40 Incredible Problem-Solving Products We Use All The Time

When a product impresses you enough to tell your friends or coworkers about it, it’s safe to assume that product is really, really good. You know the ones: those seemingly simple products that make your day-to-day life a little bit easier, or solve a pesky problem you’d previously accepted as unsolvable. For example, our editors swear by these incredible problem-solving products they use all the time; we’ve already shared them with each other, and now we’re sharing them with you.

If you need further convincing before giving these gems a chance, well, you’re in luck. All 40 items featured here also come highly recommended by Amazon shoppers, who have given each one hundreds (or, in most cases, thousands) of perfect five-star ratings and reviews. Beyond the fact that practically everyone who’s tried them seems to love them, these useful products don’t necessarily fall into one specific category; they vary widely in purpose, and some are a bit niche. That means whatever annoying problem you’ve been itching to solve, there’s a good chance you’ll find a fix below. Good luck!

1. This Washcloth That Removes Every Trace Of Makeup Using Just Water The Original Makeup Eraser $14 Amazon See On Amazon The Original Makeup Eraser seems almost to good to be true — how can a washable, reusable cloth remove every last drop of makeup, including waterproof mascara, using nothing but water? It might be magic, but it really does work, as hundreds of Amazon reviewers happily confirm. "Product has completely changed my life!" one person wrote. "My skin has improved dramatically — disposable wipes and cleaners were clearly not removing all my makeup, and it was affecting my skin. Using this every night feels like a mini facial."

2. An Effortless Way To Save On Heat & Air Conditioning Bills Suptikes Door Draft Stopper $9 Amazon See On Amazon Installing these door draft stoppers couldn't be any easier — or more worth it. Sold in pack of two, the insulated strips can easily be trimmed to fit your doors perfectly, and attaching them using the included adhesive tape will take you mere seconds. Keeping drafts out will not only keep the temperature in your house comfortable all year-round, but will also more than likely save you a ton of money on utility bills. Available colors: 4

3. An Exfoliating Solution That Amazon Reviewers Call "A Miracle Treatment" For Razor Burn & Ingrown Hairs Tend Skin Razor Bump Solution $16 Amazon See On Amazon If waxing or shaving always leaves you with painful razor burn and ingrown hairs, this best-selling exfoliating solution may be, well, your solution. Many Amazon reviewers swear it's the only thing that's worked for them, and for well under $20, it's certainly worth a shot. "I didn’t expect a miracle, but hoped for the best, since nothing else has ever worked in my 48 years," one Amazon reviewer shared, continuing, "It works, ladies and gentlemen. It IS a miracle."

4. These Thin Spatulas That Scrape Out Every Last Drop Of Product From Bottles, Tubs, & Jars The Spatty & Spatty Daddy, Last Drop Spatula $12 Amazon See On Amazon Hair and skin care products can quite literally be worth their weight in gold, so it's worth investing in these spatulas to make sure you're using every last drop of yours. The set comes with spatulas in two sizes — 12-inch and 6-inch — both designed in a skinny shape to fit inside narrow bottles. BPA-free and dishwasher-safe, they're a must for pricey cosmetics, but they can also come in handy for condiments and more.

5. These Air-Purifying, Mildew-Preventing, Odor-Absorbing Bags That Are Completely Natural Moso Natural Mini Air Purifying Bag (2-Pack) $10 Amazon See On Amazon These bamboo charcoal-filled bags are one of the most effective products you can buy to purify the air, absorb unwanted odors, and prevent mildew. They'll last for two whole years if you put them out in the sun for a few hours to reactivate every month or so, and when they're finally done, you can sprinkle the charcoal in your garden to encourage plant growth.

