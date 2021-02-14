37 Hyped-Up Products That Truly Deserve Their Incredible Amazon Reviews

One of life's great annoyances is finally getting your hands on a viral product you've been hearing about for months, only to be disappointed when it doesn't live up to your expectations. On the other hand, discovering that a mega-popular product is indeed worth the hype can be incredibly satisfying. Obviously, the only way to come to a conclusion about a product is to try it out for yourself. But if their reputation is to be believed, the 37 hyped-up products featured here truly deserve their incredible Amazon reviews — so if you’re going to take a chance on any product, it makes sense to try these.

At this point, you’re probably wondering exactly what kind of products we’re talking about here. But honestly, beyond their stellar reputation online, there really isn’t much these products have in common. Spanning the categories of hair and skin care, home and tech, and fashion and fitness, this edit really does have something for everyone. Everything is fairly affordable, too — in fact, only a few picks cost more than $40 — and most are on Amazon Prime, so if you’re a member, they’ll qualify for free, two-day shipping and no-fuss returns.

Ready to decide for yourself if these popular Amazon finds live up to the hype? Then keep reading.

1 A Weightless, Wash-Out Treatment That'll Give You Silky-Soft Hair In Under 10 Seconds Amazon L’Oreal Paris Elvive 8 Second Wonder Water Lamellar Moisturizing Hair Treatment (6.8 FL. Oz) $9 See on Amazon It's not hard to see why L'Oreal's 8 Second Wonder Water Treatment almost immediately became a cult-favorite when it launched. In just about eight seconds — yes, seriously, eight seconds — the rinse-out treatment makes hair silky, shiny, and oh-so soft, all without weighing it down or leaving behind a greasy residue. "I can't fully put into words has awesome this product is. I'm a licensed cosmetologist, and this is the one of a handful of products I've found that actually helps damaged hair," wrote one Amazon reviewer. Try it out for yourself and be amazed.

2 A Reusable Cloth That Removes Every Trace Of Makeup Using Nothing But Water Amazon The Original MakeUp Eraser $20 See on Amazon It practically seems like magic, but it's true: The Original Makeup Eraser removes every last trace of makeup from your face using nothing but water. It can be washed and re-used over and over again, so compared to cotton pads, disposable wipes, and other common makeup removal methods, it's a great way to save money and cut down on waste.

3 The Beloved Scented Candle That's Always Burning At Anthropologie Amazon Capri Blue Candle (19 Oz) $30 See on Amazon Capri Blue's Volcano candle is nothing short of iconic. The beloved fragrance smells like tropical fruits and sugared citrus — it's Anthropologie's signature scent, so if you've been inside the store, you already know all too well just how intoxicating it smells. The 19-ounce candle burns for up to 85 hours and comes in a pretty iridescent jar with a lid. "Absolutely love this candle," one Amazon reviewer wrote. "The scent is amazing, it smells like every boutique you've ever shopped in and it makes my entire house smell good."

4 These Super-Soft T-Shirts That Fit Just Right Amazon Hanes Women's Nano T-Shirt $7 See on Amazon No capsule wardrobe is complete without a collection of basic crewneck tees that fit just right — and according to Amazon reviewers, Hanes' Nano T-shirts are the ones to buy. One person summed up the overwhelmingly enthusiastic consensus among reviewers, writing, "Not only are they super inexpensive, but they are so soft. The fit is so comfy and perfect. Sometimes women’s tees are too fitted for my taste, or have an odd fit in the shoulders or neck. Not these. They are literally the perfect plain shirt. If I could magically transfer my graphics from other tees to these babies, I’d do it in a heartbeat." Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 21

5 The Cult-Favorite Styling Tool That Makes It Super Easy To Give Yourself A Perfect Blowout Amazon REVLON One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush $42 See on Amazon There's no shortage of gimmicky hair styling tools that are more trouble than they're worth — but according to thousands of Amazon reviewers, the Revlon One-Step is emphatically not one of them. It's basically a blow dryer and round brush in one, which fans swear not only saves them lots of time, but also delivers a sleek, bouncy, salon-quality blowout they hadn't been able to achieve when they were doing it the old-fashioned way. "I would without a doubt pay $400 for this product, if that’s what it cost," gushed one Amazon reviewer.

