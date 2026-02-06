There are a handful of leading ladies whose style has stood the test of time, chief among them the late Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy. In the ‘90s, the former Calvin Klein publicist became the poster girl for minimalism, with a wardrobe chock-full of timeless essentials. Think of it this way: Bessette-Kennedy walked so this generation of understated fashion girls — Kendall Jenner, Laura Harrier, Sofia Richie, etc. — could run. And with Love Story, the forthcoming FX series chronicling her relationship with husband John F. Kennedy Jr., set to debut this month, Bessette-Kennedy’s enduring style is a major part of the fashion discourse right now.

Rooted in no-fuss, sleek staples, Bessette-Kennedy’s closet featured luxury designers like Prada, Miu Miu, Ann Demeulemeester, and, of course, Calvin Klein. With a high-profile husband and a respected career of her own, the Connecticut native was a paparazzi magnet, always snapped at black-tie galas, fashion parties, political gatherings, and out and about walking their Canaan dog, Friday, in TriBeCa, where the couple resided until they tragically died in 1999 in a plane crash. At said events, Bessette-Kennedy favored streamlined looks, such as tailored outerwear and form-fitting bottoms.

Scroll onward for a rundown of Bessette-Kennedy’s wardrobe essentials. She was truly the blueprint for quiet luxury.

Tailored Outerwear

Evan Agostini/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

As a New York City resident, Bessette-Kennedy, had a well-rounded collection of tailored outerwear. The majority of her coats were rendered in neutral shades (she was the queen of minimalism, after all), like black and cream, save for this checkered red design she wore during a casual city outing. Bessette-Kennedy was also partial to jackets in timeless patterns, such as her beloved leopard print coat.

White Button-Up

Evan Agostini/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

No one could pull off a crisp white button-up quite like Bessette-Kennedy. She made the wardrobe staple work for every setting, from formal events to off-duty days, styling it with everything from tailored skirts to straight-leg denim. Follow her lead and keep the piece effortless: roll the sleeves and forego a necklace.

Oval Sunglasses

Lawrence Schwartzwald/Sygma/Getty Images

From Hailey Bieber to Zoë Kravitz, every cool girl today loves rounding out their looks with oval-shaped sunglasses. But it was arguably Bessette-Kennedy who popularized the frames back in the ‘90s. Her go-to pair hailed from Selima Optique, specifically its Aldo silhouettes. Now, practically every eyewear brand has its own iteration.

Fitted Skirts

Lawrence Schwartzwald/Sygma/Getty Images

When it came to bottoms, Bessette-Kennedy kept it simple. Perhaps her most-worn silhouette was fitted pencil skirts, which were in step with the former fashion publicist’s minimalist style. Beige wool pieces were a favorite of hers, as were equally pared-back black styles. Meanwhile, Bessette-Kennedy’s signature pencil skirt and knee-high boots combo never disappointed.

Tortoiseshell Headband

Lawrence Schwartzwald/Sygma/Getty Images

Anyone who’s ever owned a tortoiseshell headband knows they aren’t the most comfortable accessory out there. But, hey, sometimes fashion is worth a little pain. And, as Bessette-Kennedy proved time and time again, the piece instantly adds polish to every ensemble.