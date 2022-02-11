The Unexpected Trend Popping Up All Over This Spring’s Home Collections

It may only be February, but the spring 2022 home collections are arriving in full force. No, that’s not an exaggeration — major retailers including H&M Home, Crate & Barrel, Arhaus, and more have already launched their lines for the upcoming season. And while it may seem a bit premature, you can think of this as an opportunity to get ahead of the game when it comes to trends. Because though you may think you know what’s going to be big for the new year, the latest drops actually have some surprises in store.

True, not all of it is unexpected: H&M Home’s new products largely center on the heavily documented sage green trend, while Opalhouse designed with Jungalow’s collection at Target is all about making outdoor spaces fun and chic. However, many of the brands also announced themes you may not have seen much of yet, at least in 2022. Take Crate & Barrel, for example — its new collection is said to embody “the beauty and optimism of the coast,” thanks to its mix of sun-washed hues and natural woods. And in multiple collections, interesting glassware has started to emerge; Zara Home launched pieces in various textures and hues, and Magnolia added floral-etched glasses in addition to decor made from a serene frosted seaglass to its spring curation.

Spring hasn’t arrived just yet, but in some cases, these seasonal collections are already flying off virtual shelves. So continue on to start shopping them immediately — TZR has rounded up the best so far, ahead.

H&M Home

H&M Home’s spring collection launched in January with a line that confirmed just how popular this year’s green decor trend would be. Pastel pieces abound, with sage taking the lead and yellow and lavender hues following closely behind. However, it’s not just the colors in this one worth taking note of. The artistic patterns and silhouettes throughout will make a beautiful and of-the-moment addition to any home this year as well.

Zara Home

Zara Home never strays too far from its minimalist, rustic-chic aesthetic, and this season was no different. For spring, it focused on easy neutrals and muted citrus shades, with organic textures and vintage florals mixed throughout. It’s a modern take on cottagecore style that’s perfect for warmer months and laidback entertaining.

MacKenzie-Childs

MacKenzie-Childs’ spring collections are designed to bring some new life and energy into your home this year, as is often the case with the brand’s bright, playful pieces. This time around, it’s aiming to do that through floral-focused items, neutrals to make those spring shades pop, and lots of blue for its calming aesthetic.

Arhaus

“Fresh Perspectives” is the name of Arhaus’ new collection, which was “inspired by the optimistic possibilities of spring.” That translated to what the brand describes as natural textures, gentle silhouettes, metallic finishes, and rustic edges, all of which are meant to bring about the uplifting feeling of the season to come. (Something we could all definitely use at home right about now.)

Opalhouse Designed With Jungalow

Courtesy of Target

This spring launch at Target was the first full Opalhouse designed with Jungalow outdoor collection, and it did not disappoint. “Each piece was designed with versatility in mind, so my hope is that this collection brings a whole lot of joy to outdoor spaces large and small,” said Jungalow’s founder Justina Blakeney in a statement on the new line.

Crate & Barrel

Courtesy of Crate & Barrel

Crate & Barrel wants you to go coastal with its collection this spring. Curvy furniture, blues and greens, and natural materials are the elements that make up this tranquil line, giving it a soothing, by-the-sea feel.

“For our Spring ‘22 collection, we wanted to focus on the idea of a modern and mindful home,” Crate & Barrel’s VP of Design, Sebastian Brauer, tells TZR. “We were inspired by the elements of Mediterranean style; clean horizon lines, layers of pure and warm materials like FSC bleached pine, FSC solid European white oak, and organic textiles that are anchored by a coastal lifestyle vibe. It was also extremely important for us to create a collection that was equally inviting and comfortable as well as environmentally sustainable to support wellbeing.”

Magnolia

Naturally, Magnolia’s spring collection is everything you’d imagine it to be. Curated by Joanna Gaines herself, it features the staples you need for organizing, refreshing, gathering, and celebrating in your space, all in the soft, soothing seasonal hues and natural textures you’ve come to know and love.