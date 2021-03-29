Chairish Just Kicked Off Its Biggest Sale Ever — And You Only Have 3 Days To Shop

There are a few places you know you can always find an amazing vintage piece, and Chairish is at the top of that list. The marketplace sells old and new furnishings and art, and has become known by decorating amateurs and designers alike for its expertly curated mix of decor. The fact is, though, that many items on its site are expensive — it’s not really the place to go if you’re looking for a “steal.” But bargain hunters, take note: That’s changing for three whole days, because Chairish kicked off a mega sale (also known as “Chairish The Days”) on March 29.

Lasting until March 31 at 11:59 p.m. PT, the 72-hour event is the retailer’s biggest sale of the year. During this time, more than 200,000 items (!!!) will be marked down, with discounts up to 50% off. The products included will span categories, so you can find markdowns on everything from outdoor furniture to lighting, both newly made and vintage. On top of that, the brand will be hosting a 24-hour flash sale with 50% off select brands on March 30 — so you might as well plan to hit up this event every day it’s live.

If you’re an eagle-eyed Chairish fan, you may notice that Chairish The Days is a new sale in 2021 — but it’s not the only event for the brand that’s the first of its kind. The Chairish Artist Collective is also on sale at up to 30% off for the first time ever, as is Dana Gibson for Soicher Marin (discounted up to 20%). And though not a first, the The Chairish Print Shop features discounts up to 25% off — a rarity for the site (and an exciting one, at that).

It’s going to take you a *while* to dig through all these deals and you don’t have long to do so, which is why you’ll want to get started shopping as soon as possible. So, head over to Chairish’s sale edit to start checking out all the markdowns, or just keep scrolling to find some of TZR’s choices from the sale to help you get started.