6 A Set Of Two Gel Pillows That'll Revolutionize The Way You Sleep Amazon Beckham Hotel Collection Gel Pillow (2-Pack) $40 See on Amazon These gel pillows are the number-one best-selling pillows on Amazon — not a small feat, considering all the competition. Not that it's hard to see why people love them: Their 100% cotton sateen shells feel luxuriously silky, and their poly-gel, down-alternative filling is so fluffy and supportive, it's easy to mistake them for genuine down pillows. They're also hypoallergenic, OEKO Tex-certified, and resistant to dust mites, mold, and mildew. Lastly, they're stain resistant and machine washable, so it's easy to keep them looking nice for years to come. Available sizes: Queen, King

7 A Pack Of 50 Disposable Face Masks That Fit Comfortably & Are Easy To Breathe In Amazon SUDILO Disposable Face Masks (50-Pack) $14 See on Amazon If there's one thing that's clear by now, it's that not all face masks are created equally, and what works for one person may not be comfortable for another. For that reason, it's that much more impressive that of the 42,000 Amazon shoppers who rated these disposable face masks, a full 91% left positive feedback, resulting in a near-perfect 4.6-star rating. People love how they fit comfortably, are breathable, and have that wire at the nose that helps prevent foggy glasses. Plus, they're cheap for a pack of 50, and they come in three styles, including a variety pack with an assortment of fun candy-colored hues.

8 These Ingenious Plugs That'll Turn Your Home Into A Smart House Amazon Gosund Mini Wifi Smart Plug Outlet $28 See on Amazon Plug anything — lighting, for example, or your coffee maker or curling iron — into these smart plugs before connecting it to the wall. You'll then be able to control your device remotely using a hub like Google Home or Alexa if you have one, or with the companion app if you don't. It may seem frivolous at first, but once you have them, you'll find yourself wondering how you ever lived without them.

9 A Soft, Stretchy "Brami" To Wear Under All Your Sweaters & Tops Amazon Lemedy Women Padded Fitness Tank Top $24 See on Amazon This simple "brami" top is almost universally beloved by Amazon reviewers, who report that it easily measures up to similar, more expensive versions when it comes to quality, fabric, and fit. Falling somewhere between a bralette, a sports bra, and a cami, it's made of a soft, stretchy blend of nylon and spandex, with a longline silhouette, thin spaghetti straps, and light, removable pads. "The material is killer, super thick and feels expensive," reported one Amazon reviewer. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 19

10 A Set Of Three Resistant Bands Designed To Target Your Butt & Legs Amazon Gymbee Booty 3-Resistance Bands $19 See on Amazon These resistance bands are designed for exercises that target your legs and butt, and can be used for a surprisingly killer workout at home (or anywhere). Unlike heavy weights and most other equipment that target the glutes and thighs, the bands are compact enough to stash in a drawer or basket when your workout is over, making them ideal if you have limited space. Sold in a set of three, color-coded bands, each with a different level of resistance, the set also comes with a drawstring carrying bag and online access to over 50 instructional workout videos.

11 A Best-Selling Facial Cleansing Brush That's Super Affordable Amazon Olay Regenerist Facial Cleansing Brush $25 See on Amazon Designed by dermatologists, this facial cleansing brush has two settings — one for everyday cleansing, and one for deep exfoliating — and comes with a replacement brush head and two AA batteries. Plus, unlike other cleansing brushes that retail for over $100, this one costs just $25.

12 An Anti-Fatigue Floor Mat That Can Improve Posture, Prevent Lower Back Pain, & More Amazon ComfiLife Anti Fatigue Floor Mat $32 See on Amazon This anti-fatigue floor mat is carefully engineered to help minimize fatigue, soreness, and lower back pain, support good posture, and generally keep you comfortable while standing on your feet — and, according to thousands of Amazon reviewers, it does an excellent job. Place it wherever you find yourself standing for long periods of time, whether that's by the sink while you're washing dishes or working at a job that requires you to stand up. Made of a thick, cushy layer of high-density foam, it's durable, antimicrobial, easy to clean, and designed with a slip-resistant bottom to keep it in place on the floor. Available sizes: 3

Available colors: 11

13 This Gentle, Creamy Cleanser That's A Must-Have For Dry Or Sensitive Skin Amazon La Roche-Posay Toleriane Hydrating Gentle Cleanser $15 See on Amazon This derm-favorite cleanser from French pharmacy brand La Roche-Posay is ideal for anyone with dry and/or sensitive skin. The creamy, gentle formula contains a host of soothing, nourishing, and skin-strengthening ingredients, like prebiotic thermal water, ceramides, niacinamide, and glycerin, and is free of the most common things that some people find irritating, like fragrance and sulfates. You get a ton of product in this $15 bottle, and a little goes a long way, so you'll be set for ages.

