From budding chefs to bonafide culinary experts, many are spending more time in the kitchen these days. And as a result, they're wanting to upgrade their spaces — and sharpen their skills — by investing in tools that are as functional as they are beautiful. That probably explains why so many stylish cookware brands have been popping up on the market.

Now that open shelving has become a popular design trend in the kitchen, home cooks and those who love to entertain are looking for pots and pans that are pretty enough to go from the stovetop to the table setting — and actually make it look even more chic during family-style dinners. Taking a cue from beloved brands like the forever classic Le Creuset and the vintage-inspired Dansk, a crop of newbies that have launched in recent years seem to hone in on the desire for colorful cookware that looks as good as it sautés, simmers, and sometimes even bakes. And as an added bonus, they also happen to be more sustainable than many other brands.

If you think a new set of cookware could be just the thing to help you stylishly step up your culinary game, there are a few new-ish brands you should probably know about. Ahead, find four of them that might deserve the role of displaying your favorite dishes this holiday season.

Stylish Cookware Brands: Caraway

Scramble eggs without sticking — or toxic chemicals — in this cookware line's ceramic pans. Caraway offers a few a la carte options (fry, saute, sauce, and Dutch oven) plus a full set that saves you money and includes a magnetic rack and lid holder for easy storage.

Stylish Cookware Brands: Equal Parts

Minimalists love this eco-friendly brand for its cookware's clean lines and ease. Plus the palette was recently expanded to include a few bold hues in addition to the quintessential neutrals.

Stylish Cookware Brands: Great Jones

Even professional chefs have praised Great Jones' cookware, which includes stainless steel skillets and sauté pans, non-stick half sheet pans, and of course its best-selling cast iron Dutch oven, which comes in a range of rich, food-inspired colors like Broccoli and Mustard. Its high-temperature-safe materials mean it's even useful for roasting and baking.

Stylish Cookware Brands: Our Place

If you don't have a ton of storage space, Our Place's non-toxic Always Pan is the one to invest in: It's not too deep yet not too shallow and comes with a lid, a wooden spatula and spoon rest, a nesting colander for straining or steaming, and two easy-pour spouts. And if that's not reason enough to buy one, they come in chic and unexpected shades like Spice and Lavender.