40 Clever Things That Instantly Freshen Up Your Home For Less Than $35 On Amazon

While it’s easy to feel overwhelmed by all the home improvement projects you’d eventually like to tackle, updating your space doesn’t have to be a huge investment — in fact, when it comes to curating a space that truly feels like home, it’s often the smallest details that make the biggest difference. Case in point: These 40 things that’ll instantly freshen up your home — and they all cost less than $35 on Amazon. Despite how affordable and easy to incorporate these products are, you may be surprised by how much more special they’ll make your home look and feel.

Whether you’d like to cut down on clutter or create a more cohesive theme in your living room, you’re sure to be inspired by the ideas you’ll find below. Some of these products will improve your home in terms of functionality and organization, while others are easy, impactful ways to spruce up your surroundings and update your decor. What all of these products have in common, though, is that they’re tried-and-true ways to make your home seem way nicer, without trying very hard — or spending almost anything.

Feeling ready to freshen up your entire house in a single afternoon? Simply read on.

1 A Set Of Stackable, Airtight Food Storage Containers With Reusable Chalkboard Labels Amazon Vtopmart Airtight Food Storage Containers (7-Pieces) $31 See On Amazon Investing in these food storage containers will make it so easy to keep your pantry neat and organized — once you see the difference, you'll wish you'd bought them years ago. Sold in a seven-piece set comprising various sizes, the containers have airtight lids and are made of durable, clear hard plastic. They're stackable, which makes it easy to take advantage of all your vertical storage space, and they even come with reusable chalkboard stickers and chalk so you can label them.

2 A Motion-Sensing Light Strip That's Great For Dark Closets & Cabinets Amazon RXWLKJ LED Sensor Light $12 See On Amazon This strip-style LED light can be turned on and off manually using a switch at the side, or you can set it to turn on automatically whenever it senses movement nearby. It's easy to install anywhere, either with the built-in magnet or the included adhesive tape, and since it runs on a USB-rechargeable battery, you can use in areas that don't have any outlets.

3 A Mulberry Silk Pillowcase To Take Your Beauty Sleep To The Next Level Amazon ALASKA BEAR Silk Pillowcase $24 See On Amazon Proof you don't need to spend an arm and a leg to reap the wide-ranging benefits of sleeping on pure silk, this 100% mulberry silk pillowcase is an incredible deal. It's made by hand with pure, long-strand mulberry silk on both sides, and has a hidden zipper to ensure it stays in place on your pillow. As a bonus, it even comes with a matching mulberry silk scrunchie! Available sizes: 7

Available colors/prints: 30

4 A Rotating Makeup Organizer With Customizable Shelves Amazon sanipoe Rotating Makeup Organizer $24 See On Amazon Keeping your makeup collection easy to access and neatly organized is notoriously tricky — without the help of this rotating makeup organizer, that is. Several smart design features make it more functional than most. For one, it rotates a full 360 degrees, so you can see everything that's being stored, and nothing gets lost in the back of the drawer or cabinet. Plus, the height and position of its middle shelves are adjustable, so you can create a custom configuration that fits all your products. Available colors: 5

5 A Sturdy Jewelry Stand That's Stylish Enough To Display Amazon Umbra Tiered Jewelry Organizer $20 See On Amazon This jewelry stand represents the perfect marriage between function and style. Its bronze finish and minimalist design give it a modern-glam look that's more than worth showing off, but between the three, T-shaped tiers and padded tray at the base, the stand also can hold a pretty impressive amount of jewelry.

6 These Space-Saving Hangers To Banish Clutter In Your Closet Amazon HOUSE DAY Space Saving Hangers (4-Pack) $14 See On Amazon Everyone fashion lover needs these space-saving hangers — like, yesterday. Sold in a pack of 10, each hanger can hold five shirts (or skirts, or sweaters) in a row — let them cascade vertically to save space on your closet bar, then pull the row up horizontally whenever you want view your clothes as you usually would. Made of durable plastic that can support an impressive amount of weight, the hangers have earned more than 9,000 five-star ratings on Amazon thus far.

7 A Charging Dock Made Of Attractive, Eco-Friendly Bamboo Amazon NEXGADGET Bamboo Charging Station Dock $33 See On Amazon This charging caddy will keep your devices neatly organized as they're charging, and it'll look pretty darn stylish doing it, too. Made of eco-friendly bamboo with a smooth, natural finish, it has three slots at the top for your tablet, phone, or other similar devices, plus one station for wireless headphones and one for a smart watch. The caddy does come with five charging cords — three lightning cords for Apple products, plus two standard USB cords — but you can also swap those out for any USB-compatible charging cords you already own, if you prefer.

