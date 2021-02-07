39 Cult-Favorite Products On Amazon That Are So Damn Good At What They Do

Are you someone who gets a special sort of satisfaction from products that just plain work? No frills, no gimmicks; just smart, simple solutions that solve real, everyday problems. Granted, nobody likes cheap, gimmicky junk — but some of us appreciate these things on a whole other level. If you're that type of person, you'll be a huge fan of the products featured in this article, which have achieved a cult-like following both online and in real life because they're so damn good at what they do.

You may be wondering what types of products we’re talking about here. Well, you’ll find game-changing cooking gadgets, easy ways to upgrade your commute to work, and products that’ll make your mornings a lot more enjoyable — like breakfast sandwich makers, soothing face rollers, and a brilliant invention for making barista-quality drinks at home. That’s in addition to the dozens of best-selling beauty products that pros and consumers swear by, the hair tools and accessories that’ll make your post-shower routine so much easier, and the other, simple home upgrades for maintaining a neat and peaceful space.

Intrigued? Then scroll on to shop 39 popular products on Amazon that’ll make a big difference in your day-to-day life.

1 The Magical Cloth That Removes Your Makeup Using Nothing But Plain Water Amazon The Original MakeUp Eraser $20 See On Amazon The Original MakeUp Eraser is capable of removing every last trace of makeup using nothing but water. No makeup remover, no cleanser — just plain old water. It's a claim that's easy to be skeptical of, until you start reading all the glowing five-star reviews on Amazon. Pretty much everyone who tries it seems to love it, and considering the reusable cloth will save you tons of money and cut down on waste (in the form of cotton pads, makeup remover, and face wipes), it's certainly worth giving it a shot. "THIS. THING. IS. AMAZING. I have literally never had clearer skin," one Amazon reviewer wrote.

2 The Life-Changing Hair Tool With Over 100,000 Five-Star Ratings On Amazon Amazon REVLON One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer $42 See On Amazon If you're someone who's been disappointed by lots of "time-saving" hair tools in the past, it can be difficult to open your heart to trying yet another. But the Revlon One-Step is different. Essentially a blow dryer and a round brush combined into one piece, it dries, styles and volumizes your hair all at once. In other words: With barely any technique or effort involved, you'll be left with a salon-quality blowout in about 15 minutes. "If I had to choose between this brush and my husband, I'm not entirely sure I'd choose my husband," joked one Amazon reviewer. Over 100,000 others have awarded the One-Step a five-star rating after purchasing.

3 This Best-Selling Milk Frother For Making Perfect Lattes At Home Amazon PowerLix Milk Frother $20 See On Amazon An effortless way to spend less money on fancy coffee drinks, this popular milk frother makes it satisfyingly easy to recreate your go-to order from the cafe at home. Amazon reviewers have nothing but good things to say about the battery-operated device, noting that it's also great for making non-coffee drinks like hot cocoa, and even impressive cocktails. "100% obsessed with this little guy," wrote one Amazon reviewer. "Literally can’t get enough. So easy to use, so easy to clean. So easy to store." Available colors: 9

4 These Korean Exfoliating Cloths That Slough Away Dead Skin Like Nothing Else Amazon Exfoliating Towel Asian Exfoliating Bath Washcloth (8- Pack) $9 See On Amazon These exfoliating cloths are a staple in many Korean households — and once you've tried them for yourself, they'll more than likely become a staple in your household, too. Sold in an impressively cheap pack of eight, the cloths are made of 100% viscose and sewn into a simple rectangular mitt, which you can wear like a glove as you exfoliate your entire body. Get your body nice and damp in the bath or shower, then watch as all the dead skin sheds away in tiny balls. Sounds kind of gross, but it's actually pretty satisfying.