6. The Best-Selling Fabric Shaver With More Than 30,000 Glowing Reviews On Amazon Conair Battery Operated Fabric Defuzzer/Shaver $13 Amazon See On Amazon You know when a mundane household product works so well, using it is actually kind of fun? That's how thousands of Amazon reviewers feel about this best-selling fabric shaver — it's super satisfying to see all the fuzz you've removed from your clothes, bedding, and furniture sitting in the detachable lint compartment before you throw it all away. "Hi, I’m obsessed," joked one Amazon reviewer. "I can’t stop. I should send this back. I’ve started asking if my neighbors need anything depilled." Available models: battery-operated, rechargable

7. These Stackable Food Containers To Keep Your Produce Fresh For Longer Rubbermaid Food Storage Container (Set of 3) $30 Amazon See On Amazon Rubbermaid's FreshWorks food containers are not only stackable and neat-looking, but also extend the shelf life of produce, thanks to their built-in crisper trays and oxygen-regulating lids. If fresh fruits and vegetables tend to spoil before you have a chance to finish them, the set of three, dishwasher-safe, BPA-free containers will more than likely save you money (and cut down on waste!) in the long run.

8. A Set Of High-Quality Chain Extenders To Customize The Length Of Your Necklaces & Bracelets D-buy 8 Pcs Stainless Steel Necklace Extender $7 Amazon See On Amazon Make the most of your jewelry collection with these best-selling chain extenders — they're not only great for adjusting a bracelet or necklace that's too small, but will also let you customize your favorite necklaces to achieve the perfect layered look. The eight-piece set includes four stainless steel extenders in gold, and four in silver, with 2-, 3-, 4-, and 6-inch lengths for each color.

9. These Pretty Lace Bands To Prevent Chafing Between Your Thighs — & They Have Over 3,000 Five-Star Reviews On Amazon Bandelettes Elastic Thigh Bands $19 Amazon See On Amazon These thigh guards certainly look alluring, but they also serve a more practical purpose: Lined in slip-resistant silicone, the thigh-high bands prevent uncomfortable chafing and rubbing between your thighs. The various lacy styles and colors are perfect for date nights and dressier events, but if you'd prefer a more laid-back look, Bandelettes also come in several more basic styles. Available styles: 17

10. The Ingenious Purse Insert That Makes It Easy To Keep Things Organized — & It Protects The Inside Of Your Bag, Too ZTUJO Purse Organizer Insert $18 Amazon See On Amazon Why is it that every time you need your chapstick or keys, your purse suddenly feels like an endless abyss? If you're sick of digging around, invest in this handy purse insert — available in six sizes to fit inside any bag, it has a designated pouch or pocket for just about every imaginable item, making it super easy to keep all your essentials organized and easy to access. Plus, the insert will prevent makeup spills and other mishaps from ruining your purse's lining. Available sizes: 6

11. These Space-Saving Hangers Every Fashion Girl Needs HOUSE DAY Black Magic Hangers (10-Pack) $14 Amazon See On Amazon If you love fashion, no closet will ever really feel large enough. If you can relate, you need to get these Black Magic hangers ASAP. Made of heavy-duty plastic, the space-saving hangers are actually more like hangers for your hangers: Each one holds up to 10 garments in a neat, vertical cascade, but will only use up the space of one normal hanger on your closet rod. Genius!

12. A More A Sustainable Alternative To Plastic Wrap Food Huggers Reusable Food Savers $13 Amazon See On Amazon Aptly named "Food Huggers", these reusable silicone covers come in stackable set of five sizes that hug the leftover portion of virtually any fruit or vegetable, creating an airtight seal to lock in in juices, keep out bacteria, and generally keep produce fresh for longer. They're an environmentally friendly alternative to plastic wrap, and can also be used as a lid for open cans and other containers.

13. These Nifty Bra Strap Clips To Make Any Bra A Racerback Thsinde Bra Strap Clips (12-Pack) $6 Amazon See On Amazon Instead of going out and buying a convertible bra, use these nifty bra strap holders to convert your favorite bra into a racerback. The 12-piece set includes nine bra strap clips — three white, three black, three beige — plus three strap-style holders in the same trio of neutral colors. In addition to concealing your bra straps underneath racerback tops and dresses, the holders are great for tightening the straps on any worn, stretched-out bras that you love.

14. A Foolproof Way To Prevent Your Area Rug From Slipping Around On Hard Floors Home Techpro Rug Grippers $13 Amazon See On Amazon When a traditional rug pad isn't cutting it, these popular rug grippers may just do the trick. They're sold in a set of four grippers — one for each corner of your rug — and have strong adhesive to attach to your rug on one side, while tiny, vacuum-like suction cups grip the floor on the other. While they won't keep a rug in place on top of carpet, thousands of Amazon reviewers swear by them for use on hard floors.