8 This Discreet Bedside Caddy To Free Up Space On Your Nightstand Amazon Kikkerland Bedside Caddy $18 See On Amazon This sturdy felt caddy is perfect for stashing items that you need to keep by your bedside, but don't necessarily want to display (the TV remote, or your trusty economy-sized tub of body lotion, for example). This will give the nighttime essentials you do want to show off (a cute lamp or candle; a house plant; a book....) enough room to shine — or, if you're short on space near your bed, you could even consider scrapping your traditional nightstand entirely.

9 A Quick & Easy Way To Spruce Up Scratched Wood Furniture Amazon Katzco Furniture Repair Kit (13-Pack) $8 See On Amazon An easy, cost-effective alternative to a full refinishing project, this wood touchup kit makes it easy to camouflage scratches and dents on wood furniture and other items. The 13-piece kit comes with six markers and six crayon-like wax sticks in shades like oak, maple, and cherry, plus a handy sharpener for the wax sticks.

10 This Set Of Four Organizers That'll Transform Your Underwear Drawer Amazon Simple Houseware Drawer Organizer (4-Pieces) $16 See On Amazon Made of a sturdy, durable, mold-proof fabric, these drawer dividers make it easy to keep socks, underwear, swimwear, and other small garments neatly organized. They're sold in a set of four, each of which has compartments of a different size that can be arranged in different configurations to best fit inside your drawer. Available colors: 7

11 A Backlight For Your TV (With Million Of Color Settings!) That's Surprisingly Easy To Install Amazon Nexillumi LED TV Backlight $11 See On Amazon Backlighting your TV with these LED lights will not only make your whole media setup look super cool and high-tech, but can also help reduce eye strain while making the picture on your TV appear more clear. The strip-style lights come with 3M adhesive backing, so installation couldn't be easier. They also have a whopping 16 million (!!!) different color settings, which can be controlled using an app on your phone.

12 A Mini Sweeper & Dust Pan Made Of Recycled Plastic & Natural Bamboo Amazon Full Circle Mini Brush and Dust Pan $12 See On Amazon This mini sweeper and dustpan set will come in handy far more often than you might think — once you own it, you'll wonder why didn't buy it sooner. It's great for sweeping hard-to-reach areas like tight corners, above the cabinets, inside the windowsills, and under the sink. It's also great for picking up crumbs and other messes from tables and counters without accidentally pushing them onto the floor. Besides, it's made of eco-friendly recycled materials, and its round bamboo handle makes it surprisingly attractive. Available colors: 3

13 This Best-Selling Bath Mat That's Cushy & Quick To Dry Amazon Genteele Memory Foam Bath Mat $13 See On Amazon To say Amazon reviewers love this bath mat would be an understatement — the number-one best-selling bath mat on Amazon, it has more than 6,000 glowing reviews, with a stellar overall rating of 4.6 stars. It's made with a generous layer of plush, high-density memory foam, so it's no surprise that reviewers report that it feels incredibly luxurious and cushy beneath your feet. More surprising, though, is that it also dries super quickly, so it won't get gross or moldy between washes like some bath mats do. Available sizes: 8

Available colors: 21

14 These Waterproof Shelf Liners That Are Perfect For Cabinets, Drawers, & Your Fridge Amazon Bloss Kitchen Drawer and Refrigerator Liners (6-Pack) $11 See On Amazon These liners can be used in drawers, cabinets, or on the shelves in your fridge to protect from stains and spills. Made of durable EVA, they're waterproof, dust-resistant, and super easy to wipe clean, and they can easily be trimmed to fit wherever you plan on using them. "Much easier to clean these than it is to remove the heavy glass shelves in the fridge," one Amazon reviewer noted.

15 An Easy Way To Make Your Home Feel Like An Urban Jungle Amazon LuckyGreenery Artificial Succulents (3-Pack) $13 See On Amazon A wealth of lush house plants is practically a requirement for a stylish home. But if you don't have a green thumb — or if you simply don't have the time or energy to tend to a full-on indoor jungle — these faux succulents are here to save the day. Whether they're the only "plants" in your home or you choose to pepper them in among your live plants, you may be surprised by how realistic-looking they are, especially given the affordable price for a set of three.

16 A Dual Shower Head That Feels Like Tropical Rainfall — & It's Surprisingly Easy To Install Amazon DreamSpa Rainfall Shower Head and Handheld Shower Combo $30 See On Amazon This three-in-one rainfall shower head will drastically upgrade your bathroom, and according to Amazon reviewers, installing it could hardly be any easier. It has two heads — an extra-large rainfall head, plus a detachable, handheld head with seven different settings — both of which are attached to an angle-adjustable, overhead bracket. They can be used separately or at the same time. As one Amazon reviewer wrote, "Folks, you deserve the spa experience at home, and let me tell you — this is it! It was quick and easy to install, no plumbers tape needed, and within moments I was having the shower experience of a lifetime." For $30, what do you have to lose?