5 A Simple Coffee Maker That Makes Perfect Cold Brew Every Time Amazon Takeya Patented Deluxe Cold Brew Coffee Maker, $16 See On Amazon The Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker is a must for every coffee lover, especially those with a daily Starbucks habit that's really starting to add up. Unlike with hot brewing, cold brewing a perfectly rich, smooth cup of coffee is practically foolproof — not to mention ridiculously easy. Just add coffee grounds into the stainless steel filter, fill the rest of the glass pitcher with water, and put the whole thing in the fridge to brew over tonight. Voila!

6 A Touchless Thermometer That's So Much More Hygienic (& Convenient!) Than Your Old One Amazon GoodBaby Touchless Thermometer $17 See On Amazon If you don't own a thermometer — or if you're due for an upgrade — you can't go wrong with this popular touchless model. The no-touch design is more hygienic than a standard oral thermometer for obvious reasons, and beyond that, it has a solid reputation among Amazon reviewers, who say it's easy to read, reliable, and equipped several handy features. One of those features? It can be set to read body temperatures from lots of different places, including the forehead or the ear, which can be super handy when you're dealing with a sick baby or sleeping child.

7 The Deep-Cleansing Face & Body Mask That Everyone Should Own Amazon Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay $15 See On Amazon It's easy to feel suspicious that most face masks don't actually do all that much for your skin. Not so with the Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay, however. The cult-favorite mask comes in a jar filled with pure calcium bentonite clay in powder form. You'll mix the powder with either water or apple cider vinegar to form a thick paste, which, when applied as a mask, works to unclog pores, calm current breakouts, and generally leave your skin looking clear, refreshed, and glowing. You could also use this as a body mask, or put it into your baths. Plus, the $15 tub can pretty much last you a lifetime.

8 The Fan-Favorite Garment Steamer That's Compact, Yet Powerful Amazon Hilife Mini Travel Steamer $25 See On Amazon This portable garment steamer has inspired such passion among Amazon reviewers, it's garnered over 7,000 glowing five-star reviews (not to mention over 20,000 five-star ratings) thus far. One person explained its appeal particularly succinctly: "It works like a $60 full-sized steamer, but is so portable that you can store it anywhere." It's not only great for travel, since you can easily stash it in your suitcase, but is also an ideal option for a small studio or apartment. Perfect for rushed mornings when you don't have the time or energy to iron.

9 A Strengthening Cream For Super-Strong Cuticles & Nails Amazon Onyx Professional Hard As Hoof Nail Strengthening Cream $8 See On Amazon When it comes to products that strengthen, nourish, and condition your nails and cuticles, people have sworn by Hard As Hoof Nail Strengthening Cream for over 25 years. Plenty of competitors have introduced similar products, but so far, none have come close to achieving the cult-like status of the original, which boasts over 30,000 five-star ratings and reviews on Amazon.

10 These Silicone Baking Sheets That'll Save You Tons Of Cleaning Up Amazon Amazon Basics Silicone, Non-Stick, Food Safe Baking Mat (2-Pack) $14 See On Amazon These non-stick silicone baking mats can serve as a substitute for so many different things: aluminum foil, parchment paper, and even the cooking spray, butter, or oil you'd use to grease your pan for baking or roasting. Sold in set of two, the sheets are freezer-safe and oven-safe up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit, and since nothing sticks to them, cleanup is a breeze. "These baking mats are absolutely fantastic," wrote one Amazon reviewer. "The quality is superb, and SUCH a good price. I use them for just about everything I put in the oven."

11 The "Skin-Perfecting" Liquid Exfoliant That All The Pros Swear By Amazon Paulas Choice--SKIN PERFECTING Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant $30 See On Amazon Touted as the holy grail by countless beauty editors and dermatologists, this liquid exfoliant from Paula's Choice truly deserves its cult-favorite status. The non-abrasive liquid formula includes 2% salicylic acid, a BHA known to for its ability to thoroughly clean out clogged pores, while green tea helps calm and soothe any redness or irritation. Use this a couple of times a week for your clearest skin ever.

