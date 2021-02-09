Crate & Barrel Teamed Up With Caraway To Bring You A Must-Have New Cookware Color

As with many direct-to-consumer cookware brands, you're probably aware of the label Caraway thanks to the beauty of its collection. It's impossible to scroll past an image of one of its shiny, colorful products without stopping to ogle — each one is sleek, simple, and trendy-looking, putting many other non-stick cookware brands to shame when it comes to aesthetics. Yet while beautiful, your choices in color for the pots and pans have been slightly narrow, limited to a select range of muted shades with stainless steel handles. That is, until now — because Crate & Barrel and Caraway have teamed up to bring you a set that expands its current selection in a surprising (and welcome) way.

Launched this February, the collaboration includes a seven-piece non-stick ceramic cookware set from Caraway, this time in a silt-green colorway you'll only be able to find at Crate & Barrel. The cult-favorite pieces also feature the brand's classic stainless steel handles, now finished in gold for the first time ever. Overall, the set is stylish, slightly glam, and a little unexpected for Caraway — and one that's pretty much guaranteed to look good in any kitchen.

Courtesy of Crate & Barrel

In addition to a new color, the $445 set comes with the 10.5-inch Frying Pan, 3-quart lidded Saucepan, 4.5-quart lidded Sauté Pan, and 6.5-quart lidded Dutch Oven, plus four magnetic pan racks for storage, two cork trivets, and a fabric lid holder with plastic hooks to hang it. In other words, it's a lot of goodness — and considering it's available in limited quantities, it won't be surprising if it sells out quickly.

Though it's gained plenty of attention already, Caraway was actually founded only a few years ago by Jordan Nathan, who realized he wanted a safer solution to traditional non-stick cookware after a cooking incident in his home. "There was definitely a gap in the market to create a brand around safety and nontoxic materials," he told Vox in 2020. Thus, the company was born in 2018 with, as its site says, "a mission to craft well-designed, non-toxic ceramic cookware."

Now, it's still selling those products with other kitchen essentials like tea towels, pot holders, and aprons. And if its latest collaboration is any indication, it's set to continue to make waves in the cooking space.

No one would blame you if you feel the need to add this set to your kitchen immediately, and you can do so now by heading to Crate & Barrel's site or scrolling to shop the exclusive, limited-edition colorway, below.