17 The Space-Saving Cutlery Organizer That Amazon Reviewers Are Obsessed With Amazon Joseph Joseph Drawer Cutlery Organizer $10 See On Amazon A clever design with overlapping compartments means this popular cutlery organizer will save you a ton of drawer space without sacrificing functionality. It can hold 24 pieces of cutlery and uses a mere fraction of the space a standard organizer would require, and the durable hard plastic it's made of is super easy to keep clean. "I can't believe I didn't know these existed before now," one reviewer gushed — and more than 5,000 other Amazon shoppers wrote similarly glowing five-star reviews. Available sizes/styles: 4

Available colors: 3

18 An Anti-Fatigue Floor Mat That's A Game-Changer For Washing Dishes Amazon WiseLife Anti-Fatigue Mat $30 See On Amazon If you regularly find yourself standing on hard floors for extended periods of time — because you're hand-washing dishes, for example, or styling your hair every morning — this anti-fatigue floor mat will be a total game-changer. Made of thick, plush memory foam with a skid-proof bottom, the mat can help prevent backaches, soreness, and other things that can arise due to prolonged periods of standing. It's also waterproof and repels oils, liquids, and spills, so it won't get gross if it's placed in a mess-prone area. Available colors: 5

19 These All-Natural, Odor-Absorbing Air Purifiers Amazon BASIC CONCEPTS Bamboo Charcoal Air Purifying Bags (4-Pack) $26 See On Amazon There are so many perks to these bamboo-charcoal-filled bags, which help purify the air and remove unwanted odors, it's hard to know where to start. For one, they're entirely natural — unlike air fresheners and similar products, the charcoal actually absorbs toxins and odors, rather than trying to mask them. Second, they can last for up to two years without needing to be replaced, which is great for both your checkbook and the environment. For upkeep, reactivate the charcoal every month or so by placing the bags in the sun for a few hours, and they'll be good as new!

20 A Curtain Of Fairy Lights With Over 6,000 Five-Star Reviews On Amazon Amazon Twinkle Star LED Curtain Lights $18 See On Amazon This twinkling curtain of dainty fairy lights feels subtle enough to leave up all year-round, whether you choose to use it in an indoor or outdoor space. The warm light the 300 tiny, LED bulbs emit feels super cozy, and they even have eight different light-up settings, including twinkles, flashing, waves, and slow fade. "These will transform any room into a magical place," wrote one Amazon reviewer — and well over 6,000 others gave equally positive feedback.

21 The Best-Selling Sheet Set That Amazon Reviewers Are Obsessed With Amazon Mellanni Microfiber Sheets (4-Pieces) $33 See On Amazon When something as simple as this sheet set inspires almost 60,000 (!!!!) Amazon shoppers to write a glowing five-star review, it's worth taking notice. Sold in a four-piece set with a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases, everything is made of soft, smooth, wrinkle-resistant microfiber. While multiple Amazon reviewers report that they were initially skeptical of non-cotton sheets, they report that these were soft, cool, and breathable enough to totally win them over. "I don't know what unicorn this fabric was harvested from, but it's so incredibly soft," one person wrote. Available sizes: 11

Available colors/prints: 42

22 An Affordable Set Of Two Pillows With A Stellar Reputation On Amazon Amazon Utopia Bedding Pillows (2-Pack) $23 See On Amazon These pillows are made by the same company as the best-selling sheet set featured above — and just like the sheets, the pillows have earned near-universal approval from thousands of Amazon reviewers. Sold in a set of two, they have cool, breathable, cotton-blend covers and are stuffed with a fluffy, poly-gel filling. "I’ve slept like a baby from the first night that I slept on these pillows," one Amazon reviewer shared. "These are the most comfortable pillows that I have ever slept on in my life. They’re super soft yet they provide firmness when you position them." Available sizes: 4

23 An Attractive Way To Keep Excess Cords Organized & Out Of The Way Amazon Changsuo Cable Management Box $18 See On Amazon While cords and cables aren't most people's idea of stylish decor, they're pretty much unavoidable in a modern home. That said, you don't need to resign yourself to a tangled, messy eyesore — instead, use this organizer box to keep your cords under control. Made of durable hard plastic with an attractive wood-grain finish on top, the rectangular box has small openings at each end to let cords enter and exit, with plenty of space inside to hold the excess length. Available colors: 2