14 An Ingenious Invention That Helps You Get A Deep, Full-Body Stretch Amazon OPTP The Original Stretch Out Strap with Exercise Book $16 See on Amazon As its name implies, The Original Stretch-Out Strap has helped countless people stretch out their bodies. Made of a durable, easy-to-grip nylon material, the 6-foot strap has 10 individual loops so you can customize the intensity when stretching out various parts of your body.

15 These Best-Selling Yoga Leggings With A High Waist & Pockets Amazon Colorfulkoala High Waisted Yoga Pants With Pockets $29 See on Amazon More than 20,000 Amazon shoppers gave these yoga leggings a five-star rating, which is really saying something. And what's not to love? The high-quality, performance fabric they're made of feels super soft, keeps its shape, and remains opaque when stretched. What's more, the thick waistband and high-rise fit makes them perfect for pairing with crop tops, and they even have handy pockets at the sides to stash your phone and other essentials. Plus, they come in a ton of cute colors, prints, styles — unsurprisingly, many Amazon reviewers have reported buying multiples. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available styles: 33

16 These Non-Stick, Silicone Baking Mats That'll Cut Down On Waste (& Cleanup Time) Amazon Amazon Basics Non-Stick Silicone Baking Mat (Pack of 2) $14 See on Amazon There are several good reasons to love these non-stick silicone baking mats, which are sold in an affordable set of two. They're oven-safe and can be used in place of grease or parchment paper for baking or roasting — great if you're trying to use less oil in your cooking or cut back on disposable products. And of course, it doesn't hurt that the non-stick sheets make cleanup a breeze, and will also keep your baking sheets and other cookware looking brand new.

17 An Easy-To-Clean Cooker For Perfect Rice Every Time Amazon IMUSA Electric Nonstick Rice Cooker $19 See on Amazon If rice is a big part of your diet, it's definitely worth investing in this popular electric rice cooker. It not only makes it super easy to cook rice perfectly every time, but also does it a lot more quickly than the traditional stovetop method. It also has a handy warming setting to keep your rice warm until the rest of the meal is ready, and because the inner chamber has a non-stick coating, cleanup is a breeze. Available sizes: 3

18 The Pro-Favorite Treatment That Repairs Dry, Damaged Hair Amazon Olaplex Hair Perfector No 3 Repairing Treatment $28 See on Amazon One of the very few products that truly helps repair damaged hair, Olaplex's No. 3 Repairing Treatment literally relinks the broken bonds caused by years of heat styling and over-processing, making hair that once seemed beyond repair feel silky-soft and strong again. Unsurprisingly, it's a cult-favorite among hair professionals, beauty editors, celebrities, and savvy consumers, including more than 40,000 Amazon shoppers.

19 This Fan-Favorite Coffee Grinder That's Powerful, Yet Quiet Amazon Hamilton Beach Fresh Grind Electric Coffee Grinder (4.5oz) $18 See on Amazon The Amazon reviews for this coffee grinder are so enthusiastic, it's hard not to be intrigued. Fans report that the user-friendly, easy-to-clean device "has crazy power for something of its size," yet that it's also a lot quieter than most other coffee grinders — in fact, one Amazon reviewer reported that it's "so quiet my cats don't even mind it," and another said it's "like your phone vibrating on a counter." Designed with stainless steel blades and a removable grinding chamber for easy cleaning, it can also be used for spices, nuts, and more.

20 A Five-Pack Of Satin Scrunchies That Are Super Gentle On Your Hair Amazon Kitsch Pro Satin Scrunchies (5-Pack) $13 See on Amazon Sold in an affordable pack of five, these satin scrunchies from Kitsch will add an elevated, stylish touch to an otherwise basic hairstyle. But that's not even the main reason to love them — compared to traditional elastic hairbands, these are far less likely to cause hair breakage, frizz, and split ends, and they also won't leave that annoying dent in your hair when you take it down.

21 These Self-Foaming Pads That Cleanse & Exfoliate Your Skin Amazon RoC Daily Resurfacing Disks, Hypoallergenic Exfoliating Makeup Removing Pads (28-Count) $8 See on Amazon One container of these RoC Daily Resurfacing Disks comes with 24 self-foaming, single-use pads, each with one textured side to gently exfoliate while cleansing, and one smooth side to gently remove makeup around the delicate eye area. "This is one of the most effective game changers that I've ever used for my face, neck and chest," one Amazon reviewer shared, adding, "And yes, they can be cut in half because they are so big."