12 An Insulated Mug That'll Keep Your Coffee Hot For Hours Amazon YETI Rambler Stainless Steel, Vacuum Insulated Mug $23 See On Amazon People really love their YETI mugs. The best-selling product has a 4.8-star rating on Amazon, plus more than 5,000 perfect five-star reviews. Featuring vacuum-insulated stainless steel walls and a sweat-proof, dishwasher-safe design, it's technically designed to be a travel mug for camping, but at least as many Amazon reviewers report using theirs on a daily basis to keep their coffee warm for hours on end. The only potential downside is that the mug won't fit inside a standard car cupholder, so if that's a big factor for you, you might be better off with the (even more popular) YETI tumbler instead. Available colors: 19

13 A Weightless Treatment That'll Transform Your Hair In Mere Seconds — & It's Only $9 Amazon L’Oreal Paris Elvive 8 Second Wonder Water Lamellar $9 See On Amazon L'Oreal's Wonder Water treatment takes just eight seconds to work its magic on your hair, leaving each strand impossibly silky and soft, but not heavy or greasy. Sounds too good to be true, frankly, but Amazon reviewers swear it really works — and for less than $10, what do you have to lose? "Not a gimmick, and works sooooo well," wrote one reviewer, adding, "I can't fully put into words has awesome this product is. I'm a licensed cosmetologist, and this is the one of a handful of products I've found that actually helps damaged hair."

14 The Surprisingly Versatile Waffle Maker You Didn't Know You Needed Amazon Dash Mini waffle maker $21 See On Amazon Maybe you didn't know you wanted a mini waffle maker, but after reading the reviews for this one, you probably will. It has nearly 17,000 glowing reviews on Amazon and over 100,000 five-star ratings, resulting in an impressive overall rating of 4.7 stars. It's rare to get that many people to agree on literally anything, but this adorable kitchen appliance is clearly exceptional. It's super easy to use and even easier to clean, and best of all, it's unexpectedly versatile — in addition to mini waffles, fans report using it to make paninis, quesadillas, personal pizzas, and more. Available styles: 19

15 These Game-Changing Patches To Help Your Pimples Heal Faster Amazon Mighty Patch Original - Hydrocolloid Acne Pimple Patch Spot Treatment $12 See on Amazon You've probably heard of these hydrocolloid pimple patches by now, but if you haven't actually tried them yet — or even if you have, but you don't currently have some in your medicine cabinet in case of a breakout emergency, consider this your reminder. If you're not familiar, the patches come in various sizes and look like clear round stickers. Place one over your pimple so it's completely covered, and within a few hours (or, ideally overnight), it'll suck out the gunk and help shrink the inflamed bump, all while preventing you from picking at it and protecting it from outside bacteria.

16 These Microfiber Hair Turbans That Won't Weigh Your Head Down Amazon YoulerTex Microfiber Hair Towel Wrap (2-Pack) $13 See On Amazon Amazon reviewers love these popular hair towels, and once you've tried them, you'll understand exactly why. Because they're made of a special microfiber material, they're significantly more absorbent than a traditional terrycloth towel, so they'll dry your hair in half the time that you're probably used to. (They're also a lot gentler, so they'll help reduce tangles and frizz, too.) Best of all, since these wrap up like a turban and stay secure on your head with a button closure, you won't have to worry about these falling off as you go about your business, and they feel a lot less heavy than regular towels, too. Available colors: 9

17 The Only Can Opener You'll Ever Buy Again Amazon Kitchen Mama Electric Can Opener $29 See On Amazon There are lots of automatic can openers on the market; what sets this battery-operated model apart is that it's dependable, easy to use, and works like a charm every time. It also doesn't touch the food inside cans, and won't leave sharp edges for you to accidentally cut your fingers on — two issues that are common among similar products. "During my lifetime I’ve used dozens of different types of can opener but this one is the very best," reported one Amazon reviewer. "It is amazingly easy to use and works so quickly." Available colors: 2

18 A Derm-Favorite Body Cream To Smooth Rough, Bumpy Skin Amazon CeraVe SA Cream $20 See On Amazon CeraVe's SA Cream is a must-try for anyone with keratosis pilaris, body acne, or just generally rough, bumpy skin. The fragrance-free formula contains salicylic acid to unclog pores and hyaluronic acid for lightweight hydration, as well as skin-strengthening ceramides and soothing niacinamide. All of that in a giant tub for just $20? It's no wonder this cream is a favorite among dermatologists and Amazon reviewers alike.

