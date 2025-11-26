After unearthing nearly every trend from the early aughts and the ‘90s in recent years, the industry is looking even further into the past for inspiration — the ‘80s, to be exact. On the heels of the shoulder pad revival, a new throwback silhouette has entered the villa. Enter the cinched blazer, a topper defined by its nipped-in waist.

According to stylist Samantha Brown, fashion people are putting their oversized blazers into retirement in favor of this nostalgic ladylike silhouette. “This nod to the ‘80s gives a powerful, hourglass figure and a more feminine shape to the body,” she says. “It’s very flattering; putting the shoulders and hips into proportion and cinching in the waist.” Best of all, these waist-accentuating blazers are just as versatile as your roomy, menswear-inspired iterations. “Pair them with a silk slip skirt and strappy heels, a wide-leg jean and pointed-toe heels, or a pencil skirt,” suggests Brown.

If you need further proof that the silhouette is climbing the sartorial ranks, look no further than trendsetter Kendall Jenner’s style playbook. This year, the model has worn various vintage cinched blazer-and-skirt sets, from a tan Mugler look (seen below) to a gray Alberta Ferretti mash-up. Her bestie Hailey Bieber is also a proponent of the trend, having modeled a long black iteration on Instagram in January.

BACKGRID

Ahead, find five different ways to wear an ‘80s-inspired cinched blazer, whether at the office or for a night out.

Slouchy Yet Sleek

Much like the other blazers in your closet, you can easily take your cinched silhouette in a casual direction by pairing it with slouchy jeans. Leather boots and a minimalist handbag keep the look refined. Tip: File this outfit formula away for an upcoming coffee or lunch meeting.

Dopamine Dressing

Remember the dopamine dressing phenomenon? You may not hear about it much these days, but the theory hasn’t changed: A bright, colorful look can instantly boost your mood. So, why not pair your vivid blazer — such as this popular mustard yellow Aligne style — with a matching skirt? It strikes the perfect balance between polished and playful.

Preppy Meets Edgy

When it comes to styling your cinched blazer, you needn’t stick to one aesthetic. As shown above, contrasting a slightly preppy accessory, such as a printed neck scarf, with edgy square-toe boots makes for one attention-grabbing outfit.

Trusty Tonal

Nothing beats the ease of a tonal outfit, especially when you’re leaning into neutrals. For instance, pair a white blazer with pants in the same (or similar) shade — simple enough, right? From there, accent the look with a bag and pumps within the color family, and you’re all set.

Part Jacket, Part Dress

A styling hack that never fails? Wearing a blazer in lieu of a mini dress. Sure, this trick works with outsized silhouettes; however, it arguably looks best with a cinched style, as exhibited here. Though your natural inclination may be to balance the piece with knee-high boots, consider a strappy heel or sandal for evenings out.