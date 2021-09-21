Caraway Just Expanded Into Bakeware & Of Course It’s Already A Hit

You could say cookware brand Caraway has been on a roll lately. Not only are its pots and pans beloved by celebrities and cool cooks alike, but according to the label, it sold out multiple launches in less than a week in the past year and increased its revenue by 546 percent from 2020. It’s not slowing down, either. In fact, the cult-favorite company just decided to take things one step further and expand its offerings beyond its pots and pans. Yep — Caraway launched its first bakeware collection on Sept. 21, complete with all the traditional essentials. And true to form, it’s such a hit that its early access orders have already sold out.

But don’t think that this major change means much of anything with the new collection will be a departure from the brand’s OG pieces. Caraway is all about providing well-designed home goods that are non-toxic, non-stick, and eco-friendly. The new bakeware collection, too, fits that bill to a T. The pieces feature a mineral-based coating that doesn’t put toxic materials into your food, are made with a non-stick ceramic coating that’s naturally slick, and release less carbon dioxide in production than that of traditional non-stick coatings.

As for what those new pieces are, well there are a lot. Shoppers can buy the Complete Bakeware Set for $395, which is made up of large and medium baking sheets, a cooling rack, rectangle pan, muffin tin, square pan, two circle pans, a loaf pan, and storage. And if you’re not ready to commit fully, you can purchase the Half Bakeware Set for $245 that includes five of those essentials. Fortunately, its popular hues are available, too. The sets come in a new Slate colorway in addition to Caraway’s signatures — perracotta, gray, cream, and navy.

“We are excited to enter the bakeware category and continue to grow Caraway into a brand where sustainability, health, and thoughtful design are at the forefront", said Caraway founder and CEO, Jordan Nathan, in a statement. "Our cookware has received an overwhelmingly positive response over the last two years, and we look forward to offering our community a new way to upgrade their kitchens with colorful and completely non-toxic items through this category expansion."

Caraway’s new bakeware is available directly from its site now. Scroll ahead for a preview.

