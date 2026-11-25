The magic of Rick Owens’ design world often lies in his unconventional muses, and his latest Moncler campaign is no exception. For the collaborators’ new winter collection, the designer stepped behind the camera to photograph Joe Dallesandro, the underground film star whose influence stretches from Andy Warhol’s New York circle to the lyrics of Lou Reed. It’s safe to say our winter coat moodboard is taking a more esoteric turn.

Released Nov. 25, the collection brings Owens’ taste for exaggerated proportions to Moncler’s technical expertise. Quilted outerwear anchors the lineup, with graphic Geo Quilting, metal studs, and oversized utility Tour pockets giving familiar winter layers a bolder finish. A large Mega Strap allows jackets to be carried when they’re not being worn — a practical detail with the visual impact you’d expect from Owens.

While the silhouettes are markedly Moncler, the palette stays close to the designer’s preferred stark territory. His signature shades — black, metallic Palladium, Cloud Grey, and Grease — still leave plenty of room to experiment within that dark neutral spectrum, particularly through the collection’s head-to-toe layering (another signature à la Owens). Thyra sunglasses and Trailgrip Pentalace ankle boots finish the looks, extending the collaboration’s proportions and utilitarian details beyond the coat itself.

Courtesy of Moncler x Rick Owens

Dallesandro sports the collection’s voluminous silhouettes in black-and-white portraits shot by Owens. The casting has personal resonance for Owens, who recalled the impact of Reed’s 1972 song “Walk on the Wild Side,” which references Dallesandro as “Little Joe.” “Little Joe mythologized an indifferent beauty in Lou Reed’s hymn to queer subculture,” the designer said in a press release. “[The song] was a turning point for me and a lot of other suppressed kids of my generation.”

Richard Avedon’s photographs of Warhol’s circle were another reference point, which captured a sense of belonging on the fringes. “His inclusion in Avedon’s photos of Warhol’s entourage illustrated the magic of finding one’s tribe, for better or worse,” he added.

(+) Courtesy of Moncler x Rick Owens (+) Courtesy of Moncler x Rick Owens INFO 1/2

That history gives the campaign a compelling lead. Dallesandro became a defining presence in films associated with Warhol and Paul Morrissey, challenging expectations around male sexuality and screen stardom. His career also brought him into the worlds of Francis Ford Coppola, Serge Gainsbourg, and John Waters. Here, his presence connects Owens’ ongoing dialogue with subculture with Moncler’s distinctly functional wardrobe.