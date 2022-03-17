Here’s How Serena Williams, Reese Witherspoon, & More Celebs Style Their Rattan Decor

Back in 2020, interior designers gave TZR myriad reasons to incorporate rattan into the home: It has a hand-made look, it allows people to feel connected with nature, and it feels both contemporary and vintage simultaneously. Clearly, they’re not the only ones who think so. Because if you’ve ever perused the Instagram accounts of the stars (guilty), you’d see that countless celebrities have rattan decor in their homes. And, like designers, they recognizes its many benefits and uses.

In fact, it’s so rampant in the spaces of Hollywood’s It-girls, their decor is actually a great way to learn how to use the material in your own home. Because while you may not realize it, rattan is incredibly versatile — and examples like Hilary Duff’s living room storage cabinet, Reese Witherspoon’s set of dining chairs, and Serena Williams’ statement planter prove it.

Rattan has been growing in popularity in interiors for years, and it’s not showing any signs of slowing down. Now’s the time to take the plunge if you haven’t already, so let the celebrity decor ahead guide your way.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Hilary Duff’s Rattan Cabinet

Though rattan is sometimes purely ornamental, it can also make up more functional products. Take Hilary Duff’s cabinet — it features rattan doors for a unique addition of texture, while also serving as a place to store away any clutter.

Serena Williams’ Rattan Planter

Though Serena Williams’ rattan planter is a small part of her home, there are still so many takeaways to glean from its presence. Not only is it a way to lean into its warm-weather feel by filling it with a tropical plant — you can also use it to add a pop of color into the equation by placing it around a bright pot.

Zooey Deschanel’s Rattan Lounge Chair

As Zooey Deschanel demonstrates, a large rattan piece like her round lounge chair is a solid option for incorporating a hefty dose of texture. Paired with sleek, modern materials like marble and brass, it brings warmth without creating an entire summer-themed scheme.

Reese Witherspoon’s Rattan Dining Chairs

Reese Witherspoon often uses rattan in a grandmillennial-esque way, just as she did here in her dining area. With rattan dining chairs situated around a basic table and set against floral prints and rustic wood pieces, the overall effect feels akin to an updated English countryside home.

Whitney Port’s Rattan Light Fixtures

Obsessed with rattan? Follow Whitney Port’s lead. The designer used it in nearly every part of her outdoor dining area, from her chairs to the lighting above them. Mixed together, it gives the feel of a coastal scene — the perfect theme to lean into for summer.