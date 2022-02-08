Come winter, the fashion crowd isn’t only showing off their skills on the slopes; they’re also flashing their style prowess via designer ski outfits, proving snow sports chicer than ever. Of course, if you’re more inclined to sipping hot toddies than gliding down those mountains, après-ski outfits are also an influencer-favorite. All that to say, packing for your next sporty vacay is about to be as exciting as the Black Diamond itself.

Long gone are the days of Michelin Man-esque skiwear. Thanks to fashion houses embracing the alpine way of life, there’s now an abundance of posh pieces that’ll keep skiers both stylish and warm on those adrenaline-pumping courses. These modern ski outfits feature resort-ready pieces that combine insulating and waterproof fabrics with fresh styles and silhouettes (as well as a coveted brand logo or two). So when prepping for a ski holiday, look to designers like Gucci and Balmain for Instagram-worthy gear. Of course, sportswear mainstays like Oakley and Canada Goose are also worthy of note for their high-quality ski essentials, like water-resistant gloves and wide-view, anti-fog goggles in stylish hues.

As for après-ski outfits, soft knitwear made for layering and shearling-trimmed accessories are chalet must-haves. And when it comes to your beauty bag, pack it with hydrating skin salves to combat dry, winter skin.

Below, see and shop editor-curated chic ski outfits — consisting of jackets, hats, gloves, goggles, and yes, even skis and snowboards — that marry fashion and function, as well as posh lodge looks fit for the cozy festivities that come after hitting the slopes. (Hot toddies, here you come.)

