dough in the freezer, and can be used as an easy-to-clean surface for kneading dough as well. They'll keep your cookware and bakeware looking brand-new, and are thin and flexible enough to roll up for easy storage.

18 An Easy-To-Clean Coffee Grinder That Won't Wake Up The Whole House Amazon Hamilton Beach Electric Coffee Grinder $19 See On Amazon Amazon shoppers are a little bit obsessed with this electric coffee grinder — they've given it nearly 16,000 five-star ratings thus far, resulting in an impressive 4.7-star overall rating. Reviewers are blown away by how quiet it is despite its impressive power, noting that it efficiently grinds spices, nuts, and more in addition to coffee beans. Plus, the grinder chamber can be removed for easy filling and cleaning, and a hidden compartment in the base holds the cord to keep it neat and out of the way when it's not in use.

19 A Sleek Wireless Charger With More Than 7,000 5-Star Amazon Reviews Amazon TOZO Thin Wireless Charger $12 See On Amazon Whether you're carrying it in your purse or leaving it near your bedside, this thin, wireless charger will look and feel so much sleeker and less cumbersome than a traditional charging cable. Designed with LED indicator lights that change color to let you know when your device is charging and fully charged, the stylish design is available in lots of pretty colors, so you can choose one that'll look nice with your decor. Available colors: 13

20 These Buttery-Soft Yoga Pants With A Pocket For Your Phone Amazon IUGA High Waisted Yoga Pants $15 See On Amazon There's so much to love about these high-waisted yoga pants. They're made of a substantial, four-way stretch fabric that feels buttery-soft against skin and remains opaque when stretched out (in other words, they pass the squat test with flying colors). What's more, their gusseted crotch, high waistband, and gentle compression give them a sleek, made-for-you fit, and they even have pockets — what more could you want? Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

21 An Ingenious Tool To Help Stretch Your Whole Body Amazon OPTP Stretch Out Strap with Exercise Book $16 See On Amazon The Original Stretch-Out Strap makes it possible get a deep, full-body stretch without the help of a partner, which can help with everything from decreased muscle soreness after workouts to increased flexibility. The 6-foot nylon strap has 10 loops placed at intervals throughout its length — as you're stretching, each loop will have a different intensity level, so you'll have a tangible marker to track your progress as your flexibility increases.

22 A Weather-Resistant Smart Plug That Can Be Used Outside Amazon Kasa Smart Outdoor Smart Plug $22 See On Amazon This durable, weather-resistant smart plug will be a total game-changer if you have anything plugged in outside your home, whether it's outdoor lighting or a swimming pool pump. The wifi-enabled plug allows you control up to two devices remotely — you can turn them on and off or set schedules no matter where you are, using either the companion app or voice commands to a smart hub like Alexa or Google Home.

23 These Resistance Bands To Take At-Home Workouts Up A Notch Amazon Renoj Resistance Exercise Bands $11 See On Amazon These resistance bands practically give you the versatility of a full home gym, all in a compact five-piece set that you can easily store in a small drawer. Made of durable latex, each of the five color-coded bands has a different level of resistance, making it easy to get a challenging workout regardless of your experience level. The set also comes with an instructional booklet and a cloth drawstring bag to store the bands in.

24 An Affordable Immersion Blender That Beats Out Its More Expensive Competitors Amazon Mueller Austria Multipurpose Hand Blender $30 See On Amazon Use this hand blender to puree sauces, soups, and more without having to do extra dishes. A fan-favorite on Amazon with more than 10,000 five-star reviews, it's not only super powerful and efficient, but also has two speed settings and comes with milk frother and whisk attachments. Amazon reviewers are blown away by the quality, especially given the price — from its stainless steel construction to its 500-watt motor, it both looks like and performs like a much more expensive appliance.

25 A Smart Way To Stop Crumbs From Falling Into That Pesky Gap Next To Your Stove Amazon SameTech Stove Counter Gap Cover $12 See On Amazon These stove gap covers do exactly what it sounds like: cover up that narrow gap between your stove and counter, which prevents crumbs and spills from falling where they'll be impossible to clean. Made of smudge-resistant, dishwasher-safe silicone, the covers are sold in a set of two, 25-inch strips that can be trimmed with scissors to fit your stove. Available colors: black, white

26 An Adjustable Laptop Stand That's Incredibly Versatile Amazon HUANUO Adjustable Laptop Stand $35 See On Amazon If your sofa is currently doubling as your office, investing in this laptop stand will go a long way toward making your setup feel more functional. Made of sturdy aluminum, its adjustable height makes it easy to see your screen at eye level, whether you're working from a coffee table, your lap, or at a standing desk. The versatile design also includes a detachable mousepad tray and two built-in fans to prevent your computer from overheating. Plus, after work, you can use it to hold your tablet, a book, or even a plate of snacks.

