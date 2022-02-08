(Fashion)
6 Ski (And Après-Ski) Looks That Are So Chalet-Chic
Shop ensembles fit for both the Black Diamond and those post-slope cocktails.
Come winter, the fashion crowd isn’t only showing off their skills on the slopes; they’re also flashing their style prowess via designer ski outfits, proving snow sports chicer than ever. Of course, if you’re more inclined to sipping hot toddies than gliding down those mountains, après-ski outfits are also an influencer-favorite. All that to say, packing for your next sporty vacay is about to be as exciting as the Black Diamond itself.
Long gone are the days of Michelin Man-esque skiwear. Thanks to fashion houses embracing the alpine way of life, there’s now an abundance of posh pieces that’ll keep skiers both stylish and warm on those adrenaline-pumping courses. These modern ski outfits feature resort-ready pieces that combine insulating and waterproof fabrics with fresh styles and silhouettes (as well as a coveted brand logo or two). So when prepping for a ski holiday, look to designers like Gucci and Balmain for Instagram-worthy gear. Of course, sportswear mainstays like Oakley and Canada Goose are also worthy of note for their high-quality ski essentials, like water-resistant gloves and wide-view, anti-fog goggles in stylish hues.
As for après-ski outfits, soft knitwear made for layering and shearling-trimmed accessories are chalet must-haves. And when it comes to your beauty bag, pack it with hydrating skin salves to combat dry, winter skin.
Below, see and shop editor-curated chic ski outfits — consisting of jackets, hats, gloves, goggles, and yes, even skis and snowboards — that marry fashion and function, as well as posh lodge looks fit for the cozy festivities that come after hitting the slopes. (Hot toddies, here you come.)
Snow Bunny Chic
Whether you’re still enjoying the bunny slopes or are a total powder pro, a pink-and-white ski getup is so cute and fun. A high-collar, down-filled and water-resistant jacket from Canada Goose will keep you warm and dry, while a woven wool scarf and rib-knit headband (both in a pretty pink hue, naturally) will serve as key accessories both on and off the mountain.
Logos On The Lift
Go full-on downhill designer with classic logo prints from head (clock that Gucci beanie) to toe (see: those limited edition Balmain skis and waterproof nylon taffeta Gucci boots). It’s a look that’ll make a statement on the slopes, as well as on the ‘gram.
Ice Princess Realness
Icy blues and purples look super sleek against all that white powder. Go for a monochromatic look with a grey-blue jacket from Dime, featuring insulated recycled nylon, and impact-resistant Oakley goggles with 13 percent light transmission. A high-gloss, high-flex fibreglass-coated snowboard completes the look.
Black Diamond Duds
If your LBD is your closet’s M.V.P., then an all-black ski outfit is the obvious choice. This Monclear down-filled jacket boasts quilted nylon satin and a cool cropped fit. Similarly, the Taion scarf and Canada Goose gloves are also down-filled to keep you warm all day long. (And yes, those are Giorgio Armani skis, thank you very much.)
Après-Ski Style
When you’re sick of the slopes, you can explore the picturesque alpine town in a pink and posh faux-fur coat, shoulder-bearing sweater, and a surprisingly sophisticated beanie. Don’t forget to pack a shearling-trimmed tote with some winter beauty essentials from Dr. Barbara Sturm to soothe dry, wind-whipped skin.
(Red) Hot Toddies
Toss this on-theme knit sweater over a comfy dress and tights if sipping toddies at the chalet bar, or pair it with terry bike shorts and wool tube socks if you’re keeping cozy in your room at the lodge. Either way, it’s a look that could light a fire.