24 These LED Night Lights That Turn On Automatically When It's Dark Amazon Vont LED Night Light (6-Pack) $13 See On Amazon If certain areas of your home get really dark at night — a hallway, perhaps, or the stairs — these plug-in smart lights are the perfect way to make sure nobody will trip in the dark and hurt themselves. Sold in an affordable set of six, the LED lights automatically turn on when they sense there's not enough ambient light nearby. The light they produce is fairly subtle — just bright enough to light your path without turning on the big lights, but not so bright that it'll hurt your eyes when you've been sleeping. Available colors: warm, cool

25 The Cult-Favorite Swedish Dishcloths That Are Both Eco-Friendly & Effective Amazon Swedish Dishcloth Cellulose Sponge Cloths (10-Pack) $20 See On Amazon Made of naturally renewable cotton and sustainable cellulose, Swedish dishcloths are an eco-friendly alternative to paper towels, and are even more sustainable than most other, reusable cleaning cloths. That said, you don't need to be motivated by the environmental benefits to love them — they're also incredibly versatile and effective when it comes to cleaning. When wet, they're super absorbent like a cellulose sponge, but when dry, they're gritty enough for scrubbing, like a towel. Available color combinations: 10

26 These Expensive-Looking Throw Pillow Covers To Add Color & Texture To Any Room Amazon MIULEE Velvet Throw Pillow Covers (2-Pack) $15 See On Amazon Swapping out your throw pillow covers is one of the easiest and most effective ways to give your room a major update — and given the almost shockingly affordable price for this set of two, the project will be satisfyingly cost-effective, as well. They're made of plush velvet and come in a gorgeous spectrum of rich, saturated colors, and according to Amazon reviewers, they look and feel far more expensive than you'd expect, given the price. Available sizes: 8

Available colors: 33

27 A Set Of Two Throw Pillow Inserts To Go With Your New Covers Amazon EDOW Throw Pillow Inserts (2-Pack) $16 See On Amazon These throw pillow inserts are about as affordable as you'll ever find, but they're still super fluffy — and feel comparable to expensive ones. It's no surprise, then, that Amazon reviewers have been blown away by them, awarding the set of two pillows more than 20,000 five-star ratings thus far. "I am particular about my pillows," one person wrote. "These are the quality of down alternative luxury brands found in high-end stores. I cannot believe the low price." Available sizes: 9

28 These Cheap Fridge Liners That Help Extend The Life Of Fresh Produce Amazon Dualplex Fruit and Veggie Life Extender Liner (4-Pack) $11 See On Amazon Lining your fridge with these Dualplex liners will not only make it way easier to clean up spills and leaks, but will also help your fruits and veggies stay fresh for as long as possible. The liners are made of a BPA-free foam material that maximizes air circulation, a lack of which is a major reason produce spoils prematurely. The liners are sold in a pack of four, and can easily be trimmed with scissors to fit inside your fridge.

29 A Stylish Reed Diffuser Made With All-Natural Essential Oils Amazon Craft & Kin Reed Diffuser Sticks Jasmine & Lily Scent $22 See On Amazon A reed diffuser is a great way to fill your home with pleasant fragrance without having to refill an essential oil diffuser, light a flame, or use any power. This one uses eight classic rattan reeds, which have tiny channels inside the stems that soak up fragrant essential oils from the bottle and slowly release the scent into the room. The amber-colored bottle looks attractive, but it also helps prevent the essential oil-based fragrance from exposure to the sun, which can degrade it. Available scents: 3

30 The Cult-Favorite Wood Polish Amazon Reviewers Swear By Amazon Howard Products Wood Polish & Conditioner $16 See On Amazon For decades, people have sworn by Feed-N-Wax Wood Polish & Conditioner to breathe new life into wood floors, furniture, and pretty much anything else made of wood. It's not hard to see why the cult-favorite product has stood the test of time: formulated with natural ingredients like beeswax and orange oil, it works incredibly well, as thousands of Amazon reviewers report. "This stuff is MAGIC," one person gushed, adding, "It doesn’t help with physical dents obviously, but it virtually erases the color defects so your eyes don’t even register the damage."

31 An Easy Way To Keep Your Knives Sharp For Just $6 Amazon KitchenIQ Knife Sharpener $6 See On Amazon It's difficult to overstate how much Amazon shoppers love this knife sharpener — people rave about in more than 10,500 glowing five-star reviews, including many that describe themselves as sushi chefs, knife makers, and other relevant professionals. The compact, user-friendly design includes one coarse sharpener for dull or damaged knives, and one finer sharpener for polishing and perfecting knives that are already relatively sharp. "This thing is a miracle worker," one Amazon reviewer wrote. "It has given new life to all of my knives!"

