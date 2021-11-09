These Celebrity-Approved Couch Trends Are All About Making A Statement

In 2021, the most popular sofa styles centered on making a statement; the celebrity-approved couch trends that emerged were no different. Though plain white seating still has its place, at the moment, the stars are all about going big with their furniture. That’s not to say that the trends they’re loving are all “wacky” or out there, though. While their current favorite styles are eye-catching, they’re also surprisingly adaptable to pretty much any space and design preference.

And, they run the gamut — so if you’re not into one, there are plenty more to choose from. More of a minimalist? Celebrities like Gabrielle Union and Kylie Jenner have given bouclé seating their stamps of approval. Prefer something bolder? Drew Barrymore is on board with loud prints on her couch, while Emily Ratajkowski and Mindy Kaling are all about a bright hue. And if you just can’t decide? Many of the stars ahead have embraced multiple trends at once — Miley Cyrus, for example, chose a sectional that’s modular, velvet, and colorful.

The unifying factor of the current celebrity couch trends is that they’re all a break from the norm in some way. So if you’re searching for something that’s the opposite of average, you’re sure to find a look you love in the roundup of star-approved sofas, ahead.

Bouclé Couches

Bouclé sofas and chairs have been growing in demand for a while now, but their popularity is only getting stronger. Union, Jenner, Elsa Hosk, and Miranda Kerr are just a few who have included bouclé seating in their homes, and they often mix it with soft, curved shapes (another look A-listers can’t get enough of).

Velvet Couches

Velvet couches dipped in demand for a while, but in celebrity homes, they’re back with a vengeance. People including Cyrus, Kaling, and Tracee Ellis Ross now have a velvet sofa in their space — typically in a bright, punchy hue, to boot.

Curved Couches

No, you didn’t see the last of this trend in the ‘80s. Just like the rest of Instagram, major names are obsessed with the curved sofa trend. Union, Ratajkowski, and Hosk also count themselves as fans of this soothing style, though they’ve each embraced it in very different ways.

Modular Couches

It’s not just the ‘80s that have invaded the sofa world — the ‘70s are back, too. Modular sofas are making appearances in many celebrity spaces, such as Cyrus’ velvet blue number and Jenner’s bubble-like beige outdoor version.

Printed Couches

Perhaps the loudest of all these trends is the printed couch — and no surprise that Barrymore is a fan. The entrepreneur’s own piece features an iconic Scalamandré zebra pattern, though you can go as funky as you want with this look. The options are endless.

Colorful Couches

Nearly every couch trend above has one detail in common — a fun, bright hue, pointing to the conclusion that this may be the most beloved celebrity sofa style of all. The best part about this look is how versatile it is. Whether you want a golden yellow, a feminine pink, or a more subdued green, there are myriad ways to include a colorful couch in your home.