22 A Pair Of Waterproof Rain Boots That Have The Polished Look Of Chelsea Boots Amazon Asgard Ankle Rain Boots $27 See on Amazon The beauty of these rain boots is that they don't really look like, well, rain boots. To be clear, there's definitely a time and place for a pair of classic rubber wellies — but these, which look like Chelsea boots, will be perfect for rainy days when you'd prefer a more subdued look. That said, if you are looking for something a little more playful, these do come in lots of fun colors, including an amazing glitter-flecked metallic silver. Available sizes: 4 — 12

Available colors: 16

23 A Set Of Ankle Weights To Add Extra Resistance During Your Workouts Amazon Sportneer Ankle Weights (2-Pack) $25 See on Amazon These ankle weights are a great way to take almost any workout routine up a notch, whether you use them for a booty workout or to add some extra resistance while walking, jogging, or doing aerobics. The weights are sold in a set of two — obviously, since you'll need one for each ankle — each of which can weigh anywhere from .5 to 3.5 pounds, depending on how many of the removable sand pockets you decide to use. Available colors: 3

24 A High-Quality Lighting Cable That'll Last You Years Amazon Amazon Basics Nylon Braided Lightning Charger (3-Foot) $12 See on Amazon It's not immediately clear why this lightning cable is so popular among Amazon reviewers, having garnered more than 3,000 glowing reviews and a 4.6-star overall rating. It has a standard, 3-foot length, and while the braided nylon cloth covering the cord is nice, it's not exactly rare. According to Amazon shoppers, though, what sets this particular option apart from the rest is that it's far more durable and dependable than other cables in this price range — while cheap lightning cables aren't aren't hard to find, most other options usually stop working within a matter of months.

25 This Heated Shiatsu Massager That Amazon Reviewers Call "A Miracle-Worker" Amazon MaxKare Shiatsu Electric Neck & Shoulder Massager $40 See on Amazon In the reviews section, dozens of Amazon shoppers call this heated shiatsu massager "a miracle worker" and "life changing" — multiple people even wrote that it's "the best purchase [they've] ever made". Featuring three intensity modes and an optional heat setting, it's designed to target the neck, back, and shoulders, but really, you can use it on any part of your body. "In my opinion, it was just as beneficial as getting a real massage," one Amazon reviewer shared, adding, "I probably shouldn’t say that out loud, since I am a massage therapist."

26 This Car Phone Mount That's Easy To Install & Adjust Amazon Mpow Car Phone Mount $16 See on Amazon Installing this phone mount in your car will make it so easy to look up directions on your GPS or skip a song on your playlist without taking your eyes off the road. (Obviously, texting, checking social media, or actually using your phone in any other way while driving is still a major no-no.) The aluminum mount has an adjustable gooseneck so you can adjust the angle and position of your phone to get it perfectly at eye level. It installs securely to your dash using an ultra-strong suction cup, and the side clamps can be adjusted to fit the vast majority of smart phones.

27 These Fluffy, Faux-Fur Slippers With Durable Rubber Soles Amazon Crazy Lady Fuzzy Memory Foam Slippers $21 See on Amazon Fluffy and fabulous, these slippers will make lounging around at home feel like the most glamorous thing you could possibly do. The fur they're made with is incredibly soft and plush to the touch, and their memory foam-cushioned soles means walking on them feels like stepping on cushy clouds. Plus, their open-toe design adds ventilation and breathability, so unlike many faux fur slippers, your feet won't get sweaty and overheat. Lastly, they have textured, durable rubber soles, so they won't get ruined if you wear them outside to let the dog out or check the mail. Available sizes: 4.5-5 — 10-10.5

Available styles: 10

28 An Eco-Friendly Alternative To Paper Towels — & They're Better At Cleaning, Too Amazon Swedish Eco-Friendly Dishcloth Cellulose Sponge Cloths - Bulk 10 Pack $20 See on Amazon It's always a win when a product is not only more environmentally friendly than common alternatives, but is also more effective. Such is the case with these Swedish dishcloths — made of naturally renewable cotton and sustainable cellulose, they're arguably the most eco-friendly cleaning cloths you can buy. But what really makes them special is how versatile and effective they are at tackling tough messes. When they're wet, they're super absorbent, almost like a thin sponge, while when they're dry, they have enough grit and sturdiness to scrub away stubborn messes. Available color combinations: 6