16. The Cult-Favorite Anti-Chafe Balm More Than 10,000 Amazon Reviewers Swear By Body Glide Original Anti-Chafe Balm $10 Amazon See On Amazon If you've ever put deodorant on your inner thighs (or anywhere else!) to prevent chafing and irritation, it's worth investing in Body Glide instead. Garnering more than 16,000 Amazon ratings and a 4.7-star average, the best-selling anti-chafe balm is not only more effective than the old-school deodorant method, but also is made without aluminum and other potentially harsh or pore-clogging ingredients. "I don't even know where to start," gushed one Amazon reviewer. "Finding this product has changed my life."

17. A Hydrating Hair Mask With A Cult-Like Following Arvazallia Argan Oil Hair Mask $13 Amazon See On Amazon If regular conditioner isn't enough to keep your strands from drying out, this deep conditioning hair mask is exactly what you need. It's formulated with a generous dose of argan oil, and according to Amazon reviewers, can take hair from straw-like to silky in just one use. "WOW! The first time I used it, I couldn't stop touching my hair," one person wrote. "I was in disbelief at how soft it was."

18. These Handy Little Cable Holders With Tons Of Other, Clever Uses OHill Cable Clips (16-Pack) $8 Amazon See On Amazon Sold in a 16-pack, these nifty little clips have a small ridge to hold a cord or cable on one side, and strong adhesive backing on the other. Use them to keep cords and charging cables neatly organized where you want them — by your desk, for example, or near your nightstand so you don't have to reach down beside your bed each night. You can also use them to hold thin items like toothbrushes and pens!

19. This Strong, Double-Sided Fashion Tape That Really Works Uplift Secret Fashion Tape $8 Amazon See On Amazon Double-sided clothing tape is a must-have for every fashion lover's toolkit. It's great for pinning low-cut, backless, or otherwise precarious clothing in place to prevent wardrobe mishaps, and can also come in a handy for a whole range of other purposes, from creating a temporary hem to boosting your cleavage without a bra.

20. This Game-Changing Substance That's As Essential As Duct Tape & Superglue Sugru Moldable Glue $17 Amazon See On Amazon Sugru is basically duct tape 2.0 — once you have it at home, you'll find yourself using it to fix everything, not to mention all the DIY projects it's great for. It starts out as a clay-like puddy that's easy to mold and manipulate any way you like, but as it dries, it transforms into a grippy, durable silicone that permanently bonds to virtually any surface: glass, metal, wood, ceramic, plastic ... you get the idea. As if that wasn't impressive enough, it's also waterproof, heat resistant, electrically insulating, and shock resistant.

21. An Affordable Rubber Broom That's Like A Magnet For Pet Hair FURemover $13 Amazon See On Amazon More than 30,000 pet lovers gave the Furmover a perfect five-star rating on Amazon. It works like a normal broom, but it's made of a rubbery material that's basically a magnet for pet hair — Amazon reviewers say using it to clean carpet, floors, and even walls and furniture is so satisfying, it's actually pretty fun. "HOLY SMOKES!" one person wrote. "Within just a few light strokes I was pulling up strands of hair and fur that had seemingly become a part of the carpet." Available styles/models: 6

22. These Ingenious Markers & Crayons For Touching Up Wood Furniture DAIXI Furniture Repair Kit Wood Markers $10 Amazon See On Amazon While refinishing wood furniture can be pricey, time-consuming, or often both, using this wood touchup kit makes breathing new life into your favorite pieces practically effortless. The kit comes with six repair markers (to match the color of wood furniture), and six wax sticks (to fill in chips and match the finish), each in a range of six popular shades like oak, maple, and cherry. It also comes with a sharpener for the crayon-like wax sticks.