27 The Cult-Favorite Shaker Cup With Over 4,000 Glowing Amazon Reviews Amazon BlenderBottle Shaker Protein Bottle $8 See On Amazon Mixing up a protein shake no matter where you are is easy with the BlenderBottle. Featuring a screw-on, leak-proof lid with a flip cap for easy drinking, the shaker cup's patented mixing system has a spherical, stainless steel whisk inside that efficiently mixes powder and liquid ingredients more smoothly than other handheld shakers. In addition to protein shakes, it's also great for mixing other types of powdered drinks and supplements, and will definitely come in handy as a large, leak-proof travel cup, as well. Available styles: 2

28 An Aerating Spout That Makes Your Wine Taste More Expensive Amazon Vintorio Wine Aerating Pourer $17 See On Amazon A trick to make any bottle of wine taste more expensive? Attach this glass decanter spout to the bottle before pouring — seriously, that's it. A must for every wine lover, the leak-proof spout works by aerating the wine — in other words, exposing it to the optimal amount of oxygen to release its flavors and fragrances. It basically does the same thing as a crystal decanter would, but is far easier to clean, less likely to break, and has a tapered shape that makes it super easy to avoid splashes or spills as you're pouring.

29 A Luxurious Shower Head That's Surprisingly Easy To Install Amazon AquaDance High Pressure Showerhead $35 See On Amazon One of the quickest, easiest, most cost-effective ways to upgrade your bathroom? Simply install this best-selling shower head. Technically, it's two shower heads — a detachable one and an overhead one with a huge, 7-inch face — which can be used together or one at a time. It has six spray settings, ranging from massaging rainfall to a gentle, spa-like mist, and according to Amazon reviewers, the installation process couldn't be any easier. Available colors: chrome, brushed nickel, oil-rubbed bronze

30 These Single-Blade Razors For Dermaplaning & Shaping Your Brows Amazon Schick Hydro Silk Touch-Up Razors (3 Pack) $5 See On Amazon These single-blade razors can be used for two different things, and according to Amazon reviewers, they're equally great for both purposes. First, they're great for dermaplaning, the process of gently scraping your face with a razor to exfoliate dead skin and remove peach fuzz, which leaves your face feeling super soft and smooth (and this, in turn, will make your foundation look smoother, as well). More obviously, they're great for shaving or grooming your eyebrows — they even come with a precision attachment included specifically for shaping your brows.

31 A Felt Insert To Add Interior Pockets & Compartments To Any Purse Amazon ZTUJO Purse Organizer Insert $14 See On Amazon Why is it that every time you're at the front of a long checkout line or standing outside your car in the freezing cold, locating your card or keys in your bag feels like searching for a needle in a haystack? If you can relate, consider investing in this purse organizer. Made of durable felt, it comes in various sizes to fit neatly inside your purse and has every imaginable pocket, sleeve, and compartment you could ever need. It'll not only ensure everything has its place, but will also protect your bag's lining from stains and spills. Available sizes: Mini — X-Large (regular or slender)

32 The Portable Garment Steamer Amazon Reviewers Are Obsessed With Amazon BEAUTURAL Handheld Clothes Steamer $30 See On Amazon Amazon's best-selling garment steamer will have you wondering why you didn't swap out your iron for a steamer sooner. It takes just 30 seconds to heat up, its 1200-watt motor is impressively efficient, and it can run continuously for 15 minutes before it needs to be refilled (which is super easy to do, by the way, since the tank is detachable). It also comes with a lint brush, soft brush, and creaser attachments, and the 8-foot long power cord is super convenient as well.

33 A High-Quality Sweater Comb For Fine Knits Like Cashmere Amazon The Laundress New York Lint Remover Comb $17 See On Amazon NYC-based brand The Laundress is known for making simple, tried-and-true garment care products seem incredibly cool. Take this sweater comb, for example: Made in the USA with a gorgeous cedar handle, it's safe to use on fine knits like cashmere, merino, and mohair, and works by gently picking up stray pills and fuzz without causing damage.

34 A Mug Warmer That Actually Works — & It Comes In Lots Of Cute Colors Amazon VOBAGA Coffee Mug Warmer $27 See On Amazon If you're someone who often forgets about your coffee and tea while it's still hot, you need a mug warmer — and according to Amazon reviewers, you can't go wrong with this one. The main reason it's the best-selling option on Amazon? It actually works to keep your coffee piping hot — not lukewarm, not warm-ish — for hours on end, a feature that's surprisingly hard to come by, as it turns out.

