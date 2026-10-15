Veronica Leoni is out as the creative director of Calvin Klein, according to a release from the company on Thursday morning. Her work with the brand will conclude at the end of the current contract.

“I want to thank Veronica for her creative vision, commitment, and partnership over the past two years,” David Savman, global brand president of Calvin Klein, said in a statement. “Reintroducing Collection was a significant milestone for Calvin Klein, and Veronica’s exceptional talent and fresh perspective on Calvin’s iconic design codes helped build meaningful momentum for Collection. Collection remains an important part of our brand; we are excited by the progress to date and look forward to its continued evolution.”

Leoni, 42, joined Calvin Klein Collection as creative director in May 2024, making her the first female creative director of the American house. She showed only four seasons for the label, debuting during the Fall/Winter 2025 season at New York Fashion Week — the brand’s first appearance on the runway after a several-year-long hiatus. Just last month, Leoni presented her Spring 2027 collection for the brand.

Eva Serrano, the former president of Calvin Klein, hired Leoni because of her vast experience at European labels like Jil Sander, Moncler, The Row, and Celine, all brands that have followed a similar devotion to the minimalist luxury aesthetic as Calvin Klein.

“[Leoni’s] creative expression extended beyond the runway into cultural moments that further strengthened Calvin Klein’s presence in fashion,” the press release continued.

Throughout the last two years, Leoni revived the Collection label with its pared-back silhouettes and major red carpet placements. Certain designs, like multi-layered tops, voluminous taffeta ballgown skirts, and fringed floor-length dresses, excited much of the fashion set, particularly those invested in the ‘90s minimalism resurgence, which perfectly coincided with FX’s Love Story and the subsequent cult following of Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy’s CK-inspired style. Leoni’s most recent collection also showed a step towards the simplistic energy fans and customers have been craving, with easy A-line dresses, silky pleated trousers, and sleek midi pencil skirts serving as the season’s centerpieces.

A successor to Leoni has not been named yet, and while Leoni’s next steps remain unseen, perhaps she’ll return to Quira — her own label, which took a backseat once she started at Calvin Klein.