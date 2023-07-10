Your winter shoes are probably in storage right now, but Kate Hudson just gave us all a solid reason to go back into the closet and dig out a pair of boots to wear. While biking around London with her fiancé Danny Fujikawa and designer Stella McCartney, Hudson styled a breezy summer dress with cowboy boots. Now, as you can guess, the footwear feels more appropriate for a cool day in autumn than a hot day of exercise, but the actor’s look, quite honestly, felt so chic and unexpected. The trick to wearing boots in the heat, as she proves, is to pair them with a breezy pastel frock, or you can easily opt for a mini instead of a maxi piece to let your legs breathe.

As she went around Notting Hill, Hudson kept one hand on her dress to keep it from getting caught in the wheel while her sturdy shoes seemed to give her good traction on the pedals. Once she hopped off the bike, she threw on her sunglasses and fans also got a better glimpse of her colorful Stella McCartney chain bag. This summer outfit was not only a cute biking look (though perhaps not for everyone, if you prefer to ride around in workout sneakers or an athleisure set), but also generally a chic outfit to wear for any leisure activity, whether you’re headed to the farmer’s market or having a picnic in the park.

NASH / BACKGRID

NASH / BACKGRID

If you’re feeling inspired by Hudson’s effortless dress and boots look, shop similar pieces ahead to achieve the same casual vibes. Once the temperatures start to drop and fall arrives, you can easily rework this outfit for the cooler season by throwing a trench coat on top. Or, swap your linen/cotton dresses for a chunky knit to rock with your western-inspired footwear. Regardless, the star shows that this shoe has staying power year round, and adds that extra zing to any ensemble.