Now that Paris Fashion Week has wrapped, it’s time to stop being preoccupied with Spring/Summer 2026 trends and learnings and shift back to something altogether more immediate: coat season. With the cold snap on the horizon, get ready to indulge in layering once more by investing in a chic coverup that will be your MVP this Fall Winter.

Unlike other categories, when it comes to outerwear, the desirable silhouettes tend to remain the same year in and year out. As such, picking the right shape and style is not only important in terms of cost-per-wear formula for the remainder of 2025, but for years to come too.

While there’s undoubtedly been a love affair with suede lately, it’s a time-honored texture that will never seem dated. Similarly, classic wool and leather coats and rain-ready trenches will remain staples in your forever capsule wardrobe, particularly in neutral shades like black, dark brown, cream, camel, navy, and grey.

Read on for a guide to the brands that continually knock it out of the park with their coat offering.

Banana Republic Reversible Double-Faced Top Coat $350 See On Banana Republic This relaxed fit, double breasted wool-blend topcoat is a smart style to hedge your bets on — as it’s reversible, it allows you to instantly add both a navy and burgundy style to your rotation.

Nour Hammour Briona Luxurious Suede Coat $1,900 See On Nour Hammour From the fashion editor-favorite brand, this longline belted number in a sumptuous olive shade comes with a detachable shearling collar which will extend the typical window of suede coat season.

Lou Lou De Saison Miller Pony Leather Coat $2,110 See On Lou Lou De Saison Sleek and chic, here is a piece that will hang happily in your closet for years to come. This knee-length collarless pony leather-effect coverup is the epitome of elegance.

Ducie London Alice Leather Jacket $1,097 See On Ducie London Ducie, the London-based brand beloved by everyone from Hailey Bieber to Jennifer Lopez, continues its streak in the coat category with the addition of this double- collar drawcord waist baby in bitter chocolate leather.

Unreal Fur Black Bird Vegan Fur Coat $549 See on Unreal Fur For high quality, cozy vegan outerwear that goes the extra mile, Australia-based Unreal Fur has you covered. The plush Black Bird style is a day-to-night coat that feels as luxe as it looks.

Centre Piece Amelia Scarf Coat $425 See On Centre Piece The coat-scarf hybrid continues to have everyone in a chokehold...if you’ll excuse the pun. Emerging brand Centre Piece offers this timeless ivory silhouette rendered in 100% wool-silk with a built-in layer that’s large enough to double as a chic hood.

ASOS Design Longline Trench Coat $109 See On Asos A trench coat is a no-brainer for tricky and changeable Q4 weather. Beat the guessing game in a chocolate brown-hued update to the classic.

A.L.C Theo Oil Cloth Jacket $895 See On A.L.C The adoration of barn jackets and chore coats shows no sign of abating. A.L.C’s polished and water-repellent tented style is souped up with contrasting leather collar and cuffs — it’s one you’ll likely reach for until next summer.

Mango Wool Funnel Neck Coat $430 See On Mango Undoubtedly the outerwear trend of the season, this slouchy wool-blend coat from Mango in crisp white places an emphasis on the buzzy funnel neck shape.

HELSA Italian Wool Blend Topcoat $698 See On Revolve In a delectable shade of merlot, the key feature on this Italian wool-blend topcoat by Helsa is its cinched hourglass silhouette, as well as padded shoulders that mean business.

Dissh York Bone Wool Coat $373 See On Dissh In oat milk or coffee shades, this coat from Australian label Dissh boasts that boxy, borrowed-from-the-boys silhouette — it's perfect for over your workwear during the week or shrugged nonchalantly on top of a going-out dress come Friday.

Reiss Bodie Cropped Trench $735 See On Reiss Fusing the best elements of hero outerwear pieces — a trench coat and a leather biker — this slick, short style from Reiss in delicious burgundy is exactly the kind of fresh style that your fall repertoire has been calling out for.

Overland Blair Reversible Sheepskin Coat $1,695 See On Overland Established in the ‘70s, Overland remains a go-to for sheepskin and leather inspired by the American west. Not a million miles away from the silhouettes that reigned supreme in the seventies, the Blair is a belted full-length reversible coat with a plush side and a smooth side thanks to Spanish Merino sheepskin and a Toscana sheepskin collar. It’s not only two coats in one — it’s also designed to last a lifetime.

ALIGNE George Wrap Coat $390 See On Aligne This hero style from British brand Aligne comes in grey, navy, black, and white. Once you experience this ultra warm wrap coat’s ease and versatility for yourself, don’t be surprised if you go back for another colorway.

Almada Label Shea Shearling Coat $3,200 See On Almada Label A splurge-worthy acquisition from the popular Scandi brand — this vanilla-hued oversized shearling overcoat is lined with lambskin leather and comes with a detachable belt. Consider it a future heirloom.