This Is The Official Color Trend Of Summer 2022, According To Interior Designers

Thanks to COVID, the major trends of summer 2021 were focused on the outdoors — namely, making porch, patio, and backyard areas more livable and luxurious. According to designers, that hasn’t changed; people are still updating the outside of their homes, essentially just making it an extension of the inside. However, in summer 2022, decor trends are also heavily influencing interiors once again — a transition that makes refreshing for the new season that much more exciting.

That’s not to say, however, that the up-and-coming materials, practices, and hues weren’t inspired by the pandemic’s effects; in fact, everything from the soothing colors to the soft curves that designers are seeing more of seem to be direct results of the stress and uncertainty of the last few years. So while living mostly outdoors may be a lesser part of the overall focus, choosing details in response to the pandemic is far from over.

That may sound a little “doom and gloomy,” but fortunately, this summer’s biggest trends are anything but. These days, people want every part of their homes — from their pool space to their bedroom — to be relaxing, luxe, and completely unique, and the design movements reflect that. Here, a few of the most major ones designers predict you’ll see a lot more of in the coming months.

We at TZR only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Stone

For designer Breegan Jane, this summer is all about one material in particular: stone. “It’s showing up in coffee tables, side tables, and even in pieces like sconces,” she tells TZR, predicting that we’ll continue to see it in all types of decor this season. “I think a big reason stone is trending is because of the availability of beautiful and realistic options that just weren’t present in years past,” she continues. “There are so many stone-like, manmade materials on the market that mimic stone in a way that manufacturers couldn’t do literally just two years ago.”

As for how to use stone at home, Jane stresses that you shouldn’t be afraid of it. “Go big or go small,” she explains. “Put stone on your fireplace and it goes to ultimate luxe in two seconds. Buy cute stone coasters for your coffee table... Play around with it in different ways. You can’t go wrong.”

Decorating Based On Your Dreams

You may have made design decisions based on your zodiac sign before. But these days, people are looking for new influences for decor inspo — so much so that HomeGoods created an entirely new feature around one. “Our dreams tell us how we really feel which is why HomeGoods launched Home Goods Dream Vibes, a digital experience to help you tap into an unexpected source of inspiration — your actual dreams — to help discover new home design trends and help unlock what design elements you need to create a better energy in your home,” says Beth Diana Smith, HomeGoods style expert and principal designer of Beth Diana Smith Interior Design. To easily tap into this trend, you can open up the site and “tell” the feature about your dreams. Its sentiment is then decoded to provide your “Dream Vibe,” a personalized mood board that helps you hone in on the specific trends and aesthetic that works for you.

Blurring The Indoors & Outdoors

The indoor-outdoor trend isn’t new, but according to designers, it’s going to continue gaining momentum this summer. “Summer is always a good time to blur the lines from the outside and inside,” says Joyner. “It's a time to enjoy a seamless exterior and interior space.”

There are more than a few ways to do this. Joyner’s tips? “Rearrange your seating from your fireplace being a focal point to embracing the exterior views. Make each room ‘feel’ like a sunroom. Think ‘tropical escape’ by creating an interior jungalow.”

Tara Miller of The Heartland Interior Design says more and more people are moving away from traditional outdoor decor and instead incorporating sculptural and art-inspired pieces. An example of this, she says, is using a luxe, molded coffee table as the central art piece of an outdoor furniture grouping. Though it’s not just about bringing the indoors out — as designer Megan Molten says, many are also bringing the outdoors in. According to her, people are really into greenery right now, and are increasingly investing in plants and fun planters for their spaces. However, you don’t need a green thumb to make that work. While Christine Vroom of Christine Vroom Interiors agrees that there’s a definite move to bring the outdoors in these days, she says she’s seeing “more faux plants come in, as they have easier maintenance and some really gorgeous realistic options are hitting the market.”

Blue & Green Hues

According to Sue Wadden, director of color marketing at Sherwin-Williams, her team has started tracking a move from grays into blues and greens in recent years. “While classic neutrals like Pure White SW 7005 continue to be top sellers, we have really embraced these additional hue groups and almost use them as neutrals now in an expanded color space,” she tells TZR.

But while green is certainly having a moment of its own, Jade Joyner, co-founder and principal designer of Metal + Petal, is honing in on blue in particular. “[It’s] officially the color of summer 2022,” she shares. “Blue is a hue that almost every room needs. It's a gorgeous base to start with, an easy color to pull in, and almost everyone loves the color.” Specifically, Joyner is currently into the color light blue used in contemporary ways.

Curves

You haven’t seen the last of the curves trend. In fact, Libby Rawes of Sharp + Grey Interiors says it’s one of the biggest she’s noticing at the moment. “Curves are being incorporated into all kinds of furnishings,” she says, “from chairs to sofas to settees and even accessories.” And there’s a good reason for that. The designer says that these softer silhouettes are a great way to break up the harsh lines of a room. “I love how they feel fresh and add movement,” she continues.

Getting Creative With Paint

It’s not just about which colors you use in summer 2022 — it’s about how you use them. According to Kate Lester of Kate Lester Interiors, one practice that’s increasingly popular is colored trim. “Choosing a color for your windows and door trims, instead of plain white, will add interest and contrast — especially if you keep the walls white instead!” she tells TZR.

Miller also sees monochromatic rooms having a moment. “People are embracing the all-green room, the all-over-red room, and the completely covered blue room,” she says. “Taking one paint color and painting the walls, trim, and ceiling in that color is a hit. This simple paint technique drastically transforms your room and gives it a pop of personality.”

And the paint trends don’t stop there. “Lacquer finishes are having a big moment,” says Joyner, “and painting a ceiling in a high-gloss finish or adding a lacquer piece is very summery — a classic vibe you'll love for years to come.” Vroom seconds this. “I am starting to see higher gloss come in, hopefully balancing out all that matte we have been doing.”