32 A Pretty Duvet Cover & Sham Set For Just $30 Amazon Vailge Pinch Pleat Duvet Cover (3-Piece Set) $30 See On Amazon Pretty pinched pleats give this duvet cover an expensive look, but it's actually exceptionally affordable, especially considering that it comes in a set with two matching shams. Machine-washable and hypoallergenic, it's made of soft, breathable microfiber, with a hidden zipper closure and ties at the corners to ensure your comforter stays neatly in place inside. "I had purchased a similar cover from West Elm which was much more expensive than this one," shared one Amazon reviewer. "This material is softer, richer, and cleans WAY easier. It is also a lot easier to get the blanket insert in and out of the cover." Available sizes: 5

Available colors: 5

33 A Motion-Activated Light Strip To Put Under Your Bed Amazon Vansky Motion Activated Bed Light $16 See On Amazon It'll never be fun to leave your warm, comfy bed in the middle of the night to use the bathroom or grab a drink, but this motion-activated light strip will ensure the experience goes as smoothly as possible. Measuring 5 feet long, it easily attaches to the bottom of your bed frame, and will automatically turn on when you step out of bed. Its automatic shut-off timer can be set to turn back off anywhere 30 seconds to 10 minutes after it's been activated, so you won't have to worry about wasting too much energy.

34 A Breathable Bamboo Blanket That's Perfect For Hot Sleepers Amazon DANGTOP Cooling Blankets $31 See On Amazon Made of naturally breathable, cool bamboo, this blanket is a must for anyone who tends to overheat at night. Even if you're not necessarily a hot sleeper, you'll still love it on summer nights when your bedroom is sweltering, but you still find it hard to drift off without any blankets. "So soft. Like a perfect silk/cotton hybrid," noted one Amazon reviewer. Available sizes: 4

Available colors/prints: 10

35 A Precision-Tip Pen That Restores The Original Color Of The Grout Between Tiles Amazon Rainbow Chalk Markers Grout Pen $12 See On Amazon Even with plenty of elbow grease, it can be hard to get the grout between tiles back to its original color by scrubbing alone. This best-selling grout pen, on the other hand, makes the process super quick and easy. "I didn't know how bad the grout really was until I started using the pen to make it white again," one Amazon reviewer wrote. "After just one pass it looked like a different place. After two coats it looks like new grout." Available sizes: 2

Available colors: 3

36 A User-Friendly Steam Cleaner That Comes With Lots Of Handy Accessories Amazon Bissell Steam Shot $30 See On Amazon Despite its compact size and handheld design, the Bissell Steam Shot packs an impressive amount of power. It's great for steam-cleaning hard-to-reach places like between tiles, inside the oven, or corners in upholstered furniture or carpeting, to name a few. It also comes with several handy extras to help you make the most of it: a nozzle, flat scraping tool, grout brush, angle concentrator, three color-coded round brushes, and a measuring cup.

37 The Fan-Favorite Squeegee For Cleaning Shower Walls, Windows, & More Amazon HIWARE All-Purpose Shower Squeegee $15 See On Amazon This shower squeegee has more than 4,000 glowing five-star reviews on Amazon, with an overall rating of 4.7 stars. It's pretty impressive for something that seems relatively mundane, but then again, hundreds of Amazon reviewers swear it's "the best squeegee ever," writing that it gets the job done in a single stroke, never leaves behind streaks or spots, and never squeaks. "If there's a such thing as a luxe squeegee, this is it!" one person gushed.

38 A Fluffy Mattress Pad With Nearly 10,000 Five-Star Reviews On Amazon Amazon Utopia Bedding Quilted Fitted Mattress Pad $22 See On Amazon A high-quality mattress is certainly worth the investment, but a good one can certainly cost you a pretty penny. Durable and machine-washable, this best-selling mattress pad can be counted on to protect yours from spills and other accidents, and because it's soft, breathable, and padded with a fluffy fiberfill, it'll also make your bed more comfortable and luxurious. Available sizes: 6

39 A Plug-In Surge Protector To Make The Most Of Your Wall Outlets Amazon POWRUI USB Wall Charger $20 See On Amazon That gorgeous, historic apartment with mile-high ceilings and a wealth of architectural details? A dream. Having only one outlet in each room of the house? Not so much. Luckily, this space-saving plug-in will convert a single AC outlet into six, and will also give you two USB ports, to boot. Plus, it'll do it all without taking up a single square inch of floor space, or giving you yet another messy, tangle-prone cord to deal with.