19 This Popular Ice Roller That Has A Whole Bunch Of Different Benefits Amazon ESARORA Ice Roller $17 See On Amazon Everyone should own this ice roller. Chill it in the freezer, then give your face a soothing massage — it'll not only work wonders for your skin, but it can also help provide relief from sinus pain, headaches, and more. "Why did I wait so long?!" wrote one Amazon reviewer. "I have really bad allergies and the coldness feels so good on my sinuses. It also helps with puffy eyes. I use it in the morning while I'm having my coffee and I use it at night before bed. I'm obsessed!" Available colors: 9

20 The Game-Changing Kitchen Appliance You'll Wonder How You Ever Lived Without Amazon Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker $80 See On Amazon A dream for anyone who has a small kitchen, the best-selling Instant Pot is seven appliances in one: a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté pan, yogurt maker, and food warmer. It has 14 pre-set cooking programs to cook various meals with the press of a button, and it makes exceptionally delicious food exceptionally quickly, with barely any effort involved — what's not to love?

21 A Powerful Hand Cream For Super-Dry & Cracked Skin Amazon O'Keeffe's Working Hands Hand Cream $6 See On Amazon O'Keeffe's Working Hands has inarguably stood the test of time — for over twenty years, people have sworn by it as a solution for severely dry, cracked skin, and its popularity certainly doesn't seem to be slowing down any time soon. Formulated with nourishing ingredients like beeswax and glycerin, it has more than 8,500 perfect five-star reviews on Amazon, resulting in an impressive 4.7-star overall rating. "Does this product need another five star review? Nope," one person wrote, adding, "But I had to. This is truly a miracle product!"

22 A Citrus Press That Squeezes Every Last Drop Of Juice From Lemons & Limes Amazon Zulay Premium Metal Lemon Lime Squeezer $18 See on Amazon Squeezing fresh lemon or lime on anything and everything feels so much more reasonable when you have this citrus press to ensure you're actually using every last drop of juice. Made of food-safe aluminum, it's super easy to use, durable, and easy to clean, especially because it's dishwasher-safe. "I've been squeezing lemons and limes by hand all of my life," one Amazon reviewer wrote. "My life has been completely changed. The squeezer turns the lemon inside out so all juice is extracted." Available colors: 6

23 A Tool That Gives Your Hair Loose, Beachy Waves With Barely Any Effort Required Amazon Bed Head Wave Artist Ceramic Deep Hair Waver $30 See On Amazon This deep waver works kind of like the crimpers we all had in the '90s, except it creates looser, softer waves instead. Amazon reviewers are totally obsessed, noting that it's not only quick and easy to use, but that the voluminous, beachy waves it creates last all day, or even longer. Plus, many reviewers report that while their hair never seems to hold a curl, this is the only styling tool that's ever worked for them.

24 This User-Friendly Fabric Shaver That's Surprisingly Fun To Use Amazon Conair Battery Operated Fabric Defuzzer $13 See On Amazon Once you start using this fabric shaver, you won't be able to stop — the only thing more satisfying than watching the pills disappear from your sweaters, coats, upholstered furniture, and bedding is seeing how much fuzz you've collected in the detachable lint compartment before you throw it all away. Over 40,000 Amazon reviewers left it a five-star review or rating after purchasing. Available models: battery-operated, rechargeable

Available colors: 4

25 The Breakfast Sandwich Maker That Amazon Reviewers Are Obsessed With Amazon Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker $25 See On Amazon Looking at this breakfast sandwich maker, it kind of seems like it would make a bigger mess than it's worth. But thousands of Amazon reviewers are adamant that it's not only easy to use, but even easier to clean. One person summarized the sentiment expressed by the overwhelming majority of Amazon reviewers: "I would give this product 87 stars if I could. This thing was delivered to my doorstep in two business days, and will provide a lifetime of joy for me. You'd think it would be one of those gimmicky kitchen appliances that barely even works. EXCEPT you're wrong. It's amazing." Available colors: 12

