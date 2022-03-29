Meet The New Home-Improvement Brand Taking The Guesswork Out Of DIY

At this point, you can find nearly anything with a design-centric, DTC, millennial spin. Window air conditioners? Check. Underwear? You got it. Mattresses? Obviously. Yet through all the bright, colorful launches, there’s been one glaringly absent category — home improvement. Sure, some brands have touched upon the space with products like paint and cabinet hardware. But few, if any, have tackled home improvement as a whole, taking on a holistic approach to making DIY renovation easier and cooler. Until now, that is. Because on March 28, new label Character launched as a reimagined hardware store designed to offer everything necessary to tackle home projects with confidence and style.

The company is the brainchild of co-founders Suzanna Schumacher and Alex Onsager, whose personal passions for DIY sparked the idea for Character. They, like many others, experienced frustration over how unprepared existing retailers and resources left them when taking on projects in their respective homes. “After talking to lots of new homeowners and renters who felt the same way, we were inspired to create a way more accessible home improvement destination that offered tools, supplies, and ultra-helpful support – everything you need to transform your space yourself,” says Schumacher in an email.

Enter: Their new home-improvement experience, which is not just a hardware store, but a destination for tools, how-to content, and expert advice in one. How it works is simple. If you’re just looking for the basics, you can head to the site to purchase tool sets, kits for common home projects, and general a la carte supplies. If you’re ready to take things to the next level or know that you’ll need some help, you can sign up for a membership. For $79 a year, it gives subscribers expert support seven days a week, member discounts, access to a DIY knowledge base, and more.

As you can imagine, everything comes with a thoughtful design, to boot. The $285 Essential Set, which includes a tool box and 12 essential hand tools, features four cheerful colorways and would look perfectly at home on the average millennial’s bookshelf. And the rest of its offerings follow suit in terms of style, from the $95 Mini Set to nearly all of the tools and accessories.

Character’s products and membership are available on its site now. Get a preview of what it has to offer, ahead.

