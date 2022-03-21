The Chairish The Days Sale Is Back Again With All Your Grandmillennial Decor Essentials

Antique and designer furniture lovers know that shopping on the online marketplace Chairish isn’t cheap. Its inventory is typically worth the higher price tags, to be sure; it sells incredible, one-of-a-kind pieces alongside the best of what’s trending, and much of it is hard to find anywhere else. But when it has one of its rare, massive sales with discounts on thousands of items? Well, that’s not to be missed. And that’s exactly the case with the Chairish The Days 2022 sale, which kicked off on March 21 and features endless must-have pieces (more than 200,000, to be exact) at discounts you probably won’t see again for a while.

It’s not just the breadth of this sale that’s exciting, though. Within it are tons of items that fit neatly into the categories of what’s currently trending. Most notably? Grandmillennial-style pieces, which seem to dominate the sale section of this event (unsurprisingly, since they’re also dominating homes in general). Thus, until March 24, you can stock up on bright hues, pretty pastels, scalloped edges, floral prints, rattan-covered designs, and many more essentials of this look for less than usual. Though of course, if that’s not your style, you’ll also find plenty of mid-century decor, antique finds, contemporary art, and everything else you’ve come to love shopping for at Chairish.

Once pieces in this sale are marked down, they’ll stay on sale until the event ends (unless they sell before then) — so if you don’t snag something the first day, there’s always a chance you can still get it on the last. And, Chairish is adding new items daily. So, if you do miss out on something or don’t find what you’re looking for at the beginning, it’s still worth returning to later on. However, waiting isn’t recommended — so start browsing the best of the sale now with TZR’s picks, ahead.