23. An Easy Way To Prevent Crumbs From Falling Into That Impossible-To-Clean Gap Next To Your Stove Linda's Silicone Stove Gap Covers $11 Amazon See On Amazon When a crumb falls into that awkward space between your counter and stove, you know it'll likely stay down there for years. Rather than cutting your losses, buy these gap covers instead. Made of durable, easy-to-clean silicone, they rest neatly between your appliances to prevent spills and crumbs from falling through. "WHAT took me so long?" one Amazon reviewer wrote. "They fit perfectly, look wonderful, and I could customize the size to fit exactly where I wanted them to with a pair of scissors." Available sizes: 21-inch, 25-inch

24. This Popular Mop & Bucket Set That Amazon Reviewers Call "Life-Changing" O-Cedar Easywring Microfiber Spin Mop & Bucket $40 Amazon See On Amazon Both the bucket and mop in the O-Cedar EasyWring system have smart design features that make cleaning so much easier. The bucket has a built-in wringer, making it easy to get the optimal amount of water for cleaning without drenching your floors. The mop comes with three replacement heads, which have an angled shape that makes it easy to hit hard-to-reach corners. They're also made with absorbent, dirt-collecting microfiber, which has impressive cleaning power using nothing but water — picture the mop version of those popular makeup remover cloths.

25. The Only Lint Roller For Pet Hair You'll Ever Buy Again ChomChom Roller Dog Hair Remover $25 Amazon See On Amazon Another best-selling tool for keeping pet hair under control, the ChomChom roller has nearly 40,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, resulting in an impressive 4.7-star average. It's easy to use, and doesn't need a power source or require you to replace sticky pads — and, most importantly, the results are unreal. "This hand held magical hair eating wizard is the most amazing (and yet so simply made) invention EVER!!!" gushed one Amazon reviewer.

26. This Plug-In Surge Protector With AC Outlets, USB Ports, & A Handy Little Shelf CFMASTER Socket Wall Shelf $20 Amazon See On Amazon This plug-in surge protector not only converts a single standard outlet into eight, but also has two USB ports and a handy built-in shelf to hold your devices as they charge. Amazon reviewers, for their part, seem to be impressed, awarding the simple device an overall rating of 4.6 stars. "Everyone should have one of these in their bathroom — especially most that have only outlet. So nice not to have to change our plugs constantly," one reviewer wrote.

27. A Discreet LED Bar That Turns Out With A Simple Tap Brilliant Evolution LED Light Bar $15 Amazon See On Amazon This bar-shaped LED light will come in handy for so many different reasons. Easy to install using the included hardware or adhesive backing, it's thin and unobtrusive enough to use almost anywhere, from a dark closet or garage to inside a cabinet. It's easy to turn on or off with a tap, and runs for up to 100 hours on a single set of AA batteries.

28. The Cult-Favorite Nail Strengthener That Pros Swear By OPI Nail Envy Nail Strengthener $18 Amazon See On Amazon A true cult-favorite, this award-winning OPI nail strengthener has garnered well over 3,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, with dozens of reviewers declaring it "a miracle." Formulated with hydrolyzed wheat protein and calcium, it can be applied as a standalone treatment on bare nails or used as a base coat underneath your regular polish. "There is NOTHING better on the market to protect your nails and encourage them to grow," one Amazon reviewer wrote, adding, "I have tried about everything else."

29. These Popular Hooks For Hanging Things From The Back Of Your Car's Headrest EldHus Ofspower Headrest Hook Hanger (4-Pack) $8 Amazon See On Amazon Sold in a pack of four, these nifty hooks are designed to attach to the back of the headrests in your car, providing the perfect place to hang your purse, shopping bags, and other items instead of leaving them on the car's seats or floor. They'll not only protect valuable belongings from getting wet, dirty, or damaged, but will also free up floor space — a huge plus if your car is on the smaller side.

30. An Easy Way To Hem Anything Without Sewing A Single Stitch Outus Fabric Fusing Tape (2-Pack) $7 Amazon See On Amazon This fabric fusing tape makes it surprisingly easy to do almost any basic "sewing" project without actually sewing. When ironed, the tape fuses any two pieces of fabric together — it's great for anything from hemming a pair of pants to making your own throw pillow cover. "I love this," one Amazon reviewer wrote. "So much cheaper than getting something hemmed and it's really easy. Wish I knew about this years ago."

