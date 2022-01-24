H&M Home’s Newest Collection Lets You Try 2022’s Green Color Trend For Less Than $10

At this point, you already know that green is the biggest color trend to hit 2022. Now, you just need to figure out how to try it out in your space. Fortunately, the drop of H&M Home’s spring collection is here to make that easier. Now available in select stores and on its site, the edited line features a heavy dose of pastel green — all of which includes the retailer’s classic budget-friendly price points, to boot.

In fact, don’t expect to spend much at all; if you’re strictly shopping the color trend, you won’t have to drop much over $35 on a single piece from this seasonal launch. You read that right — from the artistic embroidered pillow cover for $18 to the $13 funky glass vase, there are multiple opportunities from H&M’s latest designs to add splashes of soft green to your home without breaking the bank (or even getting close to it).

Considering interior designer Beth Diana Smith previously told TZR that it’s best to test the waters before diving in with a trendy hue, you have all the more reason to add a few of these items to cart. A $35 wool-blend throw in a soft sage, a $6 canvas cushion cover, or an $18 glass candlestick holder are easy additions that won’t overload a room with the color. And when you’re over the hue, you can easily (read: with no guilt) swap them out for the next shade on your radar to make them less of a focal point.

While green is obviously a big attraction of H&M Home’s spring 2022 collection, that’s not all there is to see of the new designs. The line in general is all about “brighter days ahead,” meaning it also features soft neutrals, sculptural lines and patterns, and even more pastel tones. Thus, you’ll find creamy ceramic pieces, cushion covers and vases with unusual, inspiring shapes, and pops of lavender and yellow throughout. (All, of course, with the same accessible prices.)

You have your pick of reasons to shop H&M Home’s fresh additions, and the sooner the better — the store’s best pieces don’t usually stick around for long. Below, a few of TZR’s favorites.

