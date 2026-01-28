When shopping for a wedding guest look, checking the dress code should always be the first step — because no one wants to feel underdressed at a black-tie ceremony. Next, factor in the season of said wedding. Summer, for instance, calls for a dress that’ll keep sweat at bay. But in the winter? Heavier, richer fabrics are the way to go, notes Rixo’s co-founder and creative director, Orlagh McCloskey.

“My biggest advice is to think about texture and layering as much as silhouette,” she tells TZR. “Opt for dresses that feel luxurious and substantial — [think] velvets, jacquards, heavier crepes or silks, and don’t be afraid of deeper color palettes.” Practicality is important, too. “Consider sleeve length, fabric weight, and how the dress will work with outerwear,” she says. Indeed, long sleeves are a smart choice, especially if you tend to run cold. “Longer [hem] lengths work beautifully in winter — midi and maxi silhouettes feel elegant and intentional for the season,” McCloskey adds.

Looking to the season’s dress trends can also help narrow your search. McCloskey is noticing a return to boho femininity, with vintage-inspired prints and romantic necklines gaining popularity. “Dark florals and jewel tones are also having a moment,” the creative director — who loves styling wedding guest dresses with bold jewelry, a good shoe, and elegant coat — shares.

Scroll on for 10 winter-approved wedding guest dresses perfect for the season.

Rixo Meera Chiffon Gown $785 See On Rixo “[This is] a true Rixo occasion dress! It comes in multiple prints, but the polka dot is a timeless classic,” says McCloskey. Style with understated pumps, and off you go.

Veronica Beard Redgrave Silk Midi Dress $698 $419 See On Veronica Beard This moss green number will stand out in a sea of black dresses. Featuring a cowl neckline and flutter sleeves, it’s simple yet chic.

Reformation Camille Velvet Dress $348 See On Reformation Take McCloskey’s advice and lean into velvet for a winter wedding. Soft and sophisticated, Reformation’s puff-sleeve midi dress will get plenty of mileage after the ceremony, too.

Staud Esther Maxi Dress $695 See On Staud Staud knows a thing or two about special occasion dresses. Case in point: The brand’s Esther maxi, which boasts a scarf neck tie, sheer chiffon overlay, and a keyhole cutout.

Ulla Johnson Manet Gown $2,550 See On Ulla Johnson Crafted from lustrous metallic taffeta, this drop-waist Ulla Johnson gown is destined for the best-dressed list.

Self-Portrait Scarf-Detail Jersey Gown $745 See On Mytheresa ICYMI, chocolate brown is the season’s color du jour. Embrace the shade at an upcoming cold-weather ceremony by way of Self-Portrait’s scarf-adorned gown.

Dôen Veda Dress $598 See On Dôen Rich reds feel so right for a winter wedding. The lace detailing on this Dôen confection adds a touch of romance.

Banana Republic Bias-Cut Sequin Maxi Dress $280 $225 See On Banana Republic A sequin dress, like this bias-cut Banana Republic style, will infuse every room you enter with instant glamour.

Amur Everyn Pleated Gown $548 See On Shopbop Sure, moody, deep shades are fitting for a winter wedding, but that doesn’t mean you need to stay away from pastels. Take this light pink pleated gown into cold-weather territory with a faux fur jacket and sheer tights.