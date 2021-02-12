With renovations on the rise and increased time at home, it's pretty obvious why DIY seems to be at an all-time high. And that's kind of an understatement — between wainscoting tutorials and bubble mirror step-by-steps, decor projects are everywhere we look these days. With such a never-ending amount, though, it's pretty daunting to try to decide what's worth tackling if you're just in the mood to get crafty. Which is why at TZR, we decided to roundup the best DIY projects we're *actually* planning to try in 2021 to help you narrow things down.

Still, though, our list has plenty to choose from depending on your mood. Not sure what to do with your new balcony? Take notes from Shopping News Writer Danielle Naer and her plans for her new outdoor space. Sick of the tile in your rental? Try Lifestyle Writer Ashley Tibbits' hack for giving it new life. Just plain bored? Take a stab at Senior Fashion Editor Aemilia Madden's new mosaic project.

And before you start scrolling, don't stress — most of us aren't professionals when it comes to power tools and painting, so the projects ahead are far from daunting. Rather, you can let them serve as inspiration to help you find the exact DIY that fits your need, whatever level of intensity that may be.

Continue on to read about what we'll be trying our hands at this year, ahead.

DIY Project: Over-Grouted Stone Fireplace

Who's Trying It: Anna Buckman, Lifestyle Writer

What They're Planning: "When I moved into my house a year ago, my stone fireplace was one of the only aspects I wasn't in love with. But short of a reno, I had no idea what to do about it. Enter: Chris Loves Julia's over-grouted fireplace project. I didn't even know over-grouting stone was a thing, much less so chic. But it's the perfect solution for my living room, and better yet, it's affordable. I can't wait to get started."

How To Try It Yourself: The Chris Loves Julia team actually provides a pretty comprehensive tutorial on their blog, so that's a great place to start if you're interested in doing this yourself.

DIY Project: Mosaic Decor

Shutterstock

Who's Trying It: Aemilia Madden, Senior Fashion Editor

What They're Planning: "Since I gave up my apartment in the fall, I've really missed the ability to curate my own space. But, I've been spending a lot of time with my sister who is a DIY master who has much to teach me. We've done tie-dye, repurposed vintage furniture, and bottled cider. I want to do some mosaic work next! Maybe a small table or vase."

How To Try It Yourself: Creating mosaic decor is relatively straightforward, and luckily doesn't usually involve a ton of supplies. Sites like DIY Network and HGTV are great sources for simple breakdowns, and you can often tailor their tutorials to whatever you're making.

DIY Project: At-Home Office

Bernine/Moment/Getty Images

Who's Trying It: Sara Spruch-Feiner, Beauty Writer

What They're Planning: "The main 'DIY' I'm planning this year is building out my at-home office/beauty closet. Since I don't know when I'll be back in the co-working space I used to work in, and IDK if it will be anytime soon, I'm trying so hard to carve out a work space — with a desk, functional, organized shelves of all the products I'm testing for work, and even some plants (it will be a big deal if I manage to keep them alive!). I enlisted Horderly to help me with this organizational project, but to save money, I'm planning to be as crafty as possible — repurpose things I already have, thrift things I need, and self-build whatever I can."

How To Try It Yourself: For super beginners just looking to get organized, accounts like Horderly provide endless examples to take inspiration from to start your tidying process, whether than means enlisting some new shelves to store all your baskets or just rearranging your current setup. If you do want to take it a step further, though, DIY bloggers like Brittni Mehlhoff of Paper & Stitch and Medina Grillo of Grillo Designs provide some relatively simple tutorials for desks that will up your storage game.

DIY Project: Painting Old Pieces

Johner Images/Johner Images Royalty-Free/Getty Images

Who's Trying It: Madge Maril, Beauty Writer and Kelsey Stewart, Fashion & Beauty Writer

What They're Planning: "I would love to paint *something* Benjamin Moore's Alligator Alley, since I haven't stopped thinking about it since seeing Dakota Johnson's cabinets. Hopefully I can do cabinets in the future, but I'd settle on a dresser too," says Maril.

"I'm moving this upcoming month and to help maximize space in my new tiny Brooklyn apartment, I'm looking to buy a used loft bed. To spruce up and brighten up my place, I want to find an option I can paint a pretty light sage green. Of course, I'll be recruiting some friends to assist as I have no idea what I'm doing!" Stewart tells TZR.

How To Try It Yourself: What you do depends on what you're painting — giving your kitchen cabinets a new coat will be a wildly different process than just refreshing a random table or dresser. That said, there's a limitless supply of DIY painting projects to follow or just to gather inspiration from on the internet, so start by doing some research based on your project and then consider reaching out to a paint professional for tips before you get started.

DIY Project: Balcony Upgrade

Oscar Wong/Moment/Getty Images

Who's Trying It: Danielle Naer, Shopping News Writer

What They're Planning: "I'm moving into a new space in New York City that has a little triangular outdoor terrace. (A huge upgrade by Manhattanite standards, after being cooped up indoors for all of quarantine.) I'll be spending these final winter weeks researching exactly how to turn that corner into my own private oasis. That includes building a seating setup that's as primed for hosting as it is for sunbathing. I'm also hoping to fill it with tons of plants and greenery, so learning how to keep plants alive is my next stop. Looking forward to getting some fresh air — even if it's tinged with the exhaust of 7th Avenue traffic."

How To Try It Yourself: Once you have your furniture chosen, there are so many ways to finish your outdoor space with a plant oasis. Consider a few different methods of incorporating greenery, such as Oh Joy's Living Wall DIY or The House That Lars Built's Rainbow Container Garden, in addition to some planters here and there.

DIY Project: Tile Refresh

Who's Trying It: Ashley Tibbits, Lifestyle Writer

What They're Planning: "I'm so tired of the old, ugly linoleum tiles in my kitchen and bathroom, but since I'm a renter I've always assumed there's not much I can do (besides distract the eye with a rug!). However, I recently saw someone use peel-and-stick tiles as a temporary — and totally reversible — fix. This could be a game changer!"

How To Try It Yourself: Peel-and-stick tiles are a great DIY project for beginners, since there's not much to them. (Just make sure to follow whatever directions the manufacturer provides.) You can find chic, affordable designs at a number of places, including WallPops, Etsy, and Wayfair.