26 An Exfoliating Lip Scrub That's Vegan & All-Natural Amazon Handmade Heroes All Natural, Vegan Coconut Lip Scrub $10 See On Amazon Formulated with nourishing natural ingredients like coconut sugar and sweet almond oil, this popular vegan lip scrub sloughs away dead, flaky skin, leaving your pout soft, smooth, and perfect prepped for applying lip color. It's natural, it works, and it smells like pure heaven — what's not to love?

27 This Self-Watering Planter That's Perfect For New Plant Parents Amazon HBServices Self Watering + Self Aerating Planter Pot $14 See On Amazon Dreaming of an indoor jungle, but seem to be cursed with a black thumb? Consider adding this best-selling planter to your kit. Its ingenious self-watering, self-aerating, high-drainage design automatically prevents many of the most common mistakes plant parents make, include overwatering and under-watering. Plus, the minimalist design comes in six cute colors, so you won't have to worry about it clashing with your decor. Available sizes: 4

Available colors: 6

28 These Razors That Are Equally Great For Touching Up Your Eyebrows Or Dermaplaning Amazon Schick Hydro Silk Touch-Up Multipurpose Exfoliating Dermaplaning Tool (3-Pack) $5 See On Amazon These single-blade razors can be used for two completely different things, and they do an equally exceptional job at both. First, they're great for touching up unwanted stray hairs on small areas of your face or body. Second, they're ideal for dermaplaning — the fancy term for scraping your face with a fine razor to remove peach fuzz and dead skin, which leaves your face feeling impossibly soft, and helps base makeup, like foundation, look a lot smoother.

29 The Best-Selling Essential Oil Diffuser That Also Functions As A Nightlight & Humidifier Amazon InnoGear Essential Oil Diffuser $16 See On Amazon At first glance, it's not immediately apparent why nearly 15,000 Amazon shoppers took the time to write this essential oil diffuser a glowing five-star review. But reading those reviews does shed some light. Unlike many competing models, this little gem is durable, dependable, and actually packs enough power to fill the room with essential oil-infused moisture. It's also super quiet and easy to refill, and functions as an optional LED night light with eight different color settings. Available colors: 5

30 These Ultra-Absorbent, Reusable Cleaning Cloths That Are Way Better Than Paper Towels Amazon Swedish Dishcloth Cellulose Sponge Cloths (10-Pack) $20 See On Amazon Swedish dishcloths are made of naturally renewable cotton and sustainable cellulose. They're an eco-friendly alternative to paper towels, and they're actually more sustainable than most reusable cotton or polyester cleaning cloths, too. But beyond the environmental benefits, you'll also love their versatility when it comes to cleaning — when wet, they're ultra absorbent, almost like a wide, flat sponge, and when dry, they're sturdy and gritty enough to be surprisingly effective at scrubbing. Available color combinations: 10

31 An Exfoliating Solution To Prevent Razor Burn & Ingrown Hairs Amazon Tend Skin The Skin Care Solution $23 See On Amazon Tried everything, but still seem to get painful razor burn and ingrown hairs every time you shave? Don't give up just yet — this best-selling exfoliating solution may be, well, your solution. Countless Amazon reviewers report that they were in a similar boat, but this stuff was the only thing that worked for them. "I didn’t expect a miracle, but hoped for the best, since nothing else has ever worked in my 48 years," one person wrote. "It works, ladies and gentlemen. It IS a miracle."

