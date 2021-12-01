This Burgeoning Color Trend Is Primed To Take Over The Design World In 2022

There’s not much we can be sure of when it comes to 2022, but one thing’s for certain: The color green will reign supreme in design. Countless paint brands declared some variation of the hue their color of the year, and multiple designers told TZR that they expect to see it everywhere. And on Dec. 1, 1stDibs released the findings from its Annual Designer Survey, confirming the green decor trend yet again and essentially solidifying its spot at the top for the new year.

According to more than 750 interior designers from around the world who were surveyed by the luxury marketplace, both light and dark shades of green are predicted to be popular in 2022. Emerald, in particular, is expected to get a lot of love — it was the top choice for designers with 24 percent of the vote.

Color isn’t the only way designers are going green in the coming year, however. As the survey responses revealed, “green thumbs” and “green living” will also be a priority in design. 1stDibs shared that almost every designer said that sustainable materials and plants are design trends that will remain in demand in 2022. The most popular patterns and finishes reflect this as well; “organic motifs, bold and large-scale prints, and plant patterns” came in top three for the designers’ choices.

Green alone won’t be the only color (and theme) to dominate in 2022, though. Warm earth tones in general are trending, including hues like burnt orange and tan. Additionally, cobalt blue will be used heavily; it was the most popular blue in the survey this year, and actually won over navy (which dropped 43 percent in interest).

“The design industry is always changing — new trends emerge, old trends are reinterpreted and our perception of beauty continually evolves,” said Anthony Barzilay Freund, editorial director at 1stDibs, in the press release of the results. “Additionally, the last two years have been unlike anything we’ve ever experienced, with our homes and corporate offices taking on new meaning.”

Clearly, that’s left us feeling the need to connect with nature and its various shades. Start doing so in your own home by shopping green decor, ahead.

