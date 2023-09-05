After spending the summer hopping on Zoom calls from beachy, far-flung locations, the time has come to head back to the office — sorry, we don’t make the rules! This begs the question: How’s your 9-to-5 fall wardrobe coming together? Are you stocked up on tailored trousers and polished flats? (More importantly, is your steamer in good condition?) As you tackle these pressing fashion thoughts, here’s a piece worth prioritizing in your planning: an of-the-moment suiting vest. In case you missed it, the Y2K-loved look has gone mainstream recently (thank you very much, Taylor Swift and Jennifer Lawrence). And thanks to Zara, you can tap into the waistcoat trend this autumn for an excellent price.

Because the Spanish retailer’s site has a slightly overwhelming amount of products, TZR checked out every topper available and picked 10 must-have silhouettes. Say, for example, your September office outfits could use some sprucing up — a lightweight linen vest, like the brand’s hot pink Barbie-inspired style, will come in handy, especially if there happens to be an end-of-summer heatwave on the horizon. Then, you can simply transition the style to fall with the help of a form-fitting cashmere turtleneck and leather skirt. Swifties, meanwhile, will delight in the retailer’s herringbone vest, which is reminiscent of the pinstriped style the “Anti Hero” singer donned in June. Tip: Add matching trousers and a bright red lip for a fully Swift-inspired outfit.

Keep scrolling to discover these options and more.