35 A Heat-Resistant Mat For Setting Down Hot Styling Tools Amazon OXO Good Grips Heat Resistant Curling Iron Mat $16 See On Amazon If you regularly use hot tools to style your hair, this heat-resistant mat is a must-have. Place it on your bathroom counter or vanity before styling so you'll have somewhere to set down your hot curling iron or straightener without causing accidental damage. The slip-proof silicone mat is heat-safe up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, and remains cool on the outside even when wrapped around a hot iron.

36 10 Pairs Of Comfy, Cotton Underwear For Less Than $15 Amazon Amazon Essentials Cotton Bikini Underwear (10-Pack) $14 See On Amazon When it comes to high-quality underwear at an affordable price, these cotton bikinis can't be beat — at least if more than 40,000 Amazon shoppers are to be believed. The number-one best-selling bikini panties on Amazon, they're made of 95% cotton and 5% elastane, and have a tag-free, elastic waistband. The price is incredible for a pack of 10, and they come in lots of cute colors, prints, and variety packs. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

37 A Set Of Three Motion-Sensing Lights That Are Perfect For Dark Closets Amazon Lightbiz LED Closet Lights (3 Pack) $30 See On Amazon These LED strip lights automatically turn on when they sense motion nearby, then automatically turn back off again when there's no movement for 20 seconds. They're USB-rechargable, so you won't have to worry about changing out their batteries. Rather than installing them directly onto the wall, the lights are magnetic, so you can stick them onto anything metal, and they also come with adhesive-backed magnetic strips in case you'd like to install them on a non-magnetic surface — this way, you can easily take them down when they need to be charged without worrying about messing up the adhesive. Available colors: 3

38 This All-Natural Shea Butter That Smells Delicious Amazon Mother's Shea by Eu'Genia Whipped Shea Butter $10 See On Amazon You'll basically want to slather yourself with this whipped shea butter from head to toe. The formula is made of 60% pure shea butter (with shea oil, apricot oil, sunflower oil, and an essential oil-based fragrance rounding out the formula), so it's incredible for moisturizing and softening your skin. As a bonus, the small, woman-owned company gives back 15% of its profits to the Ghanaian communities they work with to produce their products. What's not to love? Available scents: lavender, vanilla, eucalyptus, rose

39 An Alexa-Enabled Smart Plug That Lets You Control Appliances With Your Voice Amazon Amazon Smart Plug $25 See On Amazon This Alexa-enabled smart plug allows you to control any outlet with voice commands, even if you don't have any other smart devices. (Most smart plugs let you use voice commands if you already own a smart hub such as the Echo, but don't function as a smart hub on their own.) It's great if you'd like to be able to tell Alexa to turn on a lamp or start your coffee maker, but aren't ready to pull the trigger on a more expansive smart home setup.

40 A Thicker, More Durable Version Of Magic Erasers — & They're Way Cheaper Amazon STK Magic Cleaning Sponges (20-Pack) $10 See On Amazon According to Amazon reviewers, these cleaning sponges are are at least as effective at "erasing" stubborn household messes as the name-brand version — but cost less than half the price. They're great for cleaning everything from grease stains on the cabinets and scuffs on the walls to the built-up gunk on your curling iron and your collection of white sneakers. "These are way better than the Mr. Clean Magic Eraser because they're exactly the same material, but the extra thickness of these sponges makes them way more durable," wrote one Amazon reviewer.

41 A Wire Bathtub Caddy That Expands To Fit Most Tubs Amazon Amazon Basics Wire Bathtub Caddy Tray $22 See On Amazon Easily adjustable to fit the width of your tub, this bathtub caddy is perfect for holding bath time essentials like a candle, a body scrub, a wine glass, and a tablet or book. It'll make long soaks in the tub even more luxurious, whether you buy it as a gift for for yourself or someone else.

42 This Satin-Lined Rain Hat That's A Game-Changer For Frizz-Prone Hair Amazon Hairbrella Satin Lined Rain Hat $36 See On Amazon If weather is your hair's worst enemy, you need to buy this satin-lined rain hat ASAP. Like any rain hat, it'll protect your hair from getting wet in the rain. But while most rain hats and umbrellas still leave your hair exposed to the humidity that comes with rain, this one keeps your hair completely protected, almost like a shower cap with a visor. Available colors: 10

43 A Beauty Subscription Box Designed With Women Of Color In Mind Amazon COCOTIQUE Beauty & Self-Care Subscription Box $22 See On Amazon Have you ever signed up for a beauty subscription box, only to be disappointed when none of the products wind up working for your skin tone or hair type? The COCOTIQUE subscription box is a beauty and self-care subscription designed specifically for women of color. Each month you'll get a curated selection of five to eight full- or travel-sized products for your hair, skin, nails — and according to Amazon reviewers, the value for the price can't be beat.