31. A Special Duster For Your Window Blinds HIWARE Window Blind Cleaner $8 Amazon See On Amazon Window blinds tend to collect a ton of dust and grime, and they also tend to be super tedious to clean. This duster makes the process so much easier — specifically designed for cleaning blinds or grates on windows, air conditioners, and more, the durable tool has three arms, which are fitted with a microfiber sleeve. It actually comes with five sleeves in total, and since they're washable and reusable, the duster will basically last forever. Available colors: 2

32. This Sponge That's Like Magic When It Comes To Removing Deodorant Stains Hollywood Deodorant Removing Sponge $7 Amazon See On Amazon There's nothing worse than pulling a freshly cleaned top or dress over your head, only to realize it's now covered in pesky deodorant stains. Unless you have this nifty sponge, that is — in that case, solving the problem is as easy as giving the stain a quick wipe. You won't even need to use water! "Where have you been my whole life?!! This works beautifully and gets used almost daily, as I wear black as a work staple," one Amazon reviewer wrote.

33. A Windproof Umbrella With A Smart Inverted Design Owen Kyne Windproof Umbrella $18 Amazon See On Amazon Over 5,000 Amazon shoppers gave this windproof umbrella a five-star rating, resulting in an impressive 4.6-star average. Because it's designed with a durable, stainless steel frame and a double-layered canopy, it'll withstand strong winds and heavy storms far better than a typical umbrella. It also has an inverted design, so when you open it, it won't drench your car, clothing, or anything else nearby. Available colors/prints: 44

34. These Silicone Cushions To Prevent Your Bra Straps From Digging In At The Shoulders Ewinever Bra Strap Cushions Holder (Set Of 5) $11 Amazon See On Amazon Sick of your bra straps digging into your shoulders? These bra strap cushions are here to help. Made of soft, slip-proof silicone, they're sold in a set of five pairs: two black, two white, and two beige. While investing in a bra that truly fits is more likely to solve the problem at the source, these let you keep wearing your favorite — plus, they're way cheaper.

35. A Smart Way To Prevent Accidental Burns From The Oven Rack Laminas Oven Rack Protectors (3-Pack) $10 Amazon See On Amazon If you have kids or are simply prone to accidentally burning yourself, these oven rack protectors are a must-have. Made of durable, heat-safe silicone that can withstand temperatures of up to 446 degrees Fahrenheit, they slide onto the edges of the baking racks inside your oven, since the edges are the part most likely to come into contact with skin as you're taking things out of the oven.

36. An End Table Alternative That's Perfect For Small Spaces GEHE Bamboo Sofa Arm Tray $30 Amazon See On Amazon This ingenious, foldable bamboo tray is designed to fit over the arm of your sofa, creating a mini table to set things down without using up any floor space. Sure, you can't put a lamp or a stack of coffee table books on it, but if a traditional end table is making your current layout feel cluttered, this might be the perfect solution.

37. A Set Of Mesh Laundry Bags For Washing Delicate Items Bagail Mesh Laundry Bags (Set Of 5) $8 Amazon See On Amazon Sold in set of five — one extra-large, two large, and two medium — these best-selling mesh laundry bags are a must for protecting your bras, lingerie, and other delicates in the wash. While these certainly aren't the only mesh laundry bags out there, these are the clear favorites of Amazon shoppers, who gave them more than 25,000 (!!!) perfect five-star ratings, resulting in an impressive 4.7-star average.

38. This Windshield Cover That's A Must For Surviving Winter Weather SnowOFF Windshield Snow Ice Cover $27 Amazon See On Amazon Anyone who lives in a snowy climate will immediately understand the appeal of this windshield cover. Rather than scraping ice off your windshield in subzero temperatures every morning, simply pull off the weather-proof cover and go. It's designed with windproof straps that attach to your wheels to keep the cover in place, as well as flaps with suction cups at the ends that go through your car's windows, so you can suction the cover to your inner windshield to deter any potential thieves. Available sizes: 2

39. A Set Of Temporary Buttons To Tweak The Waistband On Your Jeans NIPPIES Adjust A Button for Denim $16 Amazon See On Amazon When your favorite jeans won't button or are feeling a bit too loose, simply use this kit to add a discreet second button, anywhere up to 1.5 inches away from the original in either direction. Putting a button in takes mere seconds and is as easy as putting on an earring or broach, and later, it's just as easy to remove the button until you're ready to use it again.