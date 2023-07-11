There’s still plenty of time to take advantage of the warm weather and add fresh seasonal pieces into your wardrobe. When shopping for your next item, experiment with a new silhouette like flowy, satin midi skirts, or shop for a trend that you’ve been wanting to try like funky platform heels or rosette dresses. While there are so many clothes and accessories that can amp up your summer style, it wouldn’t be economical to spend your entire paycheck refreshing your closet. This is where Zara’s 2023 summer sale comes in — the retailer offers a bevy of great options for your wardrobe needs all within budget.

For instance, you can score a wedding guest dress like this Topstitched number for $40 or these whimsical starfish earrings — they would look great styled with a white bikini — for only $10. Should you be tired of your denim cutoffs, perhaps add the retailer’s discounted linen miniskirt ($20) to cart or a pair of its Buttoned Paperbag Shorts ($30), which will complement every tank top you have in your closet.

Since browsing online sales can be time consuming, TZR did the leg work for you first. Ahead, find a curated selection of summer staples you can easily purchase right now.