29 This Best-Selling, Wireless Phone-Charging Pad That's Thin As A Disk Amazon TOZO W1 Wireless Thin Charging Pad $12 See on Amazon Swapping out your tangle-prone charging cables for this slim, disc-shaped wireless charging pad will feel so much sleeker and less cluttered, since it'll take up next to no space in your purse or on your desk or nightstand. A number-one best-seller on Amazon, it has more than 7,000 glowing reviews and nearly 25,000 five-star ratings. Like all wireless chargers, though, it won't work with certain phone cases or older-model smart phones, so it's worth double-checking if yours are compatible before you order. Available colors: 13

30 An Affordable Fitness Tracker That Doesn't Skimp On The Features Amazon Lintelek Fitness Tracker with Heart Rate Monitor $26 See on Amazon This fitness tracker has most — if not all — of the same features as versions from more well-known brands, yet costs a mere fraction of the price. It's a great option if you're interested in trying out a fitness tracker, but aren't ready to go all-in on a more expensive model. Plus, the sleek, modern design will look great with most outfits, and it even comes with an extra band so you can replace the old one when it wears out. Available colors: 14

31 A Reversible Throw Blanket That's Ridiculously Soft On Both Sides Amazon LOMAO Sherpa Fleece Blanket $33 See on Amazon With fuzzy fleece on one side and plush, fluffy sherpa on the other, this blanket will instantly up the cozy factor anywhere you put it. The textured jacquard pattern adds an eye-catching, elevated touch — and of course, the ubiquitous popularity of sherpa and teddy fleece certainly shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon. "I want to replace all my blankets with this one," wrote one Amazon reviewer. "Number one thing for me is it doesn’t shed all over my couch. The softness. I can’t even describe the softness." Available sizes: 4

Available colors: 12

32 This Silk-Infused, Leave-In Treatment That Protects & Softens Your Hair Amazon CHI Silk Infusion (12 FL Oz) $25 See on Amazon Of the nearly 3,000 Amazon shoppers who left feedback for this CHI Silk Infusion, a solid 90% gave it a perfect five-star rating. Enriched with natural silk along with wheat and soy proteins, the rich, nourishing formula penetrates each strand, leaving your hair incredibly soft, shiny, and manageable. Plus, it also helps protect your hair against damage from heat styling and environmental factors alike.

33 This Live Peace Lily That Comes Pre-Potted In A Gorgeous Planter Amazon Costa Farms Spathiphyllum Peace Lily Live Indoor Plant (15-Inch) $30 See on Amazon Proof you can buy literally anything on Amazon, this live, 15-inch-tall peace lily will arrive healthy, pre-potted in a stylish planter, and ready to place just about anywhere in your home (peace lilies tend to thrive in bright, sunny spots, but they will tolerate relatively low light as well). Costa Farms has earned a great reputation for carefully packing and shipping their live plants so they don't get damaged in transit, and the vast majority of Amazon reviewers report having an excellent experience with this one. Available sizes: 3

Available planter styles: 9

34 A Memory Foam Mattress Topper That's A Must For Hot Sleepers Amazon Linenspa 2 Inch Gel Infused Memory Foam Mattress Topper $50 See on Amazon When it comes to budget-friendly ways to upgrade your bed, this popular mattress topper is difficult to, well, top. The generously thick layer of plush, dense, body-conforming memory foam is infused with gel beads that regulate your body temperature, making it a particularly great choice for hot sleepers or those who live in warm climates. Amazon reviewers, for their part, can't seem to get enough, having awarded it over 7,000 five-star reviews and a 4.5-star overall rating. Available sizes: 8

Available styles: 2-inch, 3-inch

35 A Smart Invention That Makes It Way Easier To Use Your Phone With One Hand Amazon PopSockets: PopGrip with Swappable Top $10 See on Amazon You probably already know what a Popsocket is. But if you've been putting off actually buying one, consider this your reminder, especially if your phone is on the larger side. The ingenious little invention makes holding your phone so much more comfortable, and also helps you get a firmer one-handed grip on your device when taking pictures and more — once you have it, you'll wonder how you lived without it. Ideal for commitment-phobes, this one has a swappable top that can be popped off and replaced with a different design whenever you want to change things up. Available colors: 2

36 A Sturdy Aluminum Laptop Stand That's A Game-Changer For WFH Amazon Soundance Laptop Stand $26 See on Amazon If you don't have enough space to carve out a traditional home office, investing in this laptop stand will go a long way toward creating a comfortable, functional WFH space. Made of sturdy aluminum alloy, the stand elevates your screen by six inches — a near-perfect eye level for most people. The open design means you won't have to worry about your computer overheating, and it'll fit any laptop between 10 to 15.6 inches. Available colors: 7