32 A Mat & Pillow For At-Home Acupuncture — & Users Are Blown Away By The Benefits Amazon ProsourceFit Acupressure Mat Pillow Set $60 See On Amazon This best-selling acupuncture set comes with two pieces — a natural linen mat filled with coconut fiber, and a matching neck pillow filled with soft cotton — both covered in hundreds of teeny-tiny silicone spikes. As you lay on them, the spikes work in a similar way to professional acupuncture treatments: They help stimulate pressure points, promote circulation, and boost the flow of endorphins in your body. "At least 4 of my friends who have tried mine ending up buying one," one Amazon reviewer shared. "Even people who think it looks terrifying have found it remarkably soothing." Available colors: 14

33 This Fan-Favorite Scalp Massager That'll Turn Your Shower Into A Spa-Like Experience Amazon Heeta Scalp Care Hair Brush $9 See On Amazon Using this mega-popular scalp massager feels heavenly; the soft silicone bristles feel like they're scratching an itch you've never quite been able to reach. But that's not the only reason you'll love it: It also exfoliates your scalp without damaging your hair, which is key to eliminating dandruff and product buildup. So far, it'a garnered over 40,000 five-star ratings and number-one best-seller status on Amazon. Available colors: 4

34 A Genius Vegetable Chopper That's A Game-Changer For Chopping Onions Amazon Fullstar Vegetable Chopper $23 See On Amazon Amazon reviewers can hardly contain their passion for this vegetable chopper; of the nearly 3,000 people who gave it a glowing five-star review, 23 specifically wrote that it changed their life. It not only makes quick work of chopping or dicing fruits, vegetables, cheese, and more, but the built-in storage container traps the vapors from chopped onions, which helps significantly reduce tears. It's also dishwasher safe, and comes with a cleaning brush and stainless steel blade attachments in two different sizes.

35 A Remote-Controlled, Multi-Functional Noise Machine For Kids (& Adults!) Amazon Hatch Baby Rest Sound Machine $60 See on Amazon If you have a baby or small child — or if you can simply use some extra soothing in your life — this three-in-one innovation is a must. It's a nightlight, sound machine, and time-to-rise alert in one, and all of its functions can be controlled remotely via an app on your phone. You can customize the brightness, color, volume, and sound to an ideal setting for your baby's age group, or set schedules to help your older kid get used to a sleep routine (you can tell your toddler it's time to get out of bed every morning when the special sound goes off, for example — not at the crack of dawn). Every family is different, of course, but the thousands of glowing Amazon reviews make it hard not to be intrigued.

36 A Best-Selling Grater & Zester With Over 10,000 Five-Star Amazing Ratings Amazon Deiss PRO Citrus Zester & Cheese Grater $13 See on Amazon Of the 12,000 Amazon shoppers who rated this grater, a solid 95% left positive feedback. Perfect for zesting citrus and grating ginger, nutmeg, garlic, and hard cheese, the glowing five-star reviews it's earned speak for themselves. "Our son convinced us to invest in this zester," read one Amazon review. "Wow! No comparison. This thing works like magic and we get more zest than we ever thought possible."

37 The Essential Cleaning Sponges That Everyone Should Have On Hand Amazon Mr. Clean Magic Eraser Original $7 See On Amazon Mr. Clean Magic Erasers really do live up to their name — whether it's scuffs or crayon marks on the walls, caked-on smudges on the cabinets, or grease burns on the stovetop, they seem to magically erase even the most daunting of messes with surprisingly little elbow grease. Pro tip: You can use these to get rid of scuffs and dirt on white sneakers, too.

38 A Cheaper Alternative To Pricey Insulated Water Bottles — But These Work Just As Well Amazon Simple Modern Insulated Water Bottle $20 See On Amazon Conceptually, this insulated water bottle isn't anything unusual; people love it because it doesn't have the flaws comparable versions do, and it's a lot more affordable than other similar options out there. It has vacuum-insulated, double stainless steel walls that maintain the temperature of hot or cold drinks for hours at a time, and a BPA-free lid that's truly 100% leakproof (as long as the straw is closed). Plus, it comes in lots of fun designs, including glittery moonstone, wood grain, marble, and more. Available sizes: 7

Available